The story behind the wildest college football bet of the offseason begins on a Sunday night in April in Freehold, New Jersey, where two gambling buddies -- a local restaurant owner with a hangover and a former Goldman Sachs trader -- are chatting after hours at a Russian-style bathhouse.

"Pete, listen, I have a bet for you," says Robert Doran, who is at the spa trying to sweat out the tequila shots he took the night before at a wedding.

Pete Kizenko, the banya's 56-year-old owner, is intrigued. He likes to bet and sweat, always has. In 2012, he left his Moscow-based trading gig with Goldman Sachs to bring the Russian tradition of banyas to New Jersey and opened Bear and Birch. It has become a popular spot to watch games and talk gambling.

Doran explains to Kizenko that former Michigan athletes were at the wedding he attended the previous night and were really hyping up a team from the Mountain West as a sleeper for the next college football season.

"I think we should bet Utah State," Doran says, suggesting they take the Aggies to win more than seven games during the regular season.

Kizenko looks over Utah State's schedule, notes a big game in Week 2 and checks the odds on his phone, before letting out an expletive.

"F--- it! Let's hammer the national championship," he blurts out. "They're 1,000-1."

Doran nods, and Kizenko enters the bet on his sportsbook app: $1,000 on Utah State to win the national championship at 1,000-1 odds with Caesars Sportsbook. It may be the one of the first $1,000 bets ever placed on a 1,000-1 underdog. If the Aggies shock the world, the bet would pay a net of $1 million. More likely, it will equal a $1,000 donation to Caesars.

Utah State is a 38.5-point underdog at Alabama in Week 2.

Every dog has its day

Bets of $1,000 on 1,000-1 long shots are as rare as a 38-point underdog pulling off an outright upset or a team from a non-power conference reaching the College Football Playoff. At college football's highest level, there has been only one such upset in the past 44 years: Stanford (+40.5) over USC in 2007. Last year, Cincinnati became the only team not from a power conference or named Notre Dame to be selected to the playoff. Likewise, Kizenko's bet on Utah State may be the first of its kind.

Several veteran bookmakers struggled to recall ever taking a four-figure bet on a team with 1,000-1 odds or longer. Adam Pullen, who has been taking bets in Las Vegas for 30 years, says wagers on 1,000-1 long shots are typically in the $5-$20 range or "the $100 variety at most," nowhere close to the $1,000 Kizenko dropped on Utah State. At Caesars, the next-largest national title bet on a team with 1,000-1 odds or longer is $100 on UMass as 10,000-1 and $100 on UConn at 10,000-1.

"It definitely stands out when you see a bet like this, a four-figure bet on this long of odds," Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, said. "That's definitely not the norm."

The charismatic Kizenko, a veteran bettor, has gambling tales he can tell for days. He is no stranger to backing underdogs or placing big bets. He says he typically bets a "couple thousand dollars" on an NFL game but acknowledges $1,000 on Utah State is a little out of the norm for him on a futures wager.

One of his best scores came on 200-1 long shot Y.E. Yang to win the PGA Championship in 2009. One of his biggest losses came overseas in 2003, when he wagered with a bookmaker in the United Kingdom that the temperature in London would not reach 100 degrees for the first time.

"I get off the plane in London. It feels a lot more like Bangkok than freaking London," Kizenko recalls. "I sit down in the lounge, and the BBC says it's 95 outside. It's like 9 o'clock in the morning. Oh no, I'm in trouble."

Kizenko placed his Utah State bet on April 17, but he wasn't done yet. The day after he placed his first bet on the Aggies, he noticed Caesars did not move the odds, so he put another $1,000 on Utah State. A third $1,000 bet on Utah State came in the next day from an unidentified bettor at Caesars Sportsbook in Illinois. Kizenko says it wasn't him.