College football betting nuggets: Alabama, USC among Week 2 trends to watch

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season will feature a number of interesting games, but none more high profile than the showdown at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide head to the Lone Star State to face Saban's former assistant Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
The fun doesn't stop there as this week features multiple games between top-25 teams. No. 24 Tennessee travels to No. 17 Pittsburgh for an SEC vs. ACC showdown, while No. 20 Kentucky takes on No. 12 Florida in the first SEC matchup of the year.
Lastly, the world will get its first look at Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans in primetime on ABC as they face Pac-12 rival Stanford on Saturday night.
We have everything you need to make a bet ahead of this loaded Week 2 schedule.
Check out all the betting nuggets, trends and stats for another star-studded week of college football.
Saturday
No. 1 Alabama at Texas
12 p.m. ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin
Line: Alabama (-20)
Money line: Alabama (-1600), Texas (+900)
Total: 64.5 points
Alabama is 13-7 ATS in last 20 as a double-digit favorite.
Texas is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games against ranked non-conference opponents.
Alabama is 11-4 ATS in non-conference games since 2019.
Texas is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a double-digit underdog.
Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State
12 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus
Line: Ohio State (-43.5)
Total: 68.5 points
Arkansas State is 1-4 ATS in last five games against AP Top-10 teams.
Ohio State is 4-1 ATS in last five games when favored by 42 or more.
Arkansas State 8-2 ATS in last 10 non-conference games.
Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami
12 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Line: Miami (-25.5)
Money line: Miami (-4500), Southern Miss (+1550)
Total: 54.5 points
Miami is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a double-digit favorite
Southern Miss is 7-13 ATS in last 20 games as an underdog
Miami has covered each of its last two games as a favorite of 21 or more
Southern Miss is 2-8 ATS in last 10 non-conference games
South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas
12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville
Line: Arkansas (-8.5)
Money line: Arkansas (-335), South Carolina (+260)
Total: 53.0 points
Arkansas is 13-6-1 ATS in last 20 conference games.
South Carolina is 7-13 ATS in last 20 as an underdog.
Arkansas is 4-0 ATS as a ranked team against South Carolina.
The over has hit in each of the last five meetings between these teams.
No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
12 p.m. ET on SEC Network, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville
Line: Wake Forest (-13.0)
Money line: Wake Forest (-480), Vanderbilt (+360)
Total: 66 points
Vanderbilt is 3-7 ATS in last 10 games at home against AP-ranked opponents.
Wake Forest is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a betting favorite.
Vanderbilt is 5-15 ATS in last 20 games as a home underdog.
The over is 4-1 in Wake Forest's last five road games.
Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame
2:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
Line: Notre Dame (-20)
Money line: Notre Dame (-1600), Marshall (+900)
Total: 51.5 points
Marshall is 10-4-1 ATS in last 15 games as a road underdog.
Notre Dame is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games after a SU loss.
Marshall is 1-4 ATS in in last five games versus AP Top-10 teams.
Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a home favorite.
Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M
3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Kyle Field, College Station
Line: Texas A&M (-18.0)
Money line: Texas A&M (-1000), Appalachian State (+650)
Total: 52.5 points
Texas A&M is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a double-digit favorite.
Appalachian State is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a road underdog.
Texas A&M is 14-5-1 ATS in last 20 non-conference games.
Appalachian State is 8-2 ATS in last 10 games as an underdog.
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Line: Tennessee (-6.5)
Money line: Tennessee (-250), Pittsburgh (+205)
Total: 66 points
Tennessee is 4-11 ATS in last 15 games against AP-ranked opponents.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in last five games at home as an underdog of 6.5 or fewer.
Tennessee is 3-7 ATS in last 10 games against ACC teams.
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in last five games ranked matchups against non-conference opponents.
Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
3:30 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison
Line: Wisconsin (-17)
Money line: Wisconsin (-1000), Washington State (+650)
Total: 49.0 points
Washington State is 28-12 ATS in last 40 games as a double-digit underdog.
Wisconsin has covered in last four games as 17-point favorite or more (allowed no more than seven points in any of the four).
