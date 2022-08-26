Betting tips for this weekend's English Premier League games

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more.

So which teams should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Game picks

Crystal Palace at Manchester City

Saturday, 10 a.m. ET

Pick: Crystal Palace +2.5 goals (-140)

Man City has been excellent this season, even without piling up shots and expected goals as in the past. Instead, City has strangled the life out of games with a league-high 70% possession so far, not topping 2.2 expected goals or 21 shots in any of the first three games. Once ahead, City tends to slow down the game and force opponents to adapt.

Having already faced Liverpool and Arsenal, Palace looks like a top-half team, and they backed that up with a dominant win over Aston Villa last week. Palace ranks seventh in the league in expected-goal difference and is allowing the sixth-worst shots on average this season, and they just don't get blown out much. In 46 games under Patrick Vieira, Palace has only lost twice by three or more goals, and Palace got a home draw and a 2-0 road win against City last season. I'll lay two-and-a-half goals all the way up to -160. -- Paul Carr

Chelsea at Leicester City

Saturday, 10 a.m. ET

Pick: Both teams to score (-110)

Chelsea has scored in 25 of 30 home games under Thomas Tuchel, and Leicester has conceded the most goals and second-most expected goals this season, so that part of the BTTS shouldn't be a problem. The Blues defense hasn't been great lately, conceding in six of the last seven home games going back to April and in over half of home games under Tuche.

Leicester's attack has admittedly been poor through three games, with the second-fewest shots and expected goals in the league. However, Leicester finds a way on the road, and the absence of N'Golo Kante (injured) and Kalidou Koulibaly (suspended) leaves a huge hole in the middle of the Chelsea defense. This is a bit of a reflex play, as 24 of Leicester's last 27 away games have had both teams score. But the Chelsea defensive issues and a price near even money make it worth playing. -- Carr

Brentford at Everton

Saturday, 10 a.m. ET

Pick: Brentford win (even)

The Toffees haven't yet shown anything to make me think they'll climb above the relegation fray this season. They've conceded the third-most expected goals so far, while ranking 14th in both expected goals and shot quality. Dominic Calvert-Lewin still isn't back from injury, so the attack won't get a boost any time soon.

Brentford was unlucky not to salvage a point against Fulham last week but still sits eighth in the league in both points and expected-goal difference. Look out for Ivan Toney and company on set pieces. Since the start of last season, Brentford is fourth in the league with 18 goals from set pieces, and Everton has allowed the joint-most set-piece goals (22) in the league over that span. Brentford is simply a couple notches better than Everton, so I'll gladly take even money on a home win -- Carr

Parlay

Pick: Chelsea, Arsenal, City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona win

There's not a lot of value out there this weekend when you take a look at the big boys on action, so let's go for a six-fold parley.

With odds at +290, you get a good return on what should be straight forward victories for those sides.

Barcelona have been slow starters this season. only scoring once in the first half. I think the trend may well continue this weekend, so I'm also going to take tie/Barcelona +280. -- Daniel Thomas