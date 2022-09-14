CFB Week 3 betting: Georgia's, Miami's interesting road trends

After a wild Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, Week 3 could bring even more madness after plenty of movement in the AP Top 25 poll.

Oddsmakers have moved quickly to set the lines for a number of marquee matchups.

This week features two games between two Top 25 teams when No. 13 Miami travels to College Station to face No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 12 BYU faces No. 25 Oregon. No. 1 Georgia will visit William-Brice Stadium to battle Spencer Rattler and South Carolina, while Jake Haener and Fresno State take on No. 7 USC.

We have everything you need to make a bet ahead of this Week 3.

Check out all of the betting notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Line: Georgia (-24)

Money line: Georgia (-4000), South Carolina (+1450)

Total: 52.0 points

This is the second-largest spread (-24.5) Georgia has had against South Carolina since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.

Georgia is 4-0 ATS on the road since the start of last season.

Georgia is 11-18 ATS (28-1 SU) under Kirby Smart when favored by 20 or more.

South Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against AP top-five opponents.

UConn at No. 4 Michigan

12 p.m. ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Line: Michigan (-46.5)

Total: 60.5 points

Michigan is 10-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Michigan has gone under the total in three consecutive games dating back to last season.

The 46-point spread is the second largest for Michigan as a favorite since the FBS/FCS split in 1978 (favored by 53 last week against Hawai'i).

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

12 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Line: Oklahoma (-11.5)

Money line: Oklahoma (-430), Nebraska (+328)

Total: 67.0 points

Since the start of last season, Oklahoma is 0-4-1 ATS on the road.

Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.

Nebraska is 0-3 ATS this season.

Nebraska is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor

12 p.m. ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Line: Baylor (-30.5)

Money line: Baylor (-25000), Texas State (+2500)

Total: 51.5 points

Baylor is 5-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Baylor is 11-5 ATS since the start of last season, the second-best cover percentage in the Big 12 (Oklahoma State: 11-4-1 ATS).

Texas State is 1-6 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2015 season.

The under is 14-4-1 in Texas State road games since the start of the 2019 season.

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon

12 p.m. ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon (-3.5)

Money line: Oregon (-165), BYU (+140)

Total: 57.5 points

Oregon has failed to cover in each of its past four games against AP-ranked opponents.

Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last five nonconference games.

Oregon is 10-19-1 ATS in September since the start of the 2014 season, the worst cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.

BYU is 10-4 ATS as a road underdog under Kalani Sitake

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Line: Ole Miss (-16)

Money line: Ole Miss (-700), Georgia Tech (+500)

Total: 63.5 points

The under is 4-0 in Ole Miss road games since the start of last season.

Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.

Georgia Tech is 10-25 ATS under Geoff Collins, the worst cover percentage in the ACC since the start of the 2019 season.

Georgia Tech is 3-7 ATS against AP-ranked opponents under Geoff Collins.

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

3:30 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Line: Penn State (-3)

Money line: Penn State (-155), Auburn (+130)

Total: 49.0 points

Penn State is 1-4 ATS when the line falls between -3 and +3 since the start of the 2020 season.

Penn State is 5-1 ATS in September since the start of last season.

Auburn has failed to cover in each of its last five nonconference games.

Auburn is 6-9 ATS under Bryan Harsin, the third-worst cover percentage in the SEC since the start of last season.

UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama

4 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Line: Alabama (-49)

Total: 60.5 points

Under Nick Saban, Alabama has been favored by 47 or more 14 times, going 4-10 ATS in those games (covered the last two).

Alabama is 10-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

The under is 4-0 in Alabama's last four nonconference games.

UL Monroe is 2-9-1 ATS on the road since the start of the 2020 season.

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

5 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Line: Wake Forest (-16.5)

Money line: Wake Forest (-700), Liberty (+500)

Total: 56 points

Liberty is 6-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Liberty has failed to cover in each of its last four road games.

Wake Forest has covered six consecutive games as a favorite.

Wake Forest has covered three consecutive games as a double-digit favorite.

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State

7 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Line: Ohio State (-30.5)

Total: 61.0 points

Ohio State is 6-4 ATS under Ryan Day when favored by 28 or more.

This is the largest spread Ohio State has had against Toledo since 1998 (-37.5).

Toledo is 5-1 ATS in road games since the start of last season.

Toledo is 1-6 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2017 season.

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee

7 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Tennessee (-40.5)

Total: 67.0 points

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Line: NC State (-10.5)

Money line: NC State (-420), Texas Tech (+320)

Total: 55.5 points

The over is 30-13-1 in Texas Tech games against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2011 season.

Texas Tech is 13-7 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of the 2016 season.

NC State is 8-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

NC State is 5-1 ATS as a double-digit home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Husky Stadium, Seattle

Line: Washington (-3.5)

Money line: Washington (-170), Michigan State (+143)

Total: 56.5 points