Washington St has covered its last three non-conference road games and four of their last five games.
Wisconsin has covered four of its last five non-conference home games; is 45-1 SU in non-conference home games since 2004.
Akron at No. 14 Michigan State
4 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
Line: Michigan State (-34)
Total: 56 points
Akron is 8-22 ATS in last 30 as an underdog
Michigan State is 10-5 ATS in last 15 as a favorite of 30-plus points
Akron is 0-5 ATS in last 5 against AP ranked opponents
Michigan State is 4-11 ATS in last 15 as a home favorite
No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech
4 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock
Line: Texas Tech (-3.0)
Money line: Texas Tech (-145), Houston (+122)
Total: 65.5 points
Houston is 2-5 ATS in last seven games as an underdog.
Texas Tech is 3-6 ATS and SU as a home favorite against an AP-ranked opponent since 1978. They were also unranked in eight of those nine games.
The only other time Houston was a road underdog as an AP-ranked team in the last 30 years was last season's 35-20 loss at No. 4 Cincinnati as a 10.5-point underdog.
Texas Tech is 4-0 ATS in last four meetings against Houston.
Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma
7 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Line: Oklahoma (-32.5)
Total: 71.0 points
Kent State has failed to cover eight straight games as an underdog, which is tied for the longest active streak in the FBS with Temple.
Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in last six games against Group of 5 opponents.
Kent State is 0-5 ATS against AP-ranked teams since 2018.
Oklahoma has covered each of its last four games as a home favorite.
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida
7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville
Line: Florida (-4.5)
Money line: Florida (-205), Kentucky (+170)
Total: 52.5 points
Florida is 0-4-1 ATS in last five games against Kentucky.
Kentucky is 1-9 SU in The Swamp since 2002; all nine losses by six points or more.
Florida is 0-6 ATS in last six games as a favorite, tied for their third-longest non-cover streak since 1978.
Kentucky is 2-5 ATS (1-6 SU) in last seven games as a road underdog as an AP-ranked team.
Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State
7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
Line: Oklahoma State (-11)
Money line: Oklahoma State (-430), Arizona State (+328)
Total: 58.0 points
Arizona State is 14-3 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2010.
Oklahoma State is 7-2-1 ATS (9-1 SU) in last 10 games as a favorite.
Arizona State's last 10 non-conference games have all gone UNDER the total.
Oklahoma State is 26-14 ATS in non-conference games since 2012.
No. 10 USC at Stanford
7 p.m. ET on ABC, Stanford Stadium, Stanford
Line: USC (-9)
Money line: USC (-335), Stanford (+260)
Total: 62.5 points
This is the fourth time since 2005 a USC-Stanford game's total has been 60 or more, and each of the previous three went over the total.
Stanford is 1-9 ATS in last 10 games and have failed to cover in eight straight games.
USC is 11-0 SU (6-4-1 ATS) as road favorites of seven or more since 2014
Stanford is 2-4 ATS as a home underdog of at least seven points the last four seasons, but they won outright both times they covered.
Hawai'i at No. 4 Michigan
7:30 p.m. ET, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth
Line: Michigan (-51.0)
Total: 67.0 points
Michigan is 1-2 ATS as a favorite of 40+ against FBS opponents since the FBS/FCS split.
Hawai'i is 1-7 ATS in last eight as a double-digit underdog, including a 63-3 loss at Michigan in 2016.
Michigan: Before their season-opening win against Colorado State, they didn't cover the spread in five of their last six games as at least a 30-point favorite.
Hawai'i is 11-31-3 ATS following a loss since 2015.
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU
10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
Line: Baylor (-3.5)
Money line: BYU (-170), Baylor (+143)
Total: 53.5 points
Baylor is 7-1 ATS against AP-ranked teams since 2020.
BYU has failed to cover its last 6 home games against top-10 opponents.
Baylor is 5-0 ATS in last 5 non-conference games.
BYU is 7-1 ATS against Big 12 opponents; Last year's 38-24 loss to Baylor was the first time the Cougars failed to cover.