College football betting nuggets: Alabama, USC among Week 2 trends to watch

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season will feature a number of interesting games, but none more high profile than the showdown at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide head to the Lone Star State to face Saban's former assistant Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

The fun doesn't stop there as this week features multiple games between top-25 teams. No. 24 Tennessee travels to No. 17 Pittsburgh for an SEC vs. ACC showdown, while No. 20 Kentucky takes on No. 12 Florida in the first SEC matchup of the year.

Lastly, the world will get its first look at Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans in primetime on ABC as they face Pac-12 rival Stanford on Saturday night.

We have everything you need to make a bet ahead of this loaded Week 2 schedule.

Check out all the betting nuggets, trends and stats for another star-studded week of college football.

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

12 p.m. ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin

Line: Alabama (-20)

Money line: Alabama (-1600), Texas (+900)

Total: 64.5 points

Alabama is 13-7 ATS in last 20 as a double-digit favorite.

Texas is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games against ranked non-conference opponents.

Alabama is 11-4 ATS in non-conference games since 2019.

Texas is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a double-digit underdog.

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

12 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus

Line: Ohio State (-43.5)

Total: 68.5 points

Arkansas State is 1-4 ATS in last five games against AP Top-10 teams.

Ohio State is 4-1 ATS in last five games when favored by 42 or more.

Arkansas State 8-2 ATS in last 10 non-conference games.

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami

12 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Line: Miami (-25.5)

Money line: Miami (-4500), Southern Miss (+1550)

Total: 54.5 points

Miami is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a double-digit favorite

Southern Miss is 7-13 ATS in last 20 games as an underdog

Miami has covered each of its last two games as a favorite of 21 or more

Southern Miss is 2-8 ATS in last 10 non-conference games

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Line: Arkansas (-8.5)

Money line: Arkansas (-335), South Carolina (+260)

Total: 53.0 points

Arkansas is 13-6-1 ATS in last 20 conference games.

South Carolina is 7-13 ATS in last 20 as an underdog.

Arkansas is 4-0 ATS as a ranked team against South Carolina.

The over has hit in each of the last five meetings between these teams.

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

12 p.m. ET on SEC Network, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville

Line: Wake Forest (-13.0)

Money line: Wake Forest (-480), Vanderbilt (+360)

Total: 66 points

Vanderbilt is 3-7 ATS in last 10 games at home against AP-ranked opponents.

Wake Forest is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a betting favorite.

Vanderbilt is 5-15 ATS in last 20 games as a home underdog.

The over is 4-1 in Wake Forest's last five road games.

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame

Line: Notre Dame (-20)

Money line: Notre Dame (-1600), Marshall (+900)

Total: 51.5 points

Marshall is 10-4-1 ATS in last 15 games as a road underdog.

Notre Dame is 7-3 ATS in last 10 games after a SU loss.

Marshall is 1-4 ATS in in last five games versus AP Top-10 teams.

Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in last five games as a home favorite.

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Kyle Field, College Station

Line: Texas A&M (-18.0)

Money line: Texas A&M (-1000), Appalachian State (+650)

Total: 52.5 points

Texas A&M is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a double-digit favorite.

Appalachian State is 4-1 ATS in last five games as a road underdog.

Texas A&M is 14-5-1 ATS in last 20 non-conference games.

Appalachian State is 8-2 ATS in last 10 games as an underdog.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Line: Tennessee (-6.5)

Money line: Tennessee (-250), Pittsburgh (+205)

Total: 66 points

Tennessee is 4-11 ATS in last 15 games against AP-ranked opponents.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in last five games at home as an underdog of 6.5 or fewer.

Tennessee is 3-7 ATS in last 10 games against ACC teams.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in last five games ranked matchups against non-conference opponents.

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

3:30 p.m. ET, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Line: Wisconsin (-17)

Money line: Wisconsin (-1000), Washington State (+650)

Total: 49.0 points

Washington State is 28-12 ATS in last 40 games as a double-digit underdog.

Wisconsin has covered in last four games as 17-point favorite or more (allowed no more than seven points in any of the four).

Washington St has covered its last three non-conference road games and four of their last five games.

Wisconsin has covered four of its last five non-conference home games; is 45-1 SU in non-conference home games since 2004.

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

4 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

Line: Michigan State (-34)

Total: 56 points

Akron is 8-22 ATS in last 30 as an underdog

Michigan State is 10-5 ATS in last 15 as a favorite of 30-plus points

Akron is 0-5 ATS in last 5 against AP ranked opponents

Michigan State is 4-11 ATS in last 15 as a home favorite

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

4 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock

Line: Texas Tech (-3.0)

Money line: Texas Tech (-145), Houston (+122)

Total: 65.5 points

Houston is 2-5 ATS in last seven games as an underdog.

Texas Tech is 3-6 ATS and SU as a home favorite against an AP-ranked opponent since 1978. They were also unranked in eight of those nine games.

The only other time Houston was a road underdog as an AP-ranked team in the last 30 years was last season's 35-20 loss at No. 4 Cincinnati as a 10.5-point underdog.

Texas Tech is 4-0 ATS in last four meetings against Houston.

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

7 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Line: Oklahoma (-32.5)

Total: 71.0 points

Kent State has failed to cover eight straight games as an underdog, which is tied for the longest active streak in the FBS with Temple.

Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in last six games against Group of 5 opponents.

Kent State is 0-5 ATS against AP-ranked teams since 2018.

Oklahoma has covered each of its last four games as a home favorite.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

Line: Florida (-4.5)

Money line: Florida (-205), Kentucky (+170)

Total: 52.5 points