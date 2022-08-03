Washington Nationals pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season against New York Mets

The Washington Nationals pulled off one of the largest upsets of the season, according to the betting market, knocking off the heavily favored New York Mets 5-1 on Tuesday in Jacob deGrom's return to the mound.

The Nationals closed as around 3-1 underdogs against the visiting Mets in what was the most heavily bet game at multiple sportsbooks on Tuesday. It's the second-largest upset this season, behind only the Kansas City Royals' win over the Toronto Blue Jays on July 14. The Royals were +328 underdogs in that contest.

On Thursday, the Mets closed as -385 favorites over the Nationals at Caesars Sportsbook, a price that grew after Washington traded star slugger Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres earlier in the day. The Mets were the largest road favorites since Sept. 29, 2019, when the Houston Astros were -400 favorites in their eventual away win against the Los Angeles Angels. The Mets weren't as lucky on Tuesday, and neither were bettors, who had to risk $385 in an attempt to win $100 on New York.

The high price didn't scare bettors from backing the Mets. At PointsBet, more bets were placed on the Mets on the money line than any other team on Tuesday's card. At DraftKings, more money was bet on Mets-Nationals than any other game; 94% of the money wagered backed the Mets.

Not all the bets were on the Mets, though. A bettor with Caesars Sportsbook put $47,000 on the Nationals +1.5 runs at +150 odds and won $70,500.

The upset spoiled deGrom's first start since July 7, 2021. DeGrom, who has dealt with various injuries, allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings. Yadiel Hernandez, Joey Meneses and Luis Garcia each homered for Washington in the win.

MLB favorites of -300 or greater are 20-10 on the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.