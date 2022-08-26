The case for betting the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East

The 2022 NFL season is steadily approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in league and giving out some futures best bets ahead of opening week.

Anita Marks is all-in on an improved Eagles squad in the NFC East. Philadelphia looks to be one of the most formidable weapons in the trenches, and Jalen Hurts has a new weapon in A.J. Brown.

Here is the best case, worst case and betting analysis for this year's Eagles team.

The bet: Philadelphia Eagles to win NFC East (+155)

Best case: We know that all too familiar phrase ... "football is won in the trenches." Well, if you believe that to be true, then the Eagles should win the Super Bowl this season. Philadelphia is stacked on both sides of the line. In fact, the defensive line has so much depth, it might be the one of the best ever in the NFL. The addition of Haason Reddick in free agency and Jordan Davis in the draft make them beyond legit. Offensively, outside of quarterback, the Eagles rank in the top 15 at every position group: offensive line, wide receiver, running back and tight end. There is not a weakness.

Worst case: The Eagles defense struggled against good QBs last season and will need to make a huge leap in the secondary to change that narrative. Their toughest challenges this season will come against Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. And the schedule isn't doing the Eagles any favors this year. They have four short-week road games, four games with less rest than their opponent and only two with more rest. And last but not least, the jury is still out on Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have a stacked roster, but can Hurts be the quarterback to take them to the promised land?

Betting spin: Last season the Eagles found their offensive mojo in Week 7 and didn't look back. Head coach Nick Sirianni allowed Hurts to "cook," and I expect more of the same this season. On paper the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL. Their offensive line is the second-highest paid group, and their defensive line is the third-highest. The additions in free agency (Reddick and CB James Bradberry on defense and Brown on offense), along with a solid draft class (Davis and LB Nakobe Dean, who could turn out being the steal of the draft this season) should have the Eagles soaring. Dak and Ezekiel Elliott will struggle behind the Cowboys' subpar offensive line, the Giants are in rebuild mode, and no one is sure how Carson Wentz will jell in D.C. The Eagles should go 6-0 or 5-1 against the division.