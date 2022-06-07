Post positions and odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes features plenty of intriguing storylines. While the Triple Crown won't be on the line, three of the top six finishers, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, will be part of the eight-horse field.

Post time for the race is set for approximately 6:49 p.m. In last year's edition of the race, favorite Essential Quality came in first place after skipping the Preakness Stakes.

Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey).

1. We the People (2-1)

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Prat

2. Skippylongstocking (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

3. Nest (8-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

4. Rich Strike (7-2)

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

5. Creative Minister (6-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

6. Mo Donegal (7-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Oritz Jr.

7. Golden Glider (20-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Dylan Davis

8. Barber Road (10-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.