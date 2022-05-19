        <
        >

          NFL betting lines, odds, win totals for all 32 teams

          Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          7:45 PM ET
          • ESPN Sports Betting

          The 2022 NFL regular season is only a couple of months away and this year promises to have no shortage of drama. The new season will kickoff Thursday Sept. 8 when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

          Caesars Sportsbook has released the lines for all 18 weeks, odds for season openers and each teams win total.

          Check out each team's schedule with opening lines below.

          All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

          Jump to a section:
          AFC East | AFC West | AFC North | AFC South | NFC East | NFC West | NFC North | NFC South

          AFC East

          Miami Dolphins

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000
          Odds to win AFC: +1500
          Odds to win division: +400
          Win total: 8.5

          Week 1

          New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-3)
          Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)
          Over/Under: 44.5 points

          Week 2

          Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

          Line: Ravens (-3.5)
          Money line: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+150)
          Over/Under: 46 points

          Week 3

          Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Bills (-4)

          Week 4

          Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-4)

          Week 5

          Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Line: Dolphins (-3)

          Week 6

          Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-3)

          Week 7

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday: 8:20 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-4)

          Week 8

          Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Dolphins (-3.5)

          Week 9

          Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Dolphins (-3)

          Week 10

          Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-4)

          Week 11

          Bye

          Week 12

          Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-7)

          Week 13

          Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

          Line: 49ers (-4)

          Week 14

          Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

          Line: Chargers (-5)

          Week 15

          Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
          TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-7)

          Week 16

          Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Packers (-1)

          Week 17

          Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
          Sunday: 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Patriots (-1.5)

          Week 18

          New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-7)

          Buffalo Bills

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +700
          Odds to win AFC: +360
          Odds to win division: -180
          Win total: 11.5

          Week 1

          Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

          Line: Rams (-1)
          Money line: Rams (-120), Bills (+100)
          Over/Under: 52.5 points

          Week 2

          Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
          Monday, 7:15 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-7.5)
          Money line: Bills (-350), Titans (+280)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 3

          Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Bills (-4)

          Week 4

          Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Bills (-2)

          Week 5

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-9)

          Week 6

          Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

          Line: Bills (-1)

          Week 7

          Bye

          Week 8

          Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-4)

          Week 9

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Bills (-7)

          Week 10

          Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-8)

          Week 11

          Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-10.5)

          Week 12

          Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
          Thursday, 12:30 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Bills (-9)

          Week 13

          Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Bills (-3.5)

          Week 14

          New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-11)

          Week 15

          Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
          TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-7)

          Week 16

          Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
          Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bills (-7.5)

          Week 17

          Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
          Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bills (-1)

          Week 18

          New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, TBD, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-7.5)

          New England Patriots

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
          Odds to win AFC: +2000
          Odds to win division: +400
          Win total: 8.5

          Week 1

          New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-3)
          Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)
          Over/Under: 44.5 points

          Week 2

          New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

          Line: Patriots (-1.5)
          Money line: Patriots (-125), Steelers (+105)
          Over/Under: 43.5 points

          Week 3

          Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 4

          New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-5.5)

          Week 5

          Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Patriots (-6.5)

          Week 6

          New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

          Line: Patriots (-1.5)

          Week 7

          Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: Patriots (-6.0)

          Week 8

          New England Patriots at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Line: Patriots (-2.0)

          Week 9

          Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 10

          BYE

          Week 11

          New York Jets at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: Patriots (-6.5)

          Week 12

          New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

          Line: Vikings (-2.0)

          Week 13

          Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: Bills (-3.5)

          Week 14

          New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-3.0)

          Week 15

          New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Raiders (-3.0)

          Week 16

          Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
          Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 17

          Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

          Line: Patriots (-1.5)

          Week 18

          New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, TBD, HIghmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

          Line: Bills (-7.5)

