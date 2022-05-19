NFL betting lines, odds, win totals for all 32 teams

The 2022 NFL regular season is only a couple of months away and this year promises to have no shortage of drama. The new season will kickoff Thursday Sept. 8 when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Caesars Sportsbook has released the lines for all 18 weeks, odds for season openers and each teams win total.
Check out each team's schedule with opening lines below.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
AFC East
Miami Dolphins
Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000
Odds to win AFC: +1500
Odds to win division: +400
Win total: 8.5
Week 1
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)
Over/Under: 44.5 points
Week 2
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
Line: Ravens (-3.5)
Money line: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+150)
Over/Under: 46 points
Week 3
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Bills (-4)
Week 4
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-4)
Week 5
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Week 6
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Sunday: 8:20 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-4)
Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Dolphins (-3.5)
Week 9
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Week 10
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-4)
Week 11
Bye
Week 12
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-7)
Week 13
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Line: 49ers (-4)
Week 14
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Line: Chargers (-5)
Week 15
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-7)
Week 16
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Packers (-1)
Week 17
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sunday: 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Patriots (-1.5)
Week 18
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-7)
Buffalo Bills
Odds to win Super Bowl: +700
Odds to win AFC: +360
Odds to win division: -180
Win total: 11.5
Week 1
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Line: Rams (-1)
Money line: Rams (-120), Bills (+100)
Over/Under: 52.5 points
Week 2
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Monday, 7:15 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-7.5)
Money line: Bills (-350), Titans (+280)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 3
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Bills (-4)
Week 4
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Bills (-2)
Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-9)
Week 6
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Line: Bills (-1)
Week 7
Bye
Week 8
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-4)
Week 9
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Bills (-7)
Week 10
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-8)
Week 11
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-10.5)
Week 12
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Thursday, 12:30 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Bills (-9)
Week 13
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Bills (-3.5)
Week 14
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-11)
Week 15
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-7)
Week 16
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bills (-7.5)
Week 17
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bills (-1)
Week 18
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-7.5)
New England Patriots
Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
Odds to win AFC: +2000
Odds to win division: +400
Win total: 8.5
Week 1
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)
Over/Under: 44.5 points
Week 2
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Line: Patriots (-1.5)
Money line: Patriots (-125), Steelers (+105)
Over/Under: 43.5 points
Week 3
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: (PICK)
Week 4
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-5.5)
Week 5
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Patriots (-6.5)
Week 6
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Line: Patriots (-1.5)
Week 7
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: Patriots (-6.0)
Week 8
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Line: Patriots (-2.0)
Week 9
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: (PICK)
Week 10
BYE
Week 11
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: Patriots (-6.5)
Week 12
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Line: Vikings (-2.0)
Week 13
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: Bills (-3.5)
Week 14
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-3.0)
Week 15
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Raiders (-3.0)
Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: (PICK)
Week 17
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Line: Patriots (-1.5)
Week 18
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, TBD, HIghmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.
Line: Bills (-7.5)
New York Jets
Odds to win Super Bowl: +15000
Odds to win AFC: +8000
Odds to win division: +2200
Win total: 5.5
Week 1
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Ravens (-4.5)
Money line: Ravens (-220), Jets (+180)
Over/Under: 45.5 points
Week 2
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Browns (-4.5)
Week 3
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Bengals (-4.5)
Week 4
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Steelers (-4.0)
Week 5
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Dolphins (-3.0)
Week 6
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-9.5)
Week 7
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Line: Broncos (-8.0)
Week 8
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Patriots (-2.0)
Week 9
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Bills (-7.0)
Week 10
BYE
Week 11
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Patriots (-6.5)
Week 12
Chicago Bears at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Jets (-1.5)
Week 13
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-6.5)
Week 14
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, HIghmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.
