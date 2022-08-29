The case for betting the Pittsburgh Steelers over 7.5 wins

The 2022 NFL season is steadily approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in league and giving out some futures best bets ahead of opening week.

Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he is high on Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers regardless of who they start at quarterback this season.

Here is the best case, worst case and betting analysis for this year's Steelers team.

The bet: Pittsburgh Steelers over 7.5 wins

Best case: Mike Tomlin has coached 15 years in the NFL and never once has he had a losing season. He's cleared 7.5 wins 100% of the seasons he's coached (and most of those were, of course, 16-game schedules). The Steelers defense is anchored by dominant players like reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. On offense, the skill position players are young and exciting (hello George Pickens) and Mitch Trubisky -- with his athleticism -- should make this team much harder to defend than the 2021 version of Ben Roethlisberger.

Worst case: The offensive line doesn't get any better than it was a season ago and Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett struggle even more than Roethlisberger did. The AFC North is a tough division -- especially when Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension -- and the Steelers schedule is not easy overall.

Betting Spin: I trust Mike Tomlin and you should to. The guy won eight games in 2019 getting 14 starts from Rudolph and Duck Hodges. He won 12 games in 2020 and nine in 2021 with an aging Roethlisberger. I think no matter who is playing QB for the Steelers this season -- and I think it will and should be Trubisky -- it will be an upgrade on the caliber of play Tomlin received each of the last three seasons.