          New York Jets

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +15000
          Odds to win AFC: +8000
          Odds to win division: +2200
          Win total: 5.5

          Week 1

          Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Ravens (-4.5)
          Money line: Ravens (-220), Jets (+180)
          Over/Under: 45.5 points

          Week 2

          New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Browns (-4.5)

          Week 3

          Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Bengals (-4.5)

          Week 4

          New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Steelers (-4.0)

          Week 5

          Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Dolphins (-3.0)

          Week 6

          New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-9.5)

          Week 7

          New York Jets at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

          Line: Broncos (-8.0)

          Week 8

          New England Patriots at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Patriots (-2.0)

          Week 9

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Bills (-7.0)

          Week 10

          BYE

          Week 11

          New York Jets at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Patriots (-6.5)

          Week 12

          Chicago Bears at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Jets (-1.5)

          Week 13

          New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-6.5)

          Week 14

          New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, HIghmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

          Line: Bills (-11.0)

          Week 15

          Detroit Lions at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Line: Jets (-1.5)

          Week 16

          Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Line: Jets (-1.5)

          Week 17

          New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Seahawks (-2.0)

          Week 18

          New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-7.0)

          AFC West

          Denver Broncos

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600
          Odds to win AFC: +850
          Odds to win Division: +250
          Win total: 10

          Week 1

          Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)
          Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)
          Over/Under: 41.5 points

          Week 2

          Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-11)

          Week 3

          San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3)

          Week 4

          Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 5

          Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)

          Week 6

          Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-3)

          Week 7

          New York Jets at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-8)

          Week 8

          Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, Wembley Stadium, London, England

          Line: Broncos (-6)

          Week 9

          Bye

          Week 10

          Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 11

          Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)

          Week 12

          Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)

          Week 13

          Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

          Line: Ravens (-1)

          Week 14

          Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 15

          Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)

          Week 16

          Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-3)

          Week 17

          Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-4)

          Week 18

          Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, TBD, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-1)

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600
          Odds to win AFC: +850
          Odds to win Division: +250
          Win total: 10

          Week 1

          Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-4)
          Money line: Raiders (+160), Chargers (-190)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 2

          Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)

          Week 3

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-10)

          Week 4

          Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

          Line: Chargers (-8.5)

          Week 5

          Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

          Line: Chargers (-3)

          Week 6

          Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-3)

          Week 7

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-7.5)

          Week 8

          Bye

          Week 9

          Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

          Line: Chargers (-7)

          Week 10

          Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-1.5)

          Week 11

          Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-2.5)

          Week 12

          Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Chargers (-1)

          Week 13

          Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 14

          Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-5)

          Week 15

          Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-4.5)

          Week 16

          Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 17

          Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-1.5)

          Week 18

          Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, TBD, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-1)

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000
          Odds to win AFC: +2500
          Odds to win Division: +675
          Win total: 8.5

          Week 1

          Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-4)
          Money line: Raiders (+160), Chargers (-190)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 2

          Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Raiders (-2.5)

          Week 3

          Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

          Line: Titans (-2.5)

          Week 4

          Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 5

          Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-6)

          Week 6

          Bye

          Week 7

          Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Raiders (-7.5)

          Week 8

          Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

          Line: Saints (-1)

          Week 9

          Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

          Line: Raiders (-3.5)

          Week 10

          Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Raiders (-1.5)

          Week 11

          Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)

          Week 12

          Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Raiders (-3)

          Week 13

          Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 14

          Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-5)

          Week 15

          New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Raiders (-3)

          Week 16

          Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Saturday, 8:15 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

          Line: Raiders (-2)

          Week 17

          San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: 49ers (-2)

          Week 18

          Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, TBD, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +900
          Odds to win AFC: +500
          Odds to win Division: +160
          Win total: 10.5

          Week 1

          Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Chiefs (-3.5)
          Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)
          Over/Under: 54 points

          Week 2

          Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)