Line: Bills (-11.0)
Week 15
Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Line: Jets (-1.5)
Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Line: Jets (-1.5)
Week 17
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Seahawks (-2.0)
Week 18
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-7.0)
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600
Odds to win AFC: +850
Odds to win Division: +250
Win total: 10
Week 1
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)
Over/Under: 41.5 points
Week 2
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-11)
Week 3
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3)
Week 4
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Pick'em
Week 5
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Week 6
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-3)
Week 7
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-8)
Week 8
Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, Wembley Stadium, London, England
Line: Broncos (-6)
Week 9
Bye
Week 10
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Line: Pick'em
Week 11
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Week 12
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Week 13
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
Line: Ravens (-1)
Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Pick'em
Week 15
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Week 16
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-3)
Week 17
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-4)
Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Sunday, TBD, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-1)
Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600
Odds to win AFC: +850
Odds to win Division: +250
Win total: 10
Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-4)
Money line: Raiders (+160), Chargers (-190)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 2
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
Week 3
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-10)
Week 4
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Line: Chargers (-8.5)
Week 5
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Line: Chargers (-3)
Week 6
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-3)
Week 7
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-7.5)
Week 8
Bye
Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Line: Chargers (-7)
Week 10
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-1.5)
Week 11
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-2.5)
Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Chargers (-1)
Week 13
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Pick'em
Week 14
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-5)
Week 15
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-4.5)
Week 16
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
Line: Pick'em
Week 17
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-1.5)
Week 18
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Sunday, TBD, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-1)
Las Vegas Raiders
Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000
Odds to win AFC: +2500
Odds to win Division: +675
Win total: 8.5
Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-4)
Money line: Raiders (+160), Chargers (-190)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 2
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Raiders (-2.5)
Week 3
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Line: Titans (-2.5)
Week 4
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Pick'em
Week 5
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-6)
Week 6
Bye
Week 7
Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Raiders (-7.5)
Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
Line: Saints (-1)
Week 9
Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
Line: Raiders (-3.5)
Week 10
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Raiders (-1.5)
Week 11
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Week 12
Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Raiders (-3)
Week 13
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Pick'em
Week 14
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-5)
Week 15
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Raiders (-3)
Week 16
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, 8:15 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Line: Raiders (-2)
Week 17
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: 49ers (-2)
Week 18
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, TBD, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to win Super Bowl: +900
Odds to win AFC: +500
Odds to win Division: +160
Win total: 10.5
Week 1
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Chiefs (-3.5)
Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)
Over/Under: 54 points
Week 2
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
Line: Chiefs (-2.5)
Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Line: Buccaneers (-2)
Week 5
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-6)
Week 6
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Bills (-1)
Week 7
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: Chiefs (-1.5)
Week 8
Bye
Week 9
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-6)
Week 10
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-10.5)
Week 11
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-2.5)
Week 12
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Line: Chiefs (-1)
Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Pick'em
Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Line: Chiefs (-11)
Week 16
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-11)
Week 17
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-4)
Week 18
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, TBD, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200
Odds to win AFC: +1200
Odds to win division: +220
Win total: 9.5
Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Line: Bengals (-6)
Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)
Over/Under: 44 points
Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Dallas
Line: Cowboys (-1.5)
Money line: Cowboys (-125), Bengals (+105)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 3
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Bengals (-4.5)
Week 4
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-4.0)
Over/Under: 44.0 points
Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-2.0)
Over/Under: 45.0 points
Week 6
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Line: Bengals (-1.0)
Week 7
Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-10.0)
Week 8
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Bengals (-2.5)
Over/Under: 47.0 points
Week 9
Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-7.5)
Week 10
BYE
Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburg
Line: Bengals (-3.0)
Week 12
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville
Line: Bengals (-2.5)
Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Chiefs (-1.0)
Week 14
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-4.0)
Week 15
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Line: Buccaneers (-3.0)
Over/Under: 52.0 points
Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: (PICK)
Week 17
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bills (-1.0)
Week 18
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, TBD, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-3.0)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to win Super Bowl: +6000
