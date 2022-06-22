Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Betting tips and picks for Colorado Avalanche-Tampa Bay Lightning

Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Puck line: Colorado -1.5

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-110), Colorado (-110)

Total: 6

Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer: Ondrej Palat to score a point (-135)

There's no reason not to run this back after hitting in Game 3. Palat has a point in all nine of the Lightning's home games this postseason, with 14 points in total. His line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov was able to get away from Nathan MacKinnon's line in Game 3 and it thrived. Expect more in Game 4.

Wyshynski: Lightning vs. Avalanche first period over (-130)

I think the game is truly a pick'em. So I'm going granular: first period over 1.5 goals. It has hit in all three games. Colorado has hit the over in 54% of its playoff games. The start has been the absolute key for both of these teams. The Lightning are now 7-1 when they lead after the first period. The Avalanche are 6-1. They're both going to get after it against two goalies who haven't exactly kept the biscuit out of the basket this series.

play 1:06 Subban: 'I expect Vasilevskiy to have his best game of the playoffs' P.K. Subban breaks down why he believes Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be Andrei Vasilevskiy's best game of the postseason so far.

Sachin Dave Chandan, ESPN betting editor: Tampa Bay Lightning win or draw all periods +210

I'm a "ride the shoe" type of bettor, and after Tampa Bay's dominant performance in Game 3, it has restored my faith in the Lightning. They won the first two periods before drawing the third 0-0. The home team has been stout every game this series, and I expect Tampa Bay to even the series, but betting this prop gets you a much better price than the moneyline, with the extra risk of course.

Chandan: Cale Makar over .5 total assists (-135)

The Avalanche scored only twice in the Game 3 loss, but both came on the power play and both featured the Norris Trophy winner getting a helper. Makar has been on the ice for 71% of Colorado's power-play time this series, and if the Avs get a power-play goal, Makar is as good a bet as any to be involved.

First scorer list

Number of times each player has been the first scorer in playoffs. Tampa Bay Lightning First Goal Scorer Colorado Avalanche First Goal Scorer Steven Stamkos 3 Nathan MacKinnon 3 Corey Perry 2 Artturi Lehkonen 2 Pat Maroon 2 Gabriel Landeskog 2 Victor Hedman 1 Andre Burakovsky 1 Ondrej Palat 1 Cale Makar 1 Nikita Kucherov 1 Valeri Nichushkin 1 Nick Paul 1

Shots on goal