Post positions and odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes features plenty of intriguing storylines. While the Triple Crown won't be on the line, three of the top six finishers, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, will be part of the eight-horse field.
Post time for the race is set for approximately 6:49 p.m. In last year's edition of the race, favorite Essential Quality came in first place after skipping the Preakness Stakes.
Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey).
1. We the People (2-1)
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Jockey: Flavien Prat
2. Skippylongstocking (20-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
3. Nest (8-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
4. Rich Strike (7-2)
Trainer: Eric Reed
Jockey: Sonny Leon
5. Creative Minister (6-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
6. Mo Donegal (7-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Oritz Jr.
7. Golden Glider (20-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Dylan Davis
8. Barber Road (10-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.