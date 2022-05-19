NFL betting lines, odds, win totals for all 32 teams

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL regular season is only a couple of months away and this year promises to have no shortage of drama. The new season will kickoff Thursday Sept. 8 when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Caesars Sportsbook has released the lines for all 18 weeks, odds for season openers and each teams win total.

Check out each team's schedule with opening lines below.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Jump to a section:

AFC East | AFC West | AFC North | AFC South | NFC East | NFC West | NFC North | NFC South

AFC East

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000

Odds to win AFC: +1500

Odds to win division: +400

Win total: 8.5

Week 1

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)

Over/Under: 44.5 points

Week 2

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

Line: Ravens (-3.5)

Money line: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+150)

Over/Under: 46 points

Week 3

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Bills (-4)

Week 4

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-4)

Week 5

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Week 6

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Sunday: 8:20 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-4)

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Dolphins (-3.5)

Week 9

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Week 10

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-4)

Week 11

Bye

Week 12

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-7)

Week 13

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Line: 49ers (-4)

Week 14

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Line: Chargers (-5)

Week 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-7)

Week 16

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Packers (-1)

Week 17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sunday: 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Patriots (-1.5)

Week 18

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-7)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +700

Odds to win AFC: +360

Odds to win division: -180

Win total: 11.5

Week 1

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Line: Rams (-1)

Money line: Rams (-120), Bills (+100)

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Week 2

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Monday, 7:15 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-7.5)

Money line: Bills (-350), Titans (+280)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 3

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Bills (-4)

Week 4

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Bills (-2)

Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-9)

Week 6

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Line: Bills (-1)

Week 7

Bye

Week 8

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-4)

Week 9

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Bills (-7)

Week 10

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-8)

Week 11

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-10.5)

Week 12

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Thursday, 12:30 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Bills (-9)

Week 13

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Bills (-3.5)

Week 14

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-11)

Week 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-7)

Week 16

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bills (-7.5)

Week 17

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bills (-1)

Week 18

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-7.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000

Odds to win AFC: +2000

Odds to win division: +400

Win total: 8.5

Week 1

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)

Over/Under: 44.5 points

Week 2

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Line: Patriots (-1.5)

Money line: Patriots (-125), Steelers (+105)

Over/Under: 43.5 points

Week 3

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: (PICK)

Week 4

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-5.5)

Week 5

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Patriots (-6.5)

Week 6

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Line: Patriots (-1.5)

Week 7

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: Patriots (-6.0)

Week 8

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Line: Patriots (-2.0)

Week 9

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: (PICK)

Week 10

BYE

Week 11

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: Patriots (-6.5)

Week 12

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Line: Vikings (-2.0)

Week 13

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: Bills (-3.5)

Week 14

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-3.0)

Week 15

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Raiders (-3.0)

Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: (PICK)

Week 17

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Line: Patriots (-1.5)

Week 18

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, TBD, HIghmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Line: Bills (-7.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +15000

Odds to win AFC: +8000

Odds to win division: +2200

Win total: 5.5

Week 1

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Ravens (-4.5)

Money line: Ravens (-220), Jets (+180)

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Week 2

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Browns (-4.5)

Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Bengals (-4.5)

Week 4

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Steelers (-4.0)

Week 5

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Dolphins (-3.0)

Week 6

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-9.5)

Week 7

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Line: Broncos (-8.0)

Week 8

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Patriots (-2.0)

Week 9

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Bills (-7.0)

Week 10

BYE

Week 11

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Patriots (-6.5)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Jets (-1.5)

Week 13

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-6.5)

Week 14

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, HIghmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Line: Bills (-11.0)

Week 15

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Line: Jets (-1.5)

Week 16

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Line: Jets (-1.5)

Week 17

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Seahawks (-2.0)

Week 18

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-7.0)

AFC West

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600

Odds to win AFC: +850

Odds to win Division: +250

Win total: 10

Week 1

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)

