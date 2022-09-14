        <
          CFB Week 3 betting: Georgia's, Miami's interesting road trends

          Georgia has been dominant on the road over the past two years with a 4-0 record ATS since 2021. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN Stats & Information

          After a wild Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, Week 3 could bring even more madness after plenty of movement in the AP Top 25 poll.

          Oddsmakers have moved quickly to set the lines for a number of marquee matchups.

          This week features two games between two Top 25 teams when No. 13 Miami travels to College Station to face No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 12 BYU faces No. 25 Oregon. No. 1 Georgia will visit William-Brice Stadium to battle Spencer Rattler and South Carolina, while Jake Haener and Fresno State take on No. 7 USC.

          We have everything you need to make a bet ahead of this Week 3.

          Check out all of the betting notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

          Saturday

          No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina
          12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

          Line: Georgia (-24)
          Money line: Georgia (-4000), South Carolina (+1450)
          Total: 52.0 points

          • This is the second-largest spread (-24.5) Georgia has had against South Carolina since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.

          • Georgia is 4-0 ATS on the road since the start of last season.

          • Georgia is 11-18 ATS (28-1 SU) under Kirby Smart when favored by 20 or more.

          • South Carolina is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against AP top-five opponents.

          UConn at No. 4 Michigan
          12 p.m. ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

          Line: Michigan (-46.5)
          Total: 60.5 points

          • Michigan is 10-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

          • Michigan has gone under the total in three consecutive games dating back to last season.

          • The 46-point spread is the second largest for Michigan as a favorite since the FBS/FCS split in 1978 (favored by 53 last week against Hawai'i).

          No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska
          12 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

          Line: Oklahoma (-11.5)
          Money line: Oklahoma (-430), Nebraska (+328)
          Total: 67.0 points

          • Since the start of last season, Oklahoma is 0-4-1 ATS on the road.

          • Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.

          • Nebraska is 0-3 ATS this season.

          • Nebraska is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

          Texas State at No. 17 Baylor
          12 p.m. ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

          Line: Baylor (-30.5)
          Money line: Baylor (-25000), Texas State (+2500)
          Total: 51.5 points

          • Baylor is 5-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

          • Baylor is 11-5 ATS since the start of last season, the second-best cover percentage in the Big 12 (Oklahoma State: 11-4-1 ATS).

          • Texas State is 1-6 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2015 season.

          • The under is 14-4-1 in Texas State road games since the start of the 2019 season.

          No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon
          12 p.m. ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

          Line: Oregon (-3.5)
          Money line: Oregon (-165), BYU (+140)
          Total: 57.5 points

          • Oregon has failed to cover in each of its past four games against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last five nonconference games.

          • Oregon is 10-19-1 ATS in September since the start of the 2014 season, the worst cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.

          • BYU is 10-4 ATS as a road underdog under Kalani Sitake

          No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
          3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

          Line: Ole Miss (-16)
          Money line: Ole Miss (-700), Georgia Tech (+500)
          Total: 63.5 points

          • The under is 4-0 in Ole Miss road games since the start of last season.

          • Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.

          • Georgia Tech is 10-25 ATS under Geoff Collins, the worst cover percentage in the ACC since the start of the 2019 season.

          • Georgia Tech is 3-7 ATS against AP-ranked opponents under Geoff Collins.

          No. 22 Penn State at Auburn
          3:30 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

          Line: Penn State (-3)
          Money line: Penn State (-155), Auburn (+130)
          Total: 49.0 points

          • Penn State is 1-4 ATS when the line falls between -3 and +3 since the start of the 2020 season.

          • Penn State is 5-1 ATS in September since the start of last season.

          • Auburn has failed to cover in each of its last five nonconference games.

          • Auburn is 6-9 ATS under Bryan Harsin, the third-worst cover percentage in the SEC since the start of last season.

          UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama
          4 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

          Line: Alabama (-49)
          Total: 60.5 points

          • Under Nick Saban, Alabama has been favored by 47 or more 14 times, going 4-10 ATS in those games (covered the last two).

          • Alabama is 10-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

          • The under is 4-0 in Alabama's last four nonconference games.

          • UL Monroe is 2-9-1 ATS on the road since the start of the 2020 season.

          Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest
          5 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

          Line: Wake Forest (-16.5)
          Money line: Wake Forest (-700), Liberty (+500)
          Total: 56 points

          • Liberty is 6-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

          • Liberty has failed to cover in each of its last four road games.

