Odds for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
While Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will sit out the race, this year's Preakness will be interesting to watch with Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath in the nine-horse field.
Post time for the race is 7:01 p.m ET. In last year's edition of the Preakness, Rombauer upset Medina Spirit as a 12-1 underdog with a last-second push down the homestretch.
Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):
1. Simplification (6-1)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: John Velazquez
2. Creative Minister (10-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
3. Fenwick (50-1)
Trainer: Kevin McKathan
Jockey: Florent Geroux
4. Secret Oath (9-2)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
5. Early Voting (7-2)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
6. Happy Jack (30-1)
Trainer: Doug O'Neill
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
7. Armagnac (12-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
.
8. Epicenter (6-5)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
9. Skippylongstocking (20-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Junior Alvarado