          Week 3

          Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

          Line: Chiefs (-2.5)

          Week 4

          Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

          Line: Buccaneers (-2)

          Week 5

          Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-6)

          Week 6

          Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Bills (-1)

          Week 7

          Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: Chiefs (-1.5)

          Week 8

          Bye

          Week 9

          Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-6)

          Week 10

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-10.5)

          Week 11

          Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-2.5)

          Week 12

          Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)

          Week 13

          Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

          Line: Chiefs (-1)

          Week 14

          Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 15

          Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

          Line: Chiefs (-11)

          Week 16

          Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-11)

          Week 17

          Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-4)

          Week 18

          Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, TBD, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200
          Odds to win AFC: +1200
          Odds to win division: +220
          Win total: 9.5

          Week 1

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

          Line: Bengals (-6)
          Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)
          Over/Under: 44 points

          Week 2

          Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Dallas

          Line: Cowboys (-1.5)
          Money line: Cowboys (-125), Bengals (+105)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 3

          Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Bengals (-4.5)

          Week 4

          Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-4.0)
          Over/Under: 44.0 points

          Week 5

          Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-2.0)
          Over/Under: 45.0 points

          Week 6

          Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

          Line: Bengals (-1.0)

          Week 7

          Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-10.0)

          Week 8

          Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Bengals (-2.5)
          Over/Under: 47.0 points

          Week 9

          Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-7.5)

          Week 10

          BYE

          Week 11

          Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburg

          Line: Bengals (-3.0)

          Week 12

          Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

          Line: Bengals (-2.5)

          Week 13

          Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Chiefs (-1.0)

          Week 14

          Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-4.0)

          Week 15

          Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

          Line: Buccaneers (-3.0)
          Over/Under: 52.0 points

          Week 16

          Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
          Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 17

          Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
          Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bills (-1.0)

          Week 18

          Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, TBD, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-3.0)

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +6000
          Odds to win AFC: +4000
          Odds to win division: +1000
          Win total: 7.5

          Week 1

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-6.0)
          Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)
          Over/Under: 44.0 points

          Week 2

          New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Patriots (-1.5)
          Money line: Patriots (-125), Steelers (+105)
          Over/Under: 43.5 points

          Week 3

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 8:15 p.m ET, First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

          Line: Browns (-3.5)

          Week 4

          New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Steelers (-4.0)

          Week 5

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bills Stadium

          Line: Bills (-9.0)

          Week 6

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Buccaneers (-5.5)

          Week 7

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

          Line: Dolphins (-4.0)
          Over/Under: 44.5 points

          Week 8

          BYE

          Week 9

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)

          Week 10

          New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

          Line: Steelers (-1.0)

          Week 11

          Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

          Line: Bengals (-3.0)

          Week 12

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

          Line: Colts (-5.5)

          Week 13

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

          Line: Steelers (-1.5)

          Week 14

          Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

          Line: Steelers (-2.5)

          Week 15

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

          Line: Steelers (-1.0)

          Week 16

          Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Saturday, 8:15 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Raiders (-2.0)

          Week 17

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-6.0)

          Week 18

          Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, TBD, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Steelers (-1.0)

          Cleveland Browns

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800
          Odds to win AFC: +1000
          Odds to win division: +170
          Win total: 9.5

          Week 1

          Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

          Line: Browns (-4.5)
          Money line: Browns (-200), Panthers (+170)
          Over/Under: 43.5 points

          Week 2

          New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Browns (-4.5)

          Week 3

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Browns (-3.5)

          Week 4

          Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

          Line: Browns (-2.5)

          Week 5

          Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Chargers (-3)

          Week 6

          New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Browns (-1.5)

          Week 7

          Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-5)

          Week 8

          Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Bengals (-2.5)

          Week 9

          Bye

          Week 10

          Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-4)

          Week 11

          Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-10.5)

          Week 12

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Buccaneers (-4.5)

