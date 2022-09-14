CFB Week 3 betting: Georgia's, Miami's interesting road trends

After a wild Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, Week 3 could bring even more madness after plenty of movement in the AP Top 25 poll.
Oddsmakers have moved quickly to set the lines for a number of marquee matchups.
This week features two games between two Top 25 teams when No. 13 Miami travels to College Station to face No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 12 BYU faces No. 25 Oregon. No. 1 Georgia will visit William-Brice Stadium to battle Spencer Rattler and South Carolina, while Jake Haener and Fresno State take on No. 7 USC.
We have everything you need to make a bet ahead of this Week 3.
Check out all of the betting notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.
Saturday
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina
12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
Line: Georgia (-24)
Money line: Georgia (-4000), South Carolina (+1450)
Total: 52.0 points
This is the second-largest spread (-24.5) Georgia has had against South Carolina since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.
Georgia is 4-0 ATS on the road since the start of last season.
Georgia is 11-18 ATS (28-1 SU) under Kirby Smart when favored by 20 or more.
South Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against AP top-five opponents.
UConn at No. 4 Michigan
12 p.m. ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Line: Michigan (-46.5)
Total: 60.5 points
Michigan is 10-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.
Michigan has gone under the total in three consecutive games dating back to last season.
The 46-point spread is the second largest for Michigan as a favorite since the FBS/FCS split in 1978 (favored by 53 last week against Hawai'i).
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska
12 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
Line: Oklahoma (-11.5)
Money line: Oklahoma (-430), Nebraska (+328)
Total: 67.0 points
Since the start of last season, Oklahoma is 0-4-1 ATS on the road.
Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.
Nebraska is 0-3 ATS this season.
Nebraska is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor
12 p.m. ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Line: Baylor (-30.5)
Money line: Baylor (-25000), Texas State (+2500)
Total: 51.5 points
Baylor is 5-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.
Baylor is 11-5 ATS since the start of last season, the second-best cover percentage in the Big 12 (Oklahoma State: 11-4-1 ATS).
Texas State is 1-6 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2015 season.
The under is 14-4-1 in Texas State road games since the start of the 2019 season.
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon
12 p.m. ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Line: Oregon (-3.5)
Money line: Oregon (-165), BYU (+140)
Total: 57.5 points
Oregon has failed to cover in each of its past four games against AP-ranked opponents.
Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last five nonconference games.
Oregon is 10-19-1 ATS in September since the start of the 2014 season, the worst cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.
BYU is 10-4 ATS as a road underdog under Kalani Sitake
No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Line: Ole Miss (-16)
Money line: Ole Miss (-700), Georgia Tech (+500)
Total: 63.5 points
The under is 4-0 in Ole Miss road games since the start of last season.
Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.
Georgia Tech is 10-25 ATS under Geoff Collins, the worst cover percentage in the ACC since the start of the 2019 season.
Georgia Tech is 3-7 ATS against AP-ranked opponents under Geoff Collins.
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn
3:30 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
Line: Penn State (-3)
Money line: Penn State (-155), Auburn (+130)
Total: 49.0 points
Penn State is 1-4 ATS when the line falls between -3 and +3 since the start of the 2020 season.
Penn State is 5-1 ATS in September since the start of last season.
Auburn has failed to cover in each of its last five nonconference games.
Auburn is 6-9 ATS under Bryan Harsin, the third-worst cover percentage in the SEC since the start of last season.
UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama
4 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Line: Alabama (-49)
Total: 60.5 points
Under Nick Saban, Alabama has been favored by 47 or more 14 times, going 4-10 ATS in those games (covered the last two).
Alabama is 10-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.
The under is 4-0 in Alabama's last four nonconference games.
UL Monroe is 2-9-1 ATS on the road since the start of the 2020 season.
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest
5 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Line: Wake Forest (-16.5)
Money line: Wake Forest (-700), Liberty (+500)
Total: 56 points
Liberty is 6-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.
Liberty has failed to cover in each of its last four road games.
Wake Forest has covered six consecutive games as a favorite.
Wake Forest has covered three consecutive games as a double-digit favorite.
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State
7 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Line: Ohio State (-30.5)
Total: 61.0 points
Ohio State is 6-4 ATS under Ryan Day when favored by 28 or more.
This is the largest spread Ohio State has had against Toledo since 1998 (-37.5).
Toledo is 5-1 ATS in road games since the start of last season.
Toledo is 1-6 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2017 season.
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee
7 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
Line: Tennessee (-40.5)
Total: 67.0 points
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Husky Stadium, Seattle
Line: Washington (-3.5)
Money line: Washington (-170), Michigan State (+143)
Total: 56.5 points
Michigan State is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.
Michigan State is 5-1 against nonconference opponents since the start of last season.
Each of Michigan State's last four September games went under the total.
Since the start of the 2018 season, the under is 9-2 in Washington games against AP-ranked opponents.
South Florida at No. 18 Florida
7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
Line: Florida (-24.5)
Money line: Florida (-4400), South Florida (+1550)
Total: 59.0 points
Florida is 2-10 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, tied with Vanderbilt for the worst such cover percentage in the SEC over that span.
Florida is 0-4 ATS in its last four games following a straight-up loss.
Since the start of last season, all five of South Florida's games against AP-ranked opponents went over the total.
The over is 5-1 in South Florida September games since the start of last season.
No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU, Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Line: Pittsburgh (-10)
Money line: Pittsburgh (-385), Western Michigan (+300)
Total: 49.5 points
Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in road games since the start of last season.
Western Michigan has failed to cover in each of its last three games against AP-ranked opponents.
Western Michigan is 1-5 ATS as a double-digit underdog over the past five seasons.
Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.
Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson
8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
Line: Clemson (-34.0)
Total: 52.5 points
Louisiana Tech has covered each of its last four games against AP top-five teams.
Louisiana Tech's games have gone over the total in each of its six nonconference games since the start of last season.
Since the start of the 2020 season, Clemson is 1-7 ATS in September.
Clemson has failed to cover its last six games in which it was favored by 30 or more.
UTSA at No. 21 Texas
8 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
Line: Texas (-11)
Money line: Texas (-440), UTSA (+335)
Total: 61.5 points
UTSA has covered each of its last four games against AP-ranked opponents.
Since the start of the 2020 season, UTSA is 3-0 ATS as a double-digit underdog.
Texas is 1-5 ATS in its last six games following a straight-up loss.
Texas is 9-2 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of the 2019 season.
No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M
9 p.m. ET on ESPN, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
Line: Texas A&M (-5.5)
Money line: Texas A&M (-220), Miami (+180)
Total: 47.0 points
Miami is 5-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2019 season.
Miami has covered three consecutive games as an underdog.
Since the start of the 2020 season, the under is 7-0 in Texas A&M games in September.
Texas A&M is 15-6-1 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of the 2017 season.
San Diego State at No. 14 Utah
10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
Line: Utah (-21.0)
Money line: Utah (-2000), San Diego State (+1050)
Total: 49.0 points
San Diego State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against AP-ranked opponents.
Since the start of the 2016 season, San Diego State is 13-5 ATS as an underdog.
Utah is 2-11 ATS in the month of September over the past five seasons.
Under Kyle Whittingham, Utah is 22-16 ATS when favored by 20 or more.
Fresno State at No. 7 USC
10:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
Line: USC (-12)
Money line: USC (-480), Fresno State (+360)
Total: 73.5 points
Fresno State has covered each of its last seven games against AP-ranked opponents.
Fresno State has covered five consecutive games as a double-digit underdog.
Fresno State is 20-7-2 ATS in road games over the past six seasons.
USC is 5-12 ATS against nonconference opponents over the past six seasons.