Everything you need to know to bet the July 4 holiday weekend

The Fourth of July is usually filled with parades, picnics and plenty of action from the wide world of sports. We've got you covered with everything you need to watch and what you can bet on to make this holiday weekend one to remember.

Things kick off on Saturday afternoon when Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Phoenix Mercury take on Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky.. For a nightcap, we have a stacked UFC 276 card featuring middleweight champion Israel Adesanya facing Jared Cannonier and the epic featherweight trilogy championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Got it? Good. Here's everything you need to know to bet this weekend.

This file will be updated throughout the weekend with the latest odds and picks.

What to watch, What to bet this weekend

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury @ Chicago Sky , 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sunday's schedule

Wimbledon third round, 6:25 a.m. ET on ESPN

British Grand Prix, 10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN

WNBA: Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun, 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:00 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Monday's schedule

Wimbledon Round of 16, 6:25 a.m. ET on ESPN

Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Phoenix Mercury @ Chicago Sky

1:00 p.m., Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky (-9.0)

Moneyline: Sky (-480), Mercury (+360)

Over/Under: 169.5 points

Eric Moody: While the Mercury have played better recently, Phoenix's defense remains a problem. This matchup has the potential to be high scoring. The totals have gone over in six of the Sky's last nine games at home. I recommend betting on the over.

Best bet: Over 169.5

UFC 276: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway III

11:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, ESPN+

Ian Parker: Max Holloway's last six fights have gone the distance and he lost the first two fights against Alexander Volkanovski by decision. Holloway has excellent cardio and what he believes to be the best boxing in the UFC. I expect him to keep an eye on Volkanovski's calf kicks and utilize his boxing to keep the champ at a distance. Volkanovski has won four of his last five fights by decision with two wins over Holloway. Due to the unpredictable odds and both fights so being close, especially the second one, I believe this fight yet again will go the distance. However, there are three ways to play this co-main event. Both fighters are plus money to win, so if the fight reaches the final bell you can put the same amount of money on both to win by decision and guarantee a profit.

Picks: Fight to go the distance (-225), Holloway by decision (+230) or Volkanovski by decision (+110)

Sunday's schedule

Wimbledon third round

6:25 a.m., All England Club, Wimbledon, England, ESPN

Men's favorites: Novak Djokovic (-190), Rafael Nadal (+450), Carlos Alcaraz (+800), Nick Kyrgios (+1400), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400), Taylor Fritz (+3500)

Women's favorites: Iga Swiatek (+175), Ons Jabeur (+330), Jelena Ostapenko (+750), Coco Gauff (+900), Simona Halep (+900), Petra Kvitova (+1200)

Picks: TBD

Formula One: British Grand Prix

10:00 a.m., Silverstone Circuit, England, ESPN

Race favorites: Max Verstappen (+125), Charles Leclerc (+220), Lewis Hamilton (+650), Carlos Sainz (+800), George Russell (+1200)

Play: Formula One Racing Pick'em

Mike Clay: The British Grand Prix is setting up to be one of the most closely contested races of the season. Lewis Hamilton (+650), who has won seven of the last nine races at this track, is the fastest he's been all season, as evidenced by his second place showing in P2. Carlos Sainz (+800) was fastest in practice and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc (+220) is always a threat to win. And then there's Verstappen (+125), who has won six of the seven races he's finished this season. The defending series champion won this race in 2020 and showed respectable speed in P2 (fourth fastest). It's far from bold, but it feels foolish to pick against Verstappen at plus money right now.

Pick: Verstappen to win (+125)

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun

1:00 p.m., Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT, ESPN

Line: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

7:00 p.m., Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, ESPN

Line: TBD

Run line: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Monday's schedule

Wimbledon round of 16

6:25 a.m., All England Club, Wimbledon, England, ESPN

Men's favorites: Novak Djokovic (-190), Rafael Nadal (+450), Carlos Alcaraz (+800), Nick Kyrgios (+1400), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400), Taylor Fritz (+3500)

Women's favorites: Iga Swiatek (+175), Ons Jabeur (+330), Jelena Ostapenko (+750), Coco Gauff (+900), Simona Halep (+900), Petra Kvitova (+1200)

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

12 p.m., Coney Island, New York, ESPN

Favorites: Joey Chestnut (-3000), Field (+1100)

Over/Under: 74.5 hot dogs

Jason Fitz: There's no way Joey will be challenged by anyone other than himself. Last year he told me leading in to the contest that he didn't feel as ready as he needed to be -- but he still set a new world record. Why? Adrenaline. He said to me afterwards that when he started to feel like he was slowing down the rush of having a crowd back in his face propelled him. This year, the contest is back at its old stomping grounds on the corner of Surf and Stillwell. With the return of a mammoth crowd, I think Joey absolutely feels the push from the chaos and makes history again. I'm hammering the over on this one.

Pick: Over 74.5

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks

7:00 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, ESPN

Line: TBD

Moneyline: ​TBD

Total: TBD