          Week 13

          Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

          Line: Browns (-4.5)

          Week 14

          Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-4)

          Week 15

          Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
          TBD p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Ravens (-2.5)

          Week 16

          New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Browns (-2.5)

          Week 17

          Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Browns (-1.5)

          Week 18

          Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, TBD, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: Steelers (-1

          Baltimore Ravens

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200
          Odds to win AFC: +1200
          Odds to win division: +220
          Win total: 9.5

          Week 1

          Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Ravens (-4.5)
          Money line: Ravens (-220), Jets (+180)
          Over/Under: 45.5 points

          Week 2

          Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-3.5)
          Money line: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+150)
          Over/Under: 46 points

          Week 3

          Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 4

          Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Bills (-2)

          Week 5

          Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-2.5)

          Week 6

          Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-3.5)

          Week 7

          Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-5)

          Week 8

          Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

          Line: Bucaneers (-4)

          Week 9

          Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

          Line: (EVEN)

          Week 10

          Bye

          Week 11

          Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-6.5)

          Week 12

          Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

          Line: Ravens (-4)

          Week 13

          Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-1)

          Week 14

          Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburg

          Line: Ravens (-2.5)

          Week 15

          Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
          TBD, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Ravens (-2.5)

          Week 16

          Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-8)

          Week 17

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-6)

          Week 18

          Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
          TBD, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

          Line: Bengals (-3)

          AFC South

          Houston Texans

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 250-1
          Odds to win AFC: 100-1
          Odds to win division: 35-1
          Win total: 4.5

          Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 46)
          Week 2: at Denver Broncos (-11)
          Week 3: at Chicago Bears (-3.5)
          Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5)
          Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)
          Week 6: BYE
          Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders (-7.5)
          Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans (-5)
          Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)
          Week 10: at New York Giants (-3)
          Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders (-2.5)
          Week 12: at Miami Dolphins (-7)
          Week 13: vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5)
          Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys (-8)
          Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-11)
          Week 16: at Tennessee Titans (-7.5)
          Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)
          Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (-9)

          Indianapolis Colts

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 25-1
          Odds to win AFC: 13-1
          Odds to win division: +100
          Win total: 9.5

          Week 1: at Houston Texans (+7.5, 46)
          Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)
          Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
          Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans (+3)
          Week 5: at Denver Broncos (-3.5)
          Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5)
          Week 7: at Tennessee Titans (-1)
          Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders (+6)
          Week 9: at New England Patriots (NL)
          Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)
          Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+3)
          Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5)
          Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys (-2)
          Week 14: BYE
          Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings (-1)
          Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (PK)
          Week 17: at New York Giants (+3)
          Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (+9)

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 125-1
          Odds to win AFC: 60-1
          Odds to win division: 7-1
          Win total: 6.5

          Week 1: at Washington Commanders (-4.5, 42)
          Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts (-4)
          Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers (-10)
          Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)
          Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (+3.5)
          Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)
          Week 7: vs. New York Giants (+1)
          Week 8: vs. Denver Broncos (-6)
          Week 9: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)
          Week 10: at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5)
          Week 11: BYE
          Week 12: vs. Baltimore Ravens (-4)
          Week 13: at Detroit Lions (-1.5)
          Week 14: at Tennessee Titans (-7)
          Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys (-3)
          Week 16: at New York Jets (-1.5)
          Week 17: at Houston Texans (+1)
          Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

          Tennessee Titans

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 30-1
          Odds to win AFC: 15-1
          Odds to win division: +130
          Win total: 9.5

          Week 1: vs. New York Giants (+6.5, 44)
          Week 2: at Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
          Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
          Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts (-3)
          Week 5: at Washington Commanders (-1)
          Week 6: BYE
          Week 7: vs. Indianapolis Colts (+1)
          Week 8: at Houston Texans (+5)
          Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (-6)
          Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (NL)
          Week 11: at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
          Week 12: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
          Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles (-1)
          Week 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7)
          Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)
          Week 16: vs. Houston Texans (+7.5)
          Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2)
          Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5)

