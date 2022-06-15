Rory McIlroy expresses his disappointment in the PGA Tour players who joined the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series. (1:02)

Rory McIlroy is the consensus favorite to win the U.S. Open this week at sportsbooks around the U.S.

Fresh off his win at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy climbed up the odds boards, surpassing top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and taking over the role as consensus favorite entering this week's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

McIlroy is the favorite at 10-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Justin Thomas at 11-1. Scheffler (12-1) and Jon Rahm (14-1) round out the golfers with odds shorter than 20-1.

The betting action has been divided relatively evenly on the favorites, with McIlroy, Thomas and Scheffler attracting similar amounts of the money wagered at Caesars Sportsbook.

The action on McIlroy has picked up this week, though, and his odds moved from 14-1 to 10-1. The largest reported bet at Caesars Sportsbook is $5,000 on McIlroy, which was placed June 13 in Nevada, at 12-1 odds.

"Rory is where the action has been, so hence the move," Anthony Salleroli, lead golf trader for Caesars Sportsbook, said in a company release.

While more money has been bet on McIlroy than has been wagered on any other golfer this week at Caesars Sportsbook, Phil Mickelson, a 150-1 long shot, poses the biggest liability for the house entering the tournament, which begins Thursday.