Over/Under: 41.5 points

Week 2

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-11)

Week 3

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3)

Week 4

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Pick'em

Week 5

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Week 6

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-3)

Week 7

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-8)

Week 8

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, Wembley Stadium, London, England

Line: Broncos (-6)

Week 9

Bye

Week 10

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Line: Pick'em

Week 11

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Week 12

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Week 13

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

Line: Ravens (-1)

Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Pick'em

Week 15

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Week 16

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-3)

Week 17

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-4)

Week 18

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Sunday, TBD, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-1)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600

Odds to win AFC: +850

Odds to win Division: +250

Win total: 10

Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-4)

Money line: Raiders (+160), Chargers (-190)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-3)

Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-10)

Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: Chargers (-8.5)

Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Line: Chargers (-3)

Week 6

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-3)

Week 7

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-7.5)

Week 8

Bye

Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Line: Chargers (-7)

Week 10

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-1.5)

Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-2.5)

Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Chargers (-1)

Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Pick'em

Week 14

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-5)

Week 15

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-4.5)

Week 16

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Line: Pick'em

Week 17

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-1.5)

Week 18

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Sunday, TBD, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-1)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000

Odds to win AFC: +2500

Odds to win Division: +675

Win total: 8.5

Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-4)

Money line: Raiders (+160), Chargers (-190)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 2

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Raiders (-2.5)

Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Line: Titans (-2.5)

Week 4

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Pick'em

Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-6)

Week 6

Bye

Week 7

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Raiders (-7.5)

Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Line: Saints (-1)

Week 9

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Line: Raiders (-3.5)

Week 10

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Raiders (-1.5)

Week 11

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Week 12

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Raiders (-3)

Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Pick'em

Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-5)

Week 15

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Raiders (-3)

Week 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, 8:15 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Line: Raiders (-2)

Week 17

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: 49ers (-2)

Week 18

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, TBD, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Chiefs (-3)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +900

Odds to win AFC: +500

Odds to win Division: +160

Win total: 10.5

Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Chiefs (-3.5)

Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)

Over/Under: 54 points

Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-3)

Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Line: Chiefs (-2.5)

Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Line: Buccaneers (-2)

Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-6)

Week 6

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Bills (-1)

Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: Chiefs (-1.5)

Week 8

Bye

Week 9

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-6)

Week 10

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-10.5)

Week 11

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-2.5)

Week 12

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-3)

Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Line: Chiefs (-1)

Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Pick'em

Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: Chiefs (-11)

Week 16

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-11)

Week 17

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-4)

Week 18

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, TBD, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Chiefs (-3)

AFC North

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200

Odds to win AFC: +1200

Odds to win division: +220

Win total: 9.5

Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Line: Bengals (-6)

Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)

Over/Under: 44 points

Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Line: Cowboys (-1.5)

Money line: Cowboys (-125), Bengals (+105)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Bengals (-4.5)

Week 4

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-4.0)

Over/Under: 44.0 points

Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-2.0)

Over/Under: 45.0 points

Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Line: Bengals (-1.0)

Week 7

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-10.0)

Week 8

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Bengals (-2.5)

Over/Under: 47.0 points

Week 9

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-7.5)

Week 10

BYE

Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburg

Line: Bengals (-3.0)

Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Line: Bengals (-2.5)

Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Chiefs (-1.0)

Week 14

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-4.0)

Week 15

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Line: Buccaneers (-3.0)

Over/Under: 52.0 points

Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: (PICK)

Week 17

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bills (-1.0)

Week 18

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, TBD, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-3.0)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6000

Odds to win AFC: +4000

Odds to win division: +1000

Win total: 7.5

Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-6.0)

Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)

Over/Under: 44.0 points

Week 2

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Patriots (-1.5)

Money line: Patriots (-125), Steelers (+105)

Over/Under: 43.5 points

Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 8:15 p.m ET, First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Line: Browns (-3.5)

Week 4

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Steelers (-4.0)

Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bills Stadium

Line: Bills (-9.0)

Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Buccaneers (-5.5)

Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Line: Dolphins (-4.0)

Over/Under: 44.5 points

Week 8

BYE

Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Line: Eagles (-3.5)

Week 10

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Line: Steelers (-1.0)

Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Line: Bengals (-3.0)

Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Line: Colts (-5.5)

Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Line: Steelers (-1.5)

Week 14

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Line: Steelers (-2.5)

Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Line: Steelers (-1.0)

Week 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, 8:15 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Raiders (-2.0)

Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-6.0)

Week 18

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, TBD, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Steelers (-1.0)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800

Odds to win AFC: +1000

Odds to win division: +170

Win total: 9.5

Week 1

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Line: Browns (-4.5)

Money line: Browns (-200), Panthers (+170)

Over/Under: 43.5 points

Week 2

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Browns (-4.5)

Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Browns (-3.5)

Week 4

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Line: Browns (-2.5)

Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Chargers (-3)

Week 6

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Browns (-1.5)

Week 7

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-5)

Week 8

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Bengals (-2.5)

Week 9

Bye

Week 10

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-4)

Week 11

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-10.5)

Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Buccaneers (-4.5)

Week 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: Browns (-4.5)

Week 14

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-4)

Week 15

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

TBD p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Ravens (-2.5)

Week 16

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Browns (-2.5)

Week 17

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Browns (-1.5)

Week 18

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, TBD, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Line: Steelers (-1

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200

Odds to win AFC: +1200

Odds to win division: +220

Win total: 9.5

Week 1

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Ravens (-4.5)

Money line: Ravens (-220), Jets (+180)

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Week 2

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-3.5)

Money line: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+150)

Over/Under: 46 points

Week 3

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: (PICK)

Week 4

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Bills (-2)

Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-2.5)

Week 6

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-3.5)

Week 7

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-5)

Week 8

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Line: Bucaneers (-4)

Week 9

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Line: (EVEN)

Week 10

Bye

Week 11

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-6.5)

Week 12

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Line: Ravens (-4)

Week 13

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-1)

Week 14

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburg

Line: Ravens (-2.5)

Week 15

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

TBD, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Line: Ravens (-2.5)

Week 16

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-8)

Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Line: Ravens (-6)

Week 18

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

TBD, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

Line: Bengals (-3)

AFC South

Odds to win Super Bowl: 250-1

Odds to win AFC: 100-1

Odds to win division: 35-1

Win total: 4.5

Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 46)

Week 2: at Denver Broncos (-11)

Week 3: at Chicago Bears (-3.5)

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5)

Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders (-7.5)

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans (-5)

Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)

Week 10: at New York Giants (-3)

Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders (-2.5)

Week 12: at Miami Dolphins (-7)

Week 13: vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5)

Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys (-8)

Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-11)

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans (-7.5)

Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (-9)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 25-1

Odds to win AFC: 13-1

Odds to win division: +100

Win total: 9.5

Week 1: at Houston Texans (+7.5, 46)

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)

Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans (+3)

Week 5: at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5)

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans (-1)

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders (+6)

Week 9: at New England Patriots (NL)

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)

Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+3)

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5)

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys (-2)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings (-1)

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (PK)

Week 17: at New York Giants (+3)

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (+9)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 125-1

Odds to win AFC: 60-1

Odds to win division: 7-1

Win total: 6.5

Week 1: at Washington Commanders (-4.5, 42)

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-4)

Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers (-10)

Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (+3.5)

Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)

Week 7: vs. New York Giants (+1)

Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos (-6)

Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)

Week 10: at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens (-4)

Week 13: at Detroit Lions (-1.5)

Week 14: at Tennessee Titans (-7)

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys (-3)

Week 16: at New York Jets (-1.5)

Week 17: at Houston Texans (+1)

Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 30-1

Odds to win AFC: 15-1

Odds to win division: +130

Win total: 9.5

Week 1: vs. New York Giants (+6.5, 44)