          NFC East

          New York Giants

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000
          Odds to win NFC: +5000
          Odds to win division: +800
          Win total: 7

          Week 1

          New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

          Line: Titans (-6.5)
          Money line: Titans (-300), Giants (+240)
          Over/Under: 44 points

          Week 2

          Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-1.5)
          Money line: Giants (-125), Panthers (+105)
          Over/Under: 43 points

          Week 3

          Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
          Sunday, 8:15 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Cowboys (-3)
          Money line:
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 4

          Chicago Bears at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-3)

          Week 5

          Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
          Sunday, 9:30 a.m ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

          Line: Packers (-7)
          Over/Under: 45.5 points

          Week 6

          Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Ravens (-3.5)

          Week 7

          New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

          Line: Jaguars (-1)

          Week 8

          New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

          Line: Seahawks (-2)

          Week 9

          Bye

          Week 10

          Houston Texans at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-3)

          Week 11

          Detroit Lions at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-2)

          Week 12

          New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

          Week 13

          Washington Commanders at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-1)

          Week 14

          Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Eagles (-1)

          Week 15

          New York Giants at Washington Commanders
          TBD p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Commanders (-3)

          Week 16

          New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
          Saturday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-6.5)

          Week 17

          Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Colts (-3)

          Week 18

          New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, TBD, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
          Odds to win NFC: +1800
          Odds to win division: +250
          Win total: 9

          Week 1

          Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)
          Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)
          Over/Under: 47 points

          Week 2

          Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-2)

          Week 3

          Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Eagles (-1)

          Week 4

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-6.5)

          Week 5

          Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale

          Line: Cardinals (-2)

          Week 6

          Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-1)

          Week 7

          Bye

          Week 8

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)

          Week 9

          Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston

          Line: Eagles (-5.5)

          Week 10

          Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
          Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-3)

          Week 11

          Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

          Line: Colts (-3)

          Week 12

          Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Pick ()

          Week 13

          Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-1)

          Week 14

          Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Eagles (-1)

          Week 15

          Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Eagles (-3)

          Week 16

          Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-3)

          Week 17

          New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-3)

          Week 18

          New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, TBD, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)

          Dallas Cowboys

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800
          Odds to win NFC: +750
          Odds to win division: -110
          Win total: 10.5

          Week 1

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Bucaneers (-2.5)
          Money line: Bucaneers (-135), Cowboys (+115)
          Over/Under: 52 points

          Week 2

          Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-1.5)
          Money line: Cowboys (-125), Bengals (+105)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 3

          Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Cowboys (-3)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 4

          Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-6)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 5

          Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

          Line: Rams (-5.5)
          Over/Under: 52.5 points

          Week 6

          Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-1)
          Over/Under: 51.0 points

          Week 7

          Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-7)

          Week 8

          Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

          Week 9

          Bye

          Week 10

          Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-4)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 11

          Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-1)

          Week 12

          New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-6.5)
          Over/Under: 47.0 points

          Week 13

          Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-2)
          Over/Under: 48.5 points

          Week 14

          Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-8)

          Week 15

          Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

          Line: Cowboys (-3)

          Week 16

          Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
          Saturday, 4:25 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-3)
          Over/Under: 48.5 points

          Week 17

          Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

          Line: Titans (-2)

          Week 18

          Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, TBD, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Cowboys (-1)

          Washington Commanders

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000
          Odds to win NFC: +3500
          Odds to win division: +500
          Win total: 7.5

          Week 1

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: Commanders (-4.5)
          Money line: Commanders (-210), Jaguars (+175)
          Over/Under: 43 points

          Week 2

          Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

          Line: Commanders (-1)

          Week 3

          Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Eagles (-1)

