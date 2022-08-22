NFL preseason Week 2 betting takeaways: Bills look Super Bowl-ready, Ravens' historic dominance, Bucs battling injuries

What more can you say about John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens? They have now won 22 straight preseason games (20-2 ATS). It's truly a head-scratching streak, given the notion that teams and fans disregard actual wins that do not impact the regular season standings. But here we are, observing a franchise that has continuously churned out "meaningless" victories since 2015, rewarding bettors who have maintained faith.

Not only is the 20-2 ATS mark even more impressive, but we might have to consider including this run in the discussion of sports domination. Typically, in sports parlance, I and many others often reference the 1927 New York Yankees John Wooden's UCLA Bruins, 1985 Chicago Bears and 1985-86 Boston Celtics in various conversations. We all know the drill. Just insert the analogy to illustrate a point and hopefully illicit some laughter. Perhaps the Ravens are the new gold standard. Just kidding -- sort of.

With week two of the NFL preseason almost over, here are my five biggest takeaways from a betting perspective:

1. Tampa Bay's injury woes continue

Tom Brady may defy Father Time, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line is certainly human. The injuries keep mounting and that does worry me for any sort of futures. I think it's time to fire on under 11.5 wins (under -130) and even under 50.5 points in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. With this patchwork offensive line, any sort of passing attack will likely be relegated to short throws. The deep threats are just so complicated, given everything that has transpired. Plus, the 45-year-old quarterback has missed the last two weeks for reasons yet to be divulged. None of it feels right so it's time to capitalize. Additionally, Tampa opens with road games against the Cowboys and Saints then hosts the Packers and Chiefs. A 1-3 or 0-4 start is not that farfetched.

Additionally, with Tampa's point spread for the opener steadily dropping down from three points, I recommend grabbing the Cowboys in a six-point teaser at a book that has Dallas +1.5. Some books currently have the TB -1, protecting the house against those teasers. I do not anticipate this line going back up, so it's wise to grab what value you can in a number that many deem insignificant.

2. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in mid-season form

As for the AFC's elite teams, it sure looks like Allen and Mahomes have not developed any rust. Allen made his preseason debut and was flawless on an opening-drive touchdown. Even when he took a seat, the offense continued to look polished and explosive, scoring a TD on its first six drives. The Buffalo Bills look like a worthy Super Bowl favorite (+600), and I could not fault anyone for laying 2.5 points with them on the road at the defending champs. After last year's playoff collapse in Kansas City, they are motivated and focused.