Week 2: at Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)

Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

Week 5: at Washington Commanders (-1)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

Week 8: at Houston Texans (+5)

Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (-6)

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (NL)

Week 11: at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

Week 12: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7)

Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Week 16: vs. Houston Texans (+7.5)

Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2)

Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5)

NFC East

Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

Odds to win NFC: +5000

Odds to win division: +800

Win total: 7

Week 1

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Line: Titans (-6.5)

Money line: Titans (-300), Giants (+240)

Over/Under: 44 points

Week 2

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-1.5)

Money line: Giants (-125), Panthers (+105)

Over/Under: 43 points

Week 3

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sunday, 8:15 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Cowboys (-3)

Money line:

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 4

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-3)

Week 5

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 9:30 a.m ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Line: Packers (-7)

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Week 6

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Ravens (-3.5)

Week 7

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Line: Jaguars (-1)

Week 8

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

Line: Seahawks (-2)

Week 9

Bye

Week 10

Houston Texans at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-3)

Week 11

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-2)

Week 12

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

Week 13

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-1)

Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Eagles (-1)

Week 15

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

TBD p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Commanders (-3)

Week 16

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-6.5)

Week 17

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Colts (-3)

Week 18

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, TBD, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-3.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000

Odds to win NFC: +1800

Odds to win division: +250

Win total: 9

Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Eagles (-3.5)

Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)

Over/Under: 47 points

Week 2

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-2)

Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Eagles (-1)

Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-6.5)

Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Line: Cardinals (-2)

Week 6

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-1)

Week 7

Bye

Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-3.5)

Week 9

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston

Line: Eagles (-5.5)

Week 10

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-3)

Week 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Line: Colts (-3)

Week 12

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Pick ()

Week 13

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-1)

Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Eagles (-1)

Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Eagles (-3)

Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-3)

Week 17

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-3)

Week 18

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, TBD, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-3.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800

Odds to win NFC: +750

Odds to win division: -110

Win total: 10.5

Week 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Bucaneers (-2.5)

Money line: Bucaneers (-135), Cowboys (+115)

Over/Under: 52 points

Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-1.5)

Money line: Cowboys (-125), Bengals (+105)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 3

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Cowboys (-3)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 4

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-6)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 5

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Line: Rams (-5.5)

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Week 6

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-1)

Over/Under: 51.0 points

Week 7

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-7)

Week 8

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

Week 9

Bye

Week 10

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-4)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 11

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-1)

Week 12

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

Over/Under: 47.0 points

Week 13

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-2)

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Week 14

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-8)

Week 15

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Line: Cowboys (-3)

Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-3)

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Week 17

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Line: Titans (-2)

Week 18

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Sunday, TBD, FedExField, Landover

Line: Cowboys (-1)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

Odds to win NFC: +3500

Odds to win division: +500

Win total: 7.5

Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: Commanders (-4.5)

Money line: Commanders (-210), Jaguars (+175)

Over/Under: 43 points

Week 2

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Line: Commanders (-1)

Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Eagles (-1)

Week 4

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, At&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-6)

Week 5

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Commanders (-1)

Week 6

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Line: (PICK)

Week 7

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: Packers (-3.5)

Money line:

Over/Under: points

Week 8

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Line: Colts (-6)

Money line:

Over/Under: points

Week 9

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: (PICK)

Week 10

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Line: Eagles (-3)

Week 11

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: Commanders (-2.5)

Week 12

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: Commanders (-4.5)

Week 13

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Line: Giants (-1)

Week 14

Bye

Week 15

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: Commanders (-3)

Week 16

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Line: 49ers (-7)

Week 17

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: Browns (-1.5)

Week 18

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Sunday, TBD, FedExField, Landover, Md.