          Week 4

          Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, At&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-6)

          Week 5

          Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Commanders (-1)

          Week 6

          Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 7

          Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: Packers (-3.5)
          Money line:
          Over/Under: points

          Week 8

          Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

          Line: Colts (-6)
          Money line:
          Over/Under: points

          Week 9

          Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 10

          Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
          Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

          Line: Eagles (-3)

          Week 11

          Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

          Line: Commanders (-2.5)

          Week 12

          Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: Commanders (-4.5)

          Week 13

          Washington Commanders at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Line: Giants (-1)

          Week 14

          Bye

          Week 15

          New York Giants at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: Commanders (-3)

          Week 16

          Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

          Line: 49ers (-7)

          Week 17

          Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: Browns (-1.5)

          Week 18

          Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, TBD, FedExField, Landover, Md.

          Line: Cowboys (-1)

          NFC West

          Seattle Seahawks

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000
          Odds to win NFC: +4000
          Odds to win Division: +1400
          Win total: 6

          Week 1

          Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)
          Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)
          Over/Under: 41.5 points

          Week 2

          Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-8.5)

          Week 3

          Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Seahawks (-3.5)

          Week 4

          Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

          Line: Lions (-1)

          Week 5

          Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

          Line: Saints (-4.5)

          Week 6

          Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Cardinals (-3)

          Week 7

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-7.5)

          Week 8

          New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Seahawks (-2)

          Week 9

          Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-7)

          Week 10

          Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

          Line: Buccaneers (-10)

          Week 11

          Bye

          Week 12

          Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Raiders (-3)

          Week 13

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-10.5)

          Week 14

          Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Seahawks (-1.5)

          Week 15

          San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: 49ers (-3.5)

          Week 16

          Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
          Saturday, 1:00 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-11)

          Week 17

          New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Seahawks (-2)

          Week 18

          Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, TBD, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Rams (-6.5)

          Los Angeles Rams

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1200
          Odds to win NFC: +500
          Odds to win Division: +135
          Win total: 10.5

          Week 1

          Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-1)
          Money line: Bills (+100), Rams (-120)
          Over/Under: 52.5 points

          Week 2

          Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-13.5)

          Week 3

          Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Rams (-1)

          Week 4

          Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 5

          Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-5.5)

          Week 6

          Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-8.5)

          Week 7

          Bye

          Week 8

          San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-4)

          Week 9

          Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

          Line: Buccaneers (-2)

          Week 10

          Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-5.5)

          Week 11

          Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

          Line: Rams (-3)

          Week 12

          Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)

          Week 13

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-10.5)

          Week 14

          Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-5)

          Week 15

          Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 16

          Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-3)

          Week 17

          Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Chargers (-1.5)

          Week 18

          Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, TBD, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Line: Rams (-6.5)

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000
          Odds to win NFC: +1300
          Odds to win Division: +300
          Win total: 9

          Week 1

          Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Chiefs (-3.5)
          Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)
          Over/Under: 54 points

          Week 2

          Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Raiders (-2.5)

          Week 3

          Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Rams (-1)

          Week 4

          Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

          Line: Cardinals (-3)

          Week 5

          Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-2)

          Week 6

          Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Cardinals (-3)

          Week 7

          New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-2)

          Week 8

          Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

          Line: Vikings (-1.5)

          Week 9

          Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-7)

          Week 10

          Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-5.5)

          Week 11

          San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
          Monday, 8:00 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-2)

          Week 12

          Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Chargers (-1)

          Week 13

          Bye

          Week 14

          New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-3.5)

          Week 15

          Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)

          Week 16

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Buccaneers (-1)

          Week 17

          Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

          Line: Cardinals (-4)

          Week 18

          Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, TBD, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-2.5)

          San Francisco 49ers

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1500
          Odds to win NFC: +700
          Odds to win Division: +190
          Win total: 10

