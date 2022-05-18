Odds for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

While Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will sit out the race, this year's Preakness will be interesting to watch with Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath in the nine-horse field.

Post time for the race is 7:01 p.m ET. In last year's edition of the Preakness, Rombauer upset Medina Spirit as a 12-1 underdog with a last-second push down the homestretch.

Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

1. Simplification (6-1)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: John Velazquez

2. Creative Minister (10-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

3. Fenwick (50-1)

Trainer: Kevin McKathan

Jockey: Florent Geroux

4. Secret Oath (9-2)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Saez

5. Early Voting (7-2)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

6. Happy Jack (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

7. Armagnac (12-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

8. Epicenter (6-5)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

9. Skippylongstocking (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado