          Football betting recap: NFL comebacks galore!

          You'll never see a two-point conversion quite like the one Kyler Murray (middle) pulled off against the Las Vegas Raiders. AP Photo/John Locher
          8:00 AM ET
          • Jason Fitz

          As I sit down at my laptop, drinking two-day-old coffee I've convinced myself tastes fresh by adding some ice cubes and eating a piece of pizza that's been sitting on my stove since Saturday, the angst is still real. This week's buckets of tears handouts start personally!

          Arizona Cardinals at my beloved Las Vegas Raiders

          No deficit feels like it can be overcome and no lead feels safe when you're a Raiders fan? 20-0? 23-7? Die-hards know not to be this guy:

          Two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter -- including one where Kyler Murray had more time to throw than his family would get during the speed round on "Celebrity Family Feud" -- was capped off with a scoop-and-score fumble recovery in overtime that pushed the game over the total (51.5) and gave the Cardinals the win.

          Verdict: 1 million buckets of tears (Yes, it's a 1-5 scale, but it's my column. Back off)

          Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

          Imagine ... you get on a flight, only to discover hell is real and the flight has no Wi-Fi. Oh, and while you were in the air, your team had one of the greatest fourth-quarter comebacks we've ever seen and your young quarterback announced he's a star. These are tears of joy, Dolphins fans and bettors. Just ask this guy:

          Verdict: Five buckets of joy!

          New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

          When all you need is a touchdown, onside kick and another touchdown in the last two minutes of a game, you know you got it if you got Flacco! 2,229 consecutive teams failed to do it, but you have Flacco!. I'll go to resident good guy Field Yates to kindly remind Browns fans that ... well you blew it.

          Verdict: Four buckets (it's the Browns, after all)

          Fear not, though. The chaos wasn't contained to just Sunday. Saturday wanted in on the fun, just ask Darius Rucker.

          Don't we all, man? I mean, I want to understand a single Hootie lyric without having to read it, but life isn't always easy, my friend.

          Georgia at South Carolina

          Who cares about a 48-7 blowout? All of us that bet the over, thank youuuu. Georgia gives up their first touchdown of the season in garbage time but one man's trash is another man's treasure.

          Thanks for the clarification, Eric "That Guy" LaLagic

          Verdict: Two buckets

          Cal at Notre Dame

          This game was tougher to watch than your ex's Instagram when they're finally in a happy and healthy relationship. What looked like an all-time bad beat as Notre Dame scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown that would've had the Irish cover as time was running out was called back and you went from telling the bar the next round was on you to Irish ghosting while no one was looking.

          Verdict: One bucket

          South Alabama at UCLA

          According to Dierks Bentley's What was I thinking, "Becky was a cutie from South Alabama."

          I'm still thinking what South Alabama was thinking with this play, which led to UCLA getting the game winning field goal and the game hitting the over.

          Verdict: Two buckets -- it's UCLA, so no one cares that much

          Purdue at Syracuse

          THIS is the game that reminded us all why we love sports betting. Let's face it, all six loyal fans of these teams were watching but it was ruled Twitter because of the ending.

          This game was 9-3 at the half. SERIOUSLY. 42 points in the 4th quarter alone.

          Purdue took the lead late but TWO unsportsmanlike penalties ON AN EXTRA POINT put the Orange in full Dumb and Dumber mode. Yes, there's a chance.

          More like Pur-don't? The Orange get the win AND the over all in one play.

          I feel you SVP:

          Verdict: 4.5 buckets

          Get rest and plenty of fluids because the ONLY thing I'm sure of is that we'll be back right here next week come Hell or high water.

          We'll get 'em next weekend, Trey. I hope.