          Week 1

          San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

          Line: 49ers (-6)
          Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)
          Over/Under: 43 points

          Week 2

          Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-8.5)

          Week 3

          San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

          Line: Broncos (-3)

          Week 4

          Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: Pick'em

          Week 5

          San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

          Line: 49ers (-3.5)

          Week 6

          San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:00 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

          Line: 49ers (-6)

          Week 7

          Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: Chiefs (-1.5)

          Week 8

          San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

          Line: Rams (-4.5)

          Week 9

          Bye

          Week 10

          Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-1.5)

          Week 11

          San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
          Monday, 8:00 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Cardinals (-2)

          Week 12

          New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-4.5)

          Week 13

          Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-4)

          Week 14

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: Buccaneers (-1)

          Week 15

          San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: 49ers (-3.5)

          Week 16

          Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
          Saturday, 4:05 p.m ET, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-7)

          Week 17

          San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: 49ers (-2)

          Week 18

          Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
          Sunday, TBD, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

          Line: 49ers (-2.5)

          NFC North

          Green Bay Packers

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +1100
          Odds to win NFC: +475
          Odds to win division: -170
          Win total: 11

          Week 1

          Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Packers (-1.5)
          Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 2

          Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-9)
          Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)
          Over/Under: 45 points

          Week 3

          Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

          Line: Packers (-9)
          Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)
          Over/Under: 45 points

          Week 4

          New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-5.5)

          Week 5

          New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 9:30 a.m ET, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

          Line: Packers (-7)
          Over/Under: 45.5 points

          Week 6

          New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-9.5)

          Week 7

          Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Packers (-3.5)

          Week 8

          Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Packers (-3)
          Over/Under: 52.5 points

          Week 9

          Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Packers (-6)

          Week 10

          Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-4)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          Week 11

          Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-4.5)
          Over/Under: 49 points

          Week 12

          Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: (EVEN)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 13

          Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Packers (-6)

          Week 14

          Bye

          Week 15

          Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: (EVEN)
          Over/Under: 52 points

          Week 16

          Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Packers (-1)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 17

          Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-6)

          Week 18

          Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, TBD, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-10

          Minnesota Vikings

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
          Odds to win NFC: +1800
          Odds to win division: +260
          Win total: 9

          Week 1

          Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Packers (-1.5)
          Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 2

          Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
          Monday, 8:30 p.m ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Line: Eagles (-2)
          Money line: Eagles (-135), Vikings (+115)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 3

          Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-6.5)

          Week 4

          New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 9:30 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: (PICK)
          Over/Under: 47 points

          Week 5

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-5.5)

          Week 6

          Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Dolphins (-3)

          Week 7

          Bye

          Week 8

          Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Cardinals (-1.5)

          Week 9

          Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: (PICK)

          Week 10

          Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

          Line: Bills (-8)

          Week 11

          Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-1)

          Week 12

          New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-2)
          Over/Under: 48 points

          Week 13

          New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-6.5)

          Week 14

          Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Vikings (-3)

          Week 15

          Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
          TBD, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-1)

          Week 16

          New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-6.5)

          Week 17

          Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-6)

          Week 18

          Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, TBD, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Vikings (-2.5)

          Detroit Lions

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +15000
          Odds to win NFC: +7000
          Odds to win division: +1200
          Win total: 6

          Week 1

          Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)
          Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)
          Over/Under: 47 points

          Week 2

          Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Commanders (-1)
          Money line: Commanders (-125), Lions (+105)
          Over/Under: 44.5 points

          Week 3

          Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-6.5)

          Week 4

          Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Lions (-1)

          Week 5

          Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Patriots (-6.5)

          Week 6

          Bye

          Week 7

          Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-7)

          Week 8

          Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Miami (-3.5)

          Week 9

          Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Packers (-6)

          Week 10

          Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bears (-2)

          Week 11

          Detroit Lions at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-2)

          Week 12

          Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
          Thursday, 12:30 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Bills (-9)
          Over/Under: 51 points

          Week 13

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Lions (-1.5)

          Week 14

          Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Vikings (-3)

          Week 15

          Detroit Lions at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Jets (-1.5)

          Week 16

          Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

          Line: Panthers (-3)

          Week 17

          Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Lions (-1.5)

          Week 18

          Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, TBD, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-10)

          Chicago Bears

          Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000
          Odds to win NFC: +5000
          Odds to win division: +900
          Win total: 6.5

          Week 1

          San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: 49ers (-6)
          Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)
          Over/Under: 43 points

          Week 2

          Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m ET, Lambeau Field, Green Bay

          Line: Packers (-9)
          Money line: Packers (-450), Bears (+350)
          Over/Under: 45 points

          Week 3

          Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bears (-3.5)

          Week 4

          Chicago Bears at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Giants (-3)

          Week 5

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-5.5)

          Week 6

          Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bears (PICK)

          Week 7

          Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
          Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Patriots (-6)

          Week 8

          Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

          Line: Cowboys (-6.5)

          Week 9

          Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Dolphins (-3)

          Week 10

          Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bears (-2)

          Week 11

          Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

          Line: Falcons (-1.5)

          Week 12

          Chicago Bears at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Jets (-1.5)

          Week 13

          Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Packers (-6)

          Week 14

          Bye

          Week 15

          Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Eagles (-3)

          Week 16

          Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bills (-7.5)

          Week 17

          Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Line: Lions (-1.5)

          Week 18

          Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Vikings (-2.5)

          NFC South

          Atlanta Falcons

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 100-1
          Odds to win NFC: 40-1
          Odds to win division: 18-1
          Win total: 5.5

          Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints (-4, 42.5)
          Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5)
          Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
          Week 4: vs. Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
          Week 5: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)
          Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6)
          Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals (-10)
          Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers (+1)
          Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)
          Week 10: at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)
          Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears (+1.5)
          Week 12: at Washington Commanders (-4.5)
          Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)
          Week 14: BYE
          Week 15: at New Orleans Saints (-6)
          Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens (-8)
          Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-4)
          Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

          Carolina Panthers

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 100-1
          Odds to win NFC: 50-1
          Odds to win division: 10-1
          Win total: 6

          Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns (-4.5, 43.5)
          Week 2: at New York Giants (-1.5)
          Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints (-2)
          Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals (-3)
          Week 5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
          Week 6: at Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)
          Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)
          Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons (-1)
          Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
          Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)
          Week 11: at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
          Week 12: vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)
          Week 13: BYE
          Week 14: at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)
          Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
          Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions (+3)
          Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)
          Week 18: at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

          New Orleans Saints

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 50-1
          Odds to win NFC: 20-1
          Odds to win division: 5-1
          Win total: 7.5

          Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons (+4, 42.5)
          Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
          Week 3: at Carolina Panthers (+2)
          Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings (PK)
          Week 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks (+4.5)
          Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)
          Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals (-2)
          Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)
          Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens (PK)
          Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
          Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3)
          Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)
          Week 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)
          Week 14: BYE
          Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+6)
          Week 16: at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
          Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)
          Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers (+3.5)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Odds to win Super Bowl: 8-1
          Odds to win NFC: +350
          Odds to win division: -350
          Win total: 11.5

          Week 1: at Dallas Cowboys (+2.5, 52)
          Week 2: at New Orleans Saints (+4)
          Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers (+3)
          Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+2)
          Week 5: vs. Atlanta Falcons (+11)
          Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers (+5.5)
          Week 7: at Carolina Panthers (+5.5)
          Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens (+4)
          Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2)
          Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks (+10)
          Week 11: BYE
          Week 12: at Cleveland Browns (+4.5)
          Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints (+7)
          Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers (+1)
          Week 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5)
          Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals (+1)
          Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (+9.5)
          Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons (+7)