Odds to win AFC: +4000
Odds to win division: +1000
Win total: 7.5
Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-6.0)
Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)
Over/Under: 44.0 points
Week 2
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Patriots (-1.5)
Money line: Patriots (-125), Steelers (+105)
Over/Under: 43.5 points
Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 8:15 p.m ET, First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Line: Browns (-3.5)
Week 4
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Steelers (-4.0)
Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bills Stadium
Line: Bills (-9.0)
Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Buccaneers (-5.5)
Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Line: Dolphins (-4.0)
Over/Under: 44.5 points
Week 8
BYE
Week 9
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Week 10
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Line: Steelers (-1.0)
Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Line: Bengals (-3.0)
Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
Line: Colts (-5.5)
Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Line: Steelers (-1.5)
Week 14
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Line: Steelers (-2.5)
Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Line: Steelers (-1.0)
Week 16
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, 8:15 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Raiders (-2.0)
Week 17
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-6.0)
Week 18
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, TBD, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Steelers (-1.0)
Cleveland Browns
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800
Odds to win AFC: +1000
Odds to win division: +170
Win total: 9.5
Week 1
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Line: Browns (-4.5)
Money line: Browns (-200), Panthers (+170)
Over/Under: 43.5 points
Week 2
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Browns (-4.5)
Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Browns (-3.5)
Week 4
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Line: Browns (-2.5)
Week 5
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Chargers (-3)
Week 6
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Browns (-1.5)
Week 7
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-5)
Week 8
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Bengals (-2.5)
Week 9
Bye
Week 10
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-4)
Week 11
Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-10.5)
Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Buccaneers (-4.5)
Week 13
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Line: Browns (-4.5)
Week 14
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-4)
Week 15
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
TBD p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Ravens (-2.5)
Week 16
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Browns (-2.5)
Week 17
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Browns (-1.5)
Week 18
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, TBD, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Line: Steelers (-1
Baltimore Ravens
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200
Odds to win AFC: +1200
Odds to win division: +220
Win total: 9.5
Week 1
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Ravens (-4.5)
Money line: Ravens (-220), Jets (+180)
Over/Under: 45.5 points
Week 2
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-3.5)
Money line: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+150)
Over/Under: 46 points
Week 3
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: (PICK)
Week 4
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Bills (-2)
Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-2.5)
Week 6
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-3.5)
Week 7
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-5)
Week 8
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Line: Bucaneers (-4)
Week 9
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Line: (EVEN)
Week 10
Bye
Week 11
Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-6.5)
Week 12
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
Line: Ravens (-4)
Week 13
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-1)
Week 14
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburg
Line: Ravens (-2.5)
Week 15
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
TBD, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Line: Ravens (-2.5)
Week 16
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-8)
Week 17
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Line: Ravens (-6)
Week 18
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
TBD, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Line: Bengals (-3)
AFC South
Houston Texans
Odds to win Super Bowl: 250-1
Odds to win AFC: 100-1
Odds to win division: 35-1
Win total: 4.5
Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 46)
Week 2: at Denver Broncos (-11)
Week 3: at Chicago Bears (-3.5)
Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5)
Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders (-7.5)
Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans (-5)
Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)
Week 10: at New York Giants (-3)
Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders (-2.5)
Week 12: at Miami Dolphins (-7)
Week 13: vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5)
Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys (-8)
Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-11)
Week 16: at Tennessee Titans (-7.5)
Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)
Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (-9)
Indianapolis Colts
Odds to win Super Bowl: 25-1
Odds to win AFC: 13-1
Odds to win division: +100
Win total: 9.5
Week 1: at Houston Texans (+7.5, 46)
Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)
Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans (+3)
Week 5: at Denver Broncos (-3.5)
Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5)
Week 7: at Tennessee Titans (-1)
Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders (+6)
Week 9: at New England Patriots (NL)
Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)
Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+3)
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5)
Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys (-2)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings (-1)
Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (PK)
Week 17: at New York Giants (+3)
Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (+9)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds to win Super Bowl: 125-1
Odds to win AFC: 60-1
Odds to win division: 7-1
Win total: 6.5
Week 1: at Washington Commanders (-4.5, 42)
Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-4)
Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers (-10)
Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)
Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (+3.5)
Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)
Week 7: vs. New York Giants (+1)
Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos (-6)
Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)
Week 10: at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens (-4)
Week 13: at Detroit Lions (-1.5)
Week 14: at Tennessee Titans (-7)
Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys (-3)
Week 16: at New York Jets (-1.5)
Week 17: at Houston Texans (+1)
Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
Tennessee Titans
Odds to win Super Bowl: 30-1
Odds to win AFC: 15-1
Odds to win division: +130
Win total: 9.5
Week 1: vs. New York Giants (+6.5, 44)
Week 2: at Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts (-3)
Week 5: at Washington Commanders (-1)
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts (+1)
Week 8: at Houston Texans (+5)
Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (-6)
Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (NL)
Week 11: at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
Week 12: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles (-1)
Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7)
Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)
Week 16: vs. Houston Texans (+7.5)
Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2)
Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5)
NFC East
New York Giants
Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000
Odds to win NFC: +5000
Odds to win division: +800
Win total: 7
Week 1
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville
Line: Titans (-6.5)
Money line: Titans (-300), Giants (+240)
Over/Under: 44 points
Week 2
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-1.5)
Money line: Giants (-125), Panthers (+105)
Over/Under: 43 points
Week 3
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sunday, 8:15 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Cowboys (-3)
Money line:
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 4
Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-3)
Week 5
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 9:30 a.m ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Line: Packers (-7)
Over/Under: 45.5 points
Week 6
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Ravens (-3.5)
Week 7
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
Line: Jaguars (-1)
Week 8
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle
Line: Seahawks (-2)
Week 9
Bye
Week 10
Houston Texans at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-3)
Week 11
Detroit Lions at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-2)
Week 12
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-6.5)
Week 13
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-1)
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Eagles (-1)
Week 15
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
TBD p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Commanders (-3)
Week 16
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-6.5)
Week 17
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Colts (-3)
Week 18
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, TBD, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
Odds to win NFC: +1800
Odds to win division: +250
Win total: 9
Week 1
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)
Over/Under: 47 points
Week 2
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-2)
Week 3
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Eagles (-1)
Week 4
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-6.5)
Week 5
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Line: Cardinals (-2)
Week 6
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-1)
Week 7
Bye
Week 8
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Week 9
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston
Line: Eagles (-5.5)
Week 10
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-3)
Week 11
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Line: Colts (-3)
Week 12
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Pick ()
Week 13
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-1)
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Eagles (-1)
Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Eagles (-3)
Week 16
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-3)
Week 17
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-3)
Week 18
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, TBD, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Dallas Cowboys
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800
Odds to win NFC: +750
Odds to win division: -110
Win total: 10.5
Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Bucaneers (-2.5)
Money line: Bucaneers (-135), Cowboys (+115)
Over/Under: 52 points
Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-1.5)
Money line: Cowboys (-125), Bengals (+105)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 3
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Cowboys (-3)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 4
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-6)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Line: Rams (-5.5)
Over/Under: 52.5 points
Week 6
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-1)
Over/Under: 51.0 points
Week 7
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-7)
Week 8
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-6.5)
Week 9
Bye
Week 10
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-4)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 11
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-1)
Week 12
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-6.5)
Over/Under: 47.0 points
Week 13
Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-2)
Over/Under: 48.5 points
Week 14
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-8)
Week 15
Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville
Line: Cowboys (-3)
Week 16
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Saturday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-3)
Over/Under: 48.5 points
Week 17
Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville
Line: Titans (-2)
Week 18
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Sunday, TBD, FedExField, Landover
Line: Cowboys (-1)
Washington Commanders
Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000
Odds to win NFC: +3500
Odds to win division: +500
Win total: 7.5
Week 1
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: Commanders (-4.5)
Money line: Commanders (-210), Jaguars (+175)
Over/Under: 43 points
Week 2
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
Line: Commanders (-1)
Week 3
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Eagles (-1)
Week 4
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, At&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-6)
Week 5
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Commanders (-1)
Week 6
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Line: (PICK)
Week 7
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: Packers (-3.5)
Money line:
Over/Under: points
Week 8
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
Line: Colts (-6)
Money line:
Over/Under: points
Week 9
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: (PICK)
Week 10
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
Line: Eagles (-3)
Week 11
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Line: Commanders (-2.5)
Week 12
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: Commanders (-4.5)
Week 13
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Line: Giants (-1)
Week 14
Bye
Week 15
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: Commanders (-3)
Week 16
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Line: 49ers (-7)
Week 17
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: Browns (-1.5)
Week 18
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Sunday, TBD, FedExField, Landover, Md.