Line: Cowboys (-1)

NFC West

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

Odds to win NFC: +4000

Odds to win Division: +1400

Win total: 6

Week 1

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)

Over/Under: 41.5 points

Week 2

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-8.5)

Week 3

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Seahawks (-3.5)

Week 4

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Line: Lions (-1)

Week 5

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Line: Saints (-4.5)

Week 6

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Cardinals (-3)

Week 7

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-7.5)

Week 8

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Seahawks (-2)

Week 9

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-7)

Week 10

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Line: Buccaneers (-10)

Week 11

Bye

Week 12

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Raiders (-3)

Week 13

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-10.5)

Week 14

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Seahawks (-1.5)

Week 15

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: 49ers (-3.5)

Week 16

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-11)

Week 17

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Seahawks (-2)

Week 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, TBD, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Rams (-6.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1200

Odds to win NFC: +500

Odds to win Division: +135

Win total: 10.5

Week 1

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-1)

Money line: Bills (+100), Rams (-120)

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Week 2

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-13.5)

Week 3

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Rams (-1)

Week 4

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: Pick'em

Week 5

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-5.5)

Week 6

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-8.5)

Week 7

Bye

Week 8

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-4)

Week 9

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Line: Buccaneers (-2)

Week 10

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-5.5)

Week 11

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Line: Rams (-3)

Week 12

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Line: Chiefs (-3)

Week 13

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-10.5)

Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-5)

Week 15

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Line: Pick'em

Week 16

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-3)

Week 17

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Chargers (-1.5)

Week 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, TBD, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Rams (-6.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000

Odds to win NFC: +1300

Odds to win Division: +300

Win total: 9

Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Chiefs (-3.5)

Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)

Over/Under: 54 points

Week 2

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: Raiders (-2.5)

Week 3

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Rams (-1)

Week 4

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Line: Cardinals (-3)

Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-2)

Week 6

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: Cardinals (-3)

Week 7

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-2)

Week 8

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Line: Vikings (-1.5)

Week 9

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-7)

Week 10

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-5.5)

Week 11

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Monday, 8:00 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-2)

Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Chargers (-1)

Week 13

Bye

Week 14

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-3.5)

Week 15

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3.5)

Week 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Buccaneers (-1)

Week 17

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Line: Cardinals (-4)

Week 18

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, TBD, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-2.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1500

Odds to win NFC: +700

Odds to win Division: +190

Win total: 10

Week 1

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Line: 49ers (-6)

Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)

Over/Under: 43 points

Week 2

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-8.5)

Week 3

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Line: Broncos (-3)

Week 4

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: Pick'em

Week 5

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Line: 49ers (-3.5)

Week 6

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Line: 49ers (-6)

Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: Chiefs (-1.5)

Week 8

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Rams (-4.5)

Week 9

Bye

Week 10

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-1.5)

Week 11

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Monday, 8:00 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Line: Cardinals (-2)

Week 12

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-4.5)

Week 13

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-4)

Week 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: Buccaneers (-1)

Week 15

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Line: 49ers (-3.5)

Week 16

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-7)

Week 17

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

Line: 49ers (-2)

Week 18

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, TBD, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Line: 49ers (-2.5)

NFC North

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1100

Odds to win NFC: +475

Odds to win division: -170

Win total: 11

Week 1

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Packers (-1.5)

Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 2

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-9)

Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)

Over/Under: 45 points

Week 3

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Line: Packers (-9)

Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)

Over/Under: 45 points

Week 4

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-5.5)

Week 5

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 9:30 a.m ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Line: Packers (-7)

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Week 6

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-9.5)

Week 7

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: Packers (-3.5)

Week 8

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Packers (-3)

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Week 9

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Packers (-6)

Week 10

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-4)

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Week 11

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-4.5)

Over/Under: 49 points

Week 12

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: (EVEN)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 13

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Packers (-6)

Week 14

Bye

Week 15

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: (EVEN)

Over/Under: 52 points

Week 16

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Packers (-1)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 17

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-6)

Week 18

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, TBD, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-10

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000

Odds to win NFC: +1800

Odds to win division: +260

Win total: 9

Week 1

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Packers (-1.5)

Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 2

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Line: Eagles (-2)

Money line: Eagles (-135), Vikings (+115)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 3

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-6.5)

Week 4

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 9:30 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: (PICK)

Over/Under: 47 points

Week 5

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-5.5)

Week 6

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Week 7

Bye

Week 8

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Cardinals (-1.5)

Week 9

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Line: (PICK)

Week 10

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Line: Bills (-8)

Week 11

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-1)

Week 12

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-2)

Over/Under: 48 points

Week 13

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-6.5)

Week 14

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Vikings (-3)

Week 15

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

TBD, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-1)

Week 16

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-6.5)

Week 17

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-6)

Week 18

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Sunday, TBD, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Vikings (-2.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +15000

Odds to win NFC: +7000

Odds to win division: +1200

Win total: 6

Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Eagles (-3.5)

Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)

Over/Under: 47 points

Week 2

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Commanders (-1)

Money line: Commanders (-125), Lions (+105)

Over/Under: 44.5 points

Week 3

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-6.5)

Week 4

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Lions (-1)

Week 5

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Patriots (-6.5)

Week 6

Bye

Week 7

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-7)

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Miami (-3.5)

Week 9

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Packers (-6)

Week 10

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bears (-2)

Week 11

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-2)

Week 12

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Thursday, 12:30 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Bills (-9)

Over/Under: 51 points

Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Lions (-1.5)

Week 14

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Vikings (-3)

Week 15

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Jets (-1.5)

Week 16

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Line: Panthers (-3)

Week 17

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Lions (-1.5)

Week 18

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, TBD, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-10)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

Odds to win NFC: +5000

Odds to win division: +900

Win total: 6.5

Week 1

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: 49ers (-6)

Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)

Over/Under: 43 points

Week 2

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Line: Packers (-9)

Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)

Over/Under: 45 points

Week 3

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bears (-3.5)

Week 4

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Giants (-3)

Week 5

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Line: Vikings (-5.5)

Week 6

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bears (PICK)

Week 7

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Line: Patriots (-6)

Week 8

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

Week 9

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Week 10

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bears (-2)

Week 11

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Line: Falcons (-1.5)

Week 12

Chicago Bears at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Line: Jets (-1.5)

Week 13

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Packers (-6)

Week 14

Bye

Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Eagles (-3)

Week 16

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Bills (-7.5)

Week 17

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

Line: Lions (-1.5)

Week 18

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Line: Vikings (-2.5)

NFC South

Odds to win Super Bowl: 100-1

Odds to win NFC: 40-1

Odds to win division: 18-1

Win total: 5.5

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints (-4, 42.5)

Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5)

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)

Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6)

Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals (-10)

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers (+1)

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

Week 10: at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears (+1.5)

Week 12: at Washington Commanders (-4.5)

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints (-6)

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens (-8)

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-4)

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 100-1

Odds to win NFC: 50-1

Odds to win division: 10-1

Win total: 6

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5, 43.5)

Week 2: at New York Giants (-1.5)

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints (-2)

Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-3)

Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)

Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons (-1)

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Week 11: at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)

Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions (+3)

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)

Week 18: at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 50-1

Odds to win NFC: 20-1

Odds to win division: 5-1

Win total: 7.5

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons (+4, 42.5)

Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

Week 3: at Carolina Panthers (+2)

Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings (PK)

Week 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks (+4.5)

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens (PK)

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)

Week 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+6)

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers (+3.5)

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8-1

Odds to win NFC: +350

Odds to win division: -350

Win total: 11.5

Week 1: at Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 52)

Week 2: at New Orleans Saints (+4)

Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers (+3)

Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+2)

Week 5: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+11)

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5)

Week 7: at Carolina Panthers (+5.5)

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (+4)

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2)

Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks (+10)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Cleveland Browns (+4.5)

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints (+7)

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers (+1)

Week 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5)

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals (+1)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (+9.5)

Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons (+7)