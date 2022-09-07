        <
          College football betting nuggets: Alabama, USC among Week 2 trends to watch

          Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans look to keep their high-powered offense rolling against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN Stats & Information

          Week 2 of the 2022 college football season will feature a number of interesting games, but none more high profile than the showdown at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

          Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide head to the Lone Star State to face Saban's former assistant Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

          The fun doesn't stop there as this week features multiple games between top-25 teams. No. 24 Tennessee travels to No. 17 Pittsburgh for an SEC vs. ACC showdown, while No. 20 Kentucky takes on No. 12 Florida in the first SEC matchup of the year.

          Lastly, the world will get its first look at Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans in primetime on ABC as they face Pac-12 rival Stanford on Saturday night.

          We have everything you need to make a bet ahead of this loaded Week 2 schedule.

          Check out all the betting nuggets, trends and stats for another star-studded week of college football.

          Saturday

          No. 1 Alabama at Texas
          12 p.m. ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

          Line: Alabama (-20)
          Money line: Alabama (-1600), Texas (+900)
          Total: 64.5 points

          • Alabama is 13-7 ATS in last 20 as a double-digit favorite.

          • Texas is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games against ranked non-conference opponents.

          • Alabama is 11-4 ATS in non-conference games since 2019.

          • Texas is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a double-digit underdog.

          Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
          12 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus

          Line: Ohio State (-43.5)
          Total: 68.5 points

          • Arkansas State is 1-4 ATS in last five games against AP Top-10 teams.

          • Ohio State is 4-1 ATS in last five games when favored by 42 or more.

          • Arkansas State 8-2 ATS in last 10 non-conference games.

          Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
          12 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

          Line: Miami (-25.5)
          Money line: Miami (-4500), Southern Miss (+1550)
          Total: 54.5 points

          • Miami is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a double-digit favorite

          • Southern Miss is 7-13 ATS in last 20 games as an underdog

          • Miami has covered each of its last two games as a favorite of 21 or more

          • Southern Miss is 2-8 ATS in last 10 non-conference games

          South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
          12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

          Line: Arkansas (-8.5)
          Money line: Arkansas (-335), South Carolina (+260)
          Total: 53.0 points

          • Arkansas is 13-6-1 ATS in last 20 conference games.

          • South Carolina is 7-13 ATS in last 20 as an underdog.

          • Arkansas is 4-0 ATS as a ranked team against South Carolina.

          • The over has hit in each of the last five meetings between these teams.

          No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
          12 p.m. ET on SEC Network, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville

          Line: Wake Forest (-13.0)
          Money line: Wake Forest (-480), Vanderbilt (+360)
          Total: 66 points

          • Vanderbilt is 3-7 ATS in last 10 games at home against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Wake Forest is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a betting favorite.

          • Vanderbilt is 5-15 ATS in last 20 games as a home underdog.

          • The over is 4-1 in Wake Forest's last five road games.

          Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
          2:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame

          Line: Notre Dame (-20)
          Money line: Notre Dame (-1600), Marshall (+900)
          Total: 51.5 points

          • Marshall is 10-4-1 ATS in last 15 games as a road underdog.

          • Notre Dame is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games after a SU loss.

          • Marshall is 1-4 ATS in in last five games versus AP Top-10 teams.

          • Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a home favorite.

          Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
          3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Kyle Field, College Station

          Line: Texas A&M (-18.0)
          Money line: Texas A&M (-1000), Appalachian State (+650)
          Total: 52.5 points

          • Texas A&M is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a double-digit favorite.

          • Appalachian State is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a road underdog.

          • Texas A&M is 14-5-1 ATS in last 20 non-conference games.

          • Appalachian State is 8-2 ATS in last 10 games as an underdog.

          No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh
          3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

          Line: Tennessee (-6.5)
          Money line: Tennessee (-250), Pittsburgh (+205)
          Total: 66 points

          • Tennessee is 4-11 ATS in last 15 games against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in last five games at home as an underdog of 6.5 or fewer.

          • Tennessee is 3-7 ATS in last 10 games against ACC teams.

          • Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in last five games ranked matchups against non-conference opponents.

          Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
          3:30 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

          Line: Wisconsin (-17)
          Money line: Wisconsin (-1000), Washington State (+650)
          Total: 49.0 points

          • Washington State is 28-12 ATS in last 40 games as a double-digit underdog.