Line: Cowboys (-1)
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks
Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000
Odds to win NFC: +4000
Odds to win Division: +1400
Win total: 6
Week 1
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)
Over/Under: 41.5 points
Week 2
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-8.5)
Week 3
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Seahawks (-3.5)
Week 4
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
Line: Lions (-1)
Week 5
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
Line: Saints (-4.5)
Week 6
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Cardinals (-3)
Week 7
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-7.5)
Week 8
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Seahawks (-2)
Week 9
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-7)
Week 10
Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Line: Buccaneers (-10)
Week 11
Bye
Week 12
Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Raiders (-3)
Week 13
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-10.5)
Week 14
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Seahawks (-1.5)
Week 15
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: 49ers (-3.5)
Week 16
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-11)
Week 17
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Seahawks (-2)
Week 18
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, TBD, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Rams (-6.5)
Los Angeles Rams
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1200
Odds to win NFC: +500
Odds to win Division: +135
Win total: 10.5
Week 1
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-1)
Money line: Bills (+100), Rams (-120)
Over/Under: 52.5 points
Week 2
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-13.5)
Week 3
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Rams (-1)
Week 4
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: Pick'em
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-5.5)
Week 6
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-8.5)
Week 7
Bye
Week 8
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-4)
Week 9
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Line: Buccaneers (-2)
Week 10
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-5.5)
Week 11
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
Line: Rams (-3)
Week 12
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
Week 13
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-10.5)
Week 14
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-5)
Week 15
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Line: Pick'em
Week 16
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-3)
Week 17
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Chargers (-1.5)
Week 18
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, TBD, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Arizona Cardinals
Line: Rams (-6.5)
Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000
Odds to win NFC: +1300
Odds to win Division: +300
Win total: 9
Week 1
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Chiefs (-3.5)
Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)
Over/Under: 54 points
Week 2
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Raiders (-2.5)
Week 3
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Rams (-1)
Week 4
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Line: Cardinals (-3)
Week 5
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-2)
Week 6
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Cardinals (-3)
Week 7
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-2)
Week 8
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Line: Vikings (-1.5)
Week 9
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-7)
Week 10
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-5.5)
Week 11
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Monday, 8:00 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-2)
Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Chargers (-1)
Week 13
Bye
Week 14
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-3.5)
Week 15
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Buccaneers (-1)
Week 17
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Line: Cardinals (-4)
Week 18
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, TBD, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-2.5)
San Francisco 49ers
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1500
Odds to win NFC: +700
Odds to win Division: +190
Win total: 10
Week 1
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Line: 49ers (-6)
Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)
Over/Under: 43 points
Week 2
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-8.5)
Week 3
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
Line: Broncos (-3)
Week 4
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: Pick'em
Week 5
San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Line: 49ers (-3.5)
Week 6
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Line: 49ers (-6)
Week 7
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: Chiefs (-1.5)
Week 8
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Line: Rams (-4.5)
Week 9
Bye
Week 10
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-1.5)
Week 11
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Monday, 8:00 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Cardinals (-2)
Week 12
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-4.5)
Week 13
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-4)
Week 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: Buccaneers (-1)
Week 15
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: 49ers (-3.5)
Week 16
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-7)
Week 17
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: 49ers (-2)
Week 18
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, TBD, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Line: 49ers (-2.5)
NFC North
Green Bay Packers
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1100
Odds to win NFC: +475
Odds to win division: -170
Win total: 11
Week 1
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Packers (-1.5)
Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 2
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-9)
Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)
Over/Under: 45 points
Week 3
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Line: Packers (-9)
Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)
Over/Under: 45 points
Week 4
New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-5.5)
Week 5
New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 9:30 a.m ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Line: Packers (-7)
Over/Under: 45.5 points
Week 6
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-9.5)
Week 7
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: Packers (-3.5)
Week 8
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Packers (-3)
Over/Under: 52.5 points
Week 9
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Packers (-6)
Week 10
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-4)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
Week 11
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-4.5)
Over/Under: 49 points
Week 12
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: (EVEN)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 13
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Packers (-6)
Week 14
Bye
Week 15
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: (EVEN)
Over/Under: 52 points
Week 16
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Packers (-1)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 17
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-6)
Week 18
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, TBD, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-10
Minnesota Vikings
Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
Odds to win NFC: +1800
Odds to win division: +260
Win total: 9
Week 1
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Packers (-1.5)
Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 2
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Line: Eagles (-2)
