CFB Week 4 betting: Why history doesn't side with Florida, Wake Forest

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season features a number of intriguing matchups as in-conference play begins to take center stage. This week featured a ranked matchup in the ACC between No. 5 Clemson and No. 20 Wake Forest as well as two ranked matchups in the SEC, No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee and No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M. Other teams a top the rankings have home dates against unranked teams
But which games should bettors look at across this weekends slate?
We have everything you need to make your wagering decisions ahead of Week 4.
Check out all of the betting notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.
Saturday
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (-44, 59)
12 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SEC Network, Sanford Stadium, Athens
The 44-point spread is the largest for Kent State as an underdog since the FBS/FCS split in 1978
Kent State is 0-5 against AP Top-5 teams since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.
Georgia is 0-7 ATS as a favorite of 40 or more points under Kirby Smart.
The 44-point spread is the 6th largest for Georgia as a favorite under Kirby Smart.
SEC teams are 20-15 ATS this season against non-conference opponents.
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-16.5, 65.5)
12 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Michigan has covered 6 consecutive games against Maryland and is 8-2 ATS against Maryland since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.
Michigan is 11-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, the best such cover percentage in the Big Ten over that span.
Maryland is 0-6 ATS against AP ranked opponents since the start of the 2020 season.
Maryland is 0-4 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of last season.
No. 5 Clemson (-7, 55.5) at No. 21 Wake Forest
12 p.m. ET on ABC, Truist Field, Winston-Salem
Wake Forest has lost 62 consecutive games outright against AP Top-10 teams, the longest streak in the Poll Era (since 1936).
Wake Forest is 3-0 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2019 season.
Clemson is 15-8 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2017 season.
Clemson is 1-8 ATS in the month of September since the start of the 2020 season.
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State (-28, 63)
12 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park
Central Michigan is 9-3 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2018 season.
Central Michigan is 5-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.
Penn State is 3-0 ATS this season (all as favorite).
The over is 21-11 in Penn State non-conference games under James Franklin.
No. 17 Baylor (-3, 46) at Iowa State
12 p.m. ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
Iowa State is 0-0-4 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.
Iowa State is 33-22 ATS in Big 12 play under Matt Campbell, the best cover percentage in Big 12 play over that span (since start of 2016 season).
Baylor has covered 4 consecutive games against Iowa State.
Baylor is 30-15 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2012 season, the best cover percentage in Big 12 play over that span.
Big 12 teams are 15-6 ATS at home this season.
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (10.5, 62.5)
3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville
Florida is 0-5 ATS in road games since the start of last season.
This is Tennessee's first time favored over Florida since 2016 (underdog in previous 5 years).
Florida is 5-3 outright as an underdog vs. Tennessee since 1978 FBS/FCS split.
Tennessee has never been favored by more than five points against Florida since 1978 FBS/FCS split.
AP-ranked SEC teams are 4-1 ATS on the road this season.
No. 22 Texas (-6.5, 60) at Texas Tech
3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock
Texas has covered nine of its last 12 games against Texas Tech.
Texas has failed to cover in six of its last seven Big 12 games.
Texas Tech is 1-4 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of last season.
Texas Tech is 5-1 ATS following you a straight-up loss since the start of last