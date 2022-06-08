NFL Futures: Betting tips for 2022 league leaders

The busy part of the 2022 NFL offseason is finally over. Teams around the league have rebuilt their rosters in free agency and through the draft, with most teams set.

Our betting experts have everything you need to know to access each team's win total and how they stack up against each other.

Is there a value play for a league leader you advise to take now?

Seth Walder, ESPN sports analytics writer: I'd take a long shot stab at Cam Akers at 30-1. I've got him fifth in my rush yards projections, driven by a 63% projected team designed carry share by Mike Clay -- an important input I'm using -- and the Rams' strong win total (read: more carries). Akers did not look good in the postseason last year but with more time to recover from his Achilles injury there's a chance he could rebound.

Eric Moody, ESPN betting analyst: If you are looking for a value in most regular season rushing yards you should consider Najee Harris at +1500. He finished last season with 1,200 rushing yards. At OTAs, Harris looks as physically imposing and intimidating as Derrick Henry. James Daniels and Mason Cole were added to the offensive line by the Steelers in free agency. Both are quality starters and can play guard or center. As a result of these additions and Harris' physical transformation, he is a legitimate candidate to lead the league in rushing.

Tyler Fulghum, ESPN betting analyst: Mike Evans (40-1) to lead NFL in receiving yards. No one will throw the ball as much as Tom Brady and the Bucs this season. He led the league in completions, attempts, yards and TD last season. Antonio Brown is gone. Chris Godwin won't play a full season as he recovers from an ACL injury. Rob Gronkowski may be done and even if he's not, he's another year older. Who is Brady going to throw to? I wouldn't be shocked if Evans is top 5 in the NFL in targets per game. He's always been a big-play threat. Brady is going to force feed Evans -- and for a guy who has never failed to post 1,000 yards in any season in the league -- who could be primed for the best season of his career.

Tom Brady (+700) is the favorite to lead the league in passing yards at age 45. Is this a good bet or should you bet on someone else?

Aaron Schatz, Football Outsiders editor-in-chief: My favorite bet to lead the league in passing yards is Derek Carr at +1200. Did you realize that Carr was fifth in the league in passing yards a year ago? And that was without Davante Adams to catch his passes and with Darren Waller missing time with an injury.

Anita Marks, ESPN betting analyst: Justin Herbert (+550) looks ready to crush his third season. Pictures on Instagram and reports of his off-season program must have Chargers fans excited. Last season, Herbert passed for over 5,000 yards, tossed 38 touchdowns and the Chargers finished as the fourth best offense in the NFL. The front office was wise to resign Mike Williams and added offensive lineman Zion Johnson in the draft. Not only does Herbert have a solid wide receiving core, but he is blessed with one of the best receiving backs in the league, Austin Ekeler. He is also led by one of the most aggressive offensive-minded coaches in Brandon Staley.

There was lots of movement at the WR position this offseason with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown among those on new teams. Who do you see as the receiving yards leader this year?

Joe Fortenbaugh, ESPN betting analyst: CeeDee Lamb at 25-1. Amari Cooper's departure frees up 68 receptions for a third-year receiver in Lamb, who hauled in 79 passes last season. As quarterback Dak Prescott's top threat, I see Lamb recording a plethora of targets as the Cowboys find themselves engaged in shootouts on a week-to-week basis.

Moody: Justin Jefferson is my pick to lead the league in receiving yardage this season. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 33 games, averaging 91.4 receiving yards per game. The Vikings could transform Jefferson's role to resemble Cooper Kupp's as they adopt a Rams-like offense under Kevin O'Connell. Jefferson is poised for an excellent season.

Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry have dominated the rushing yards category the past 3 seasons and they have the shortest odds for 2022. Who has the best betting value among RBs not named Henry and Taylor?

Schatz: Taylor is definitely the best bet to lead the league in rushing yards in 2022 but if I have to go with someone else, give me Dalvin Cook at +850. We have him projected third at Football Outsiders, in part because the Vikings should have more wins this season which means more games where Cook will be getting late carries to run out the clock.