Money line: Eagles (-135), Vikings (+115)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 3
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-6.5)
Week 4
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 9:30 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: (PICK)
Over/Under: 47 points
Week 5
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-5.5)
Week 6
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Week 7
Bye
Week 8
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Cardinals (-1.5)
Week 9
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Line: (PICK)
Week 10
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
Line: Bills (-8)
Week 11
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-1)
Week 12
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-2)
Over/Under: 48 points
Week 13
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-6.5)
Week 14
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Vikings (-3)
Week 15
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
TBD, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-1)
Week 16
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-6.5)
Week 17
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-6)
Week 18
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Sunday, TBD, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Vikings (-2.5)
Detroit Lions
Odds to win Super Bowl: +15000
Odds to win NFC: +7000
Odds to win division: +1200
Win total: 6
Week 1
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)
Over/Under: 47 points
Week 2
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Commanders (-1)
Money line: Commanders (-125), Lions (+105)
Over/Under: 44.5 points
Week 3
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-6.5)
Week 4
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Lions (-1)
Week 5
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Patriots (-6.5)
Week 6
Bye
Week 7
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-7)
Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Miami (-3.5)
Week 9
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Packers (-6)
Week 10
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bears (-2)
Week 11
Detroit Lions at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-2)
Week 12
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Thursday, 12:30 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Bills (-9)
Over/Under: 51 points
Week 13
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Lions (-1.5)
Week 14
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Vikings (-3)
Week 15
Detroit Lions at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Jets (-1.5)
Week 16
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Line: Panthers (-3)
Week 17
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Lions (-1.5)
Week 18
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, TBD, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-10)
Chicago Bears
Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000
Odds to win NFC: +5000
Odds to win division: +900
Win total: 6.5
Week 1
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: 49ers (-6)
Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)
Over/Under: 43 points
Week 2
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Line: Packers (-9)
Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)
Over/Under: 45 points
Week 3
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bears (-3.5)
Week 4
Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Giants (-3)
Week 5
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Line: Vikings (-5.5)
Week 6
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bears (PICK)
Week 7
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
Line: Patriots (-6)
Week 8
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Line: Cowboys (-6.5)
Week 9
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Week 10
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bears (-2)
Week 11
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Line: Falcons (-1.5)
Week 12
Chicago Bears at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Line: Jets (-1.5)
Week 13
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Packers (-6)
Week 14
Bye
Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Eagles (-3)
Week 16
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Bills (-7.5)
Week 17
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit
Line: Lions (-1.5)
Week 18
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Line: Vikings (-2.5)
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Odds to win Super Bowl: 100-1
Odds to win NFC: 40-1
Odds to win division: 18-1
Win total: 5.5
Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints (-4, 42.5)
Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5)
Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)
Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6)
Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals (-10)
Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers (+1)
Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)
Week 10: at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)
Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears (+1.5)
Week 12: at Washington Commanders (-4.5)
Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints (-6)
Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens (-8)
Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-4)
Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)
Carolina Panthers
Odds to win Super Bowl: 100-1
Odds to win NFC: 50-1
Odds to win division: 10-1
Win total: 6
Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5, 43.5)
Week 2: at New York Giants (-1.5)
Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints (-2)
Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-3)
Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)
Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)
Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons (-1)
Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
Week 11: at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)
Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions (+3)
Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)
Week 18: at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
New Orleans Saints
Odds to win Super Bowl: 50-1
Odds to win NFC: 20-1
Odds to win division: 5-1
Win total: 7.5
Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons (+4, 42.5)
Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
Week 3: at Carolina Panthers (+2)
Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings (PK)
Week 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks (+4.5)
Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)
Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals (-2)
Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)
Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens (PK)
Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3)
Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)
Week 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+6)
Week 16: at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)
Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers (+3.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to win Super Bowl: 8-1
Odds to win NFC: +350
Odds to win division: -350
Win total: 11.5
Week 1: at Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 52)
Week 2: at New Orleans Saints (+4)
Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers (+3)
Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+2)
Week 5: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+11)
Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5)
Week 7: at Carolina Panthers (+5.5)
Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (+4)
Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2)
Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks (+10)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: at Cleveland Browns (+4.5)
Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints (+7)
Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers (+1)
Week 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5)
Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals (+1)
Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (+9.5)
Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons (+7)