          • Wisconsin has covered in last four games as 17-point favorite or more (allowed no more than seven points in any of the four).

          • Washington St has covered its last three non-conference road games and four of their last five games.

          • Wisconsin has covered four of its last five non-conference home games; is 45-1 SU in non-conference home games since 2004.

          Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
          4 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

          Line: Michigan State (-34)
          Total: 56 points

          • Akron is 8-22 ATS in last 30 as an underdog

          • Michigan State is 10-5 ATS in last 15 as a favorite of 30-plus points

          • Akron is 0-5 ATS in last 5 against AP ranked opponents

          • Michigan State is 4-11 ATS in last 15 as a home favorite

          No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
          4 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock

          Line: Texas Tech (-3.0)
          Money line: Texas Tech (-145), Houston (+122)
          Total: 65.5 points

          • Houston is 2-5 ATS in last seven games as an underdog.

          • Texas Tech is 3-6 ATS and SU as a home favorite against an AP-ranked opponent since 1978. They were also unranked in eight of those nine games.

          • The only other time Houston was a road underdog as an AP-ranked team in the last 30 years was last season's 35-20 loss at No. 4 Cincinnati as a 10.5-point underdog.

          • Texas Tech is 4-0 ATS in last four meetings against Houston.

          Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
          7 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman

          Line: Oklahoma (-32.5)
          Total: 71.0 points

          • Kent State has failed to cover eight straight games as an underdog, which is tied for the longest active streak in the FBS with Temple.

          • Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in last six games against Group of 5 opponents.

          • Kent State is 0-5 ATS against AP-ranked teams since 2018.

          • Oklahoma has covered each of its last four games as a home favorite.

          No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
          7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

          Line: Florida (-4.5)
          Money line: Florida (-205), Kentucky (+170)
          Total: 52.5 points

          • Florida is 0-4-1 ATS in last five games against Kentucky.

          • Kentucky is 1-9 SU in The Swamp since 2002; all nine losses by six points or more.

          • Florida is 0-6 ATS in last six games as a favorite, tied for their third-longest non-cover streak since 1978.

          • Kentucky is 2-5 ATS (1-6 SU) in last seven games as a road underdog as an AP-ranked team.

          Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
          7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

          Line: Oklahoma State (-11)
          Money line: Oklahoma State (-430), Arizona State (+328)
          Total: 58.0 points

          • Arizona State is 14-3 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2010.

          • Oklahoma State is 7-2-1 ATS (9-1 SU) in last 10 games as a favorite.

          • Arizona State's last 10 non-conference games have all gone UNDER the total.

          • Oklahoma State is 26-14 ATS in non-conference games since 2012.

          No. 10 USC at Stanford
          7 p.m. ET on ABC, Stanford Stadium, Stanford

          Line: USC (-9)
          Money line: USC (-335), Stanford (+260)
          Total: 62.5 points

          • This is the fourth time since 2005 a USC-Stanford game's total has been 60 or more, and each of the previous three went over the total.

          • Stanford is 1-9 ATS in last 10 games and have failed to cover in eight straight games.

          • USC is 11-0 SU (6-4-1 ATS) as road favorites of seven or more since 2014

          • Stanford is 2-4 ATS as a home underdog of at least seven points the last four seasons, but they won outright both times they covered.

          Hawai'i at No. 4 Michigan
          7:30 p.m. ET, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

          Line: Michigan (-51.0)
          Total: 67.0 points

          • Michigan is 1-2 ATS as a favorite of 40+ against FBS opponents since the FBS/FCS split.

          • Hawai'i is 1-7 ATS in last eight as a double-digit underdog, including a 63-3 loss at Michigan in 2016.

          • Michigan: Before their season-opening win against Colorado State, they didn't cover the spread in five of their last six games as at least a 30-point favorite.

          • Hawai'i is 11-31-3 ATS following a loss since 2015.

          No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
          10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo

          Line: Baylor (-3.5)
          Money line: BYU (-170), Baylor (+143)
          Total: 53.5 points

          • Baylor is 7-1 ATS against AP-ranked teams since 2020.

          • BYU has failed to cover its last 6 home games against top-10 opponents.

          • Baylor is 5-0 ATS in last 5 non-conference games.

          • BYU is 7-1 ATS against Big 12 opponents; Last year's 38-24 loss to Baylor was the first time the Cougars failed to cover.