          • Wake Forest has covered six consecutive games as a favorite.

          • Wake Forest has covered three consecutive games as a double-digit favorite.

          Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State
          7 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

          Line: Ohio State (-30.5)
          Total: 61.0 points

          • Ohio State is 6-4 ATS under Ryan Day when favored by 28 or more.

          • This is the largest spread Ohio State has had against Toledo since 1998 (-37.5).

          • Toledo is 5-1 ATS in road games since the start of last season.

          • Toledo is 1-6 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2017 season.

          Akron at No. 15 Tennessee
          7 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

          Line: Tennessee (-40.5)
          Total: 67.0 points

          Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State
          7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

          Line: NC State (-10.5)
          Money line: NC State (-420), Texas Tech (+320)
          Total: 55.5 points

          • The over is 30-13-1 in Texas Tech games against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2011 season.

          • Texas Tech is 13-7 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of the 2016 season.

          • NC State is 8-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

          • NC State is 5-1 ATS as a double-digit home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

          No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
          7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Husky Stadium, Seattle

          Line: Washington (-3.5)
          Money line: Washington (-170), Michigan State (+143)
          Total: 56.5 points

          • Michigan State is 4-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

          • Michigan State is 5-1 against nonconference opponents since the start of last season.

          • Each of Michigan State's last four September games went under the total.

          • Since the start of the 2018 season, the under is 9-2 in Washington games against AP-ranked opponents.

          South Florida at No. 18 Florida
          7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

          Line: Florida (-24.5)
          Money line: Florida (-4400), South Florida (+1550)
          Total: 59.0 points

          • Florida is 2-10 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, tied with Vanderbilt for the worst such cover percentage in the SEC over that span.

          • Florida is 0-4 ATS in its last four games following a straight-up loss.

          • Since the start of last season, all five of South Florida's games against AP-ranked opponents went over the total.

          • The over is 5-1 in South Florida September games since the start of last season.

          No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
          7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU, Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan

          Line: Pittsburgh (-10)
          Money line: Pittsburgh (-385), Western Michigan (+300)
          Total: 49.5 points

          • Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in road games since the start of last season.

          • Western Michigan has failed to cover in each of its last three games against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Western Michigan is 1-5 ATS as a double-digit underdog over the past five seasons.

          • Double-digit home underdogs are 2-7-1 ATS this season.

          Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson
          8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

          Line: Clemson (-34.0)
          Total: 52.5 points

          • Louisiana Tech has covered each of its last four games against AP top-five teams.

          • Louisiana Tech's games have gone over the total in each of its six nonconference games since the start of last season.

          • Since the start of the 2020 season, Clemson is 1-7 ATS in September.

          • Clemson has failed to cover its last six games in which it was favored by 30 or more.

          UTSA at No. 21 Texas
          8 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

          Line: Texas (-11)
          Money line: Texas (-440), UTSA (+335)
          Total: 61.5 points

          • UTSA has covered each of its last four games against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Since the start of the 2020 season, UTSA is 3-0 ATS as a double-digit underdog.

          • Texas is 1-5 ATS in its last six games following a straight-up loss.

          • Texas is 9-2 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of the 2019 season.

          No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M
          9 p.m. ET on ESPN, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

          Line: Texas A&M (-5.5)
          Money line: Texas A&M (-220), Miami (+180)
          Total: 47.0 points

          Miami is 5-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2019 season.
          Miami has covered three consecutive games as an underdog.
          Since the start of the 2020 season, the under is 7-0 in Texas A&M games in September.
          Texas A&M is 15-6-1 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of the 2017 season.

          San Diego State at No. 14 Utah
          10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

          Line: Utah (-21.0)
          Money line: Utah (-2000), San Diego State (+1050)
          Total: 49.0 points

          • San Diego State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Since the start of the 2016 season, San Diego State is 13-5 ATS as an underdog.

          • Utah is 2-11 ATS in the month of September over the past five seasons.

          • Under Kyle Whittingham, Utah is 22-16 ATS when favored by 20 or more.

          Fresno State at No. 7 USC
          10:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

          Line: USC (-12)
          Money line: USC (-480), Fresno State (+360)
          Total: 73.5 points

          • Fresno State has covered each of its last seven games against AP-ranked opponents.

          • Fresno State has covered five consecutive games as a double-digit underdog.

          • Fresno State is 20-7-2 ATS in road games over the past six seasons.

          • USC is 5-12 ATS against nonconference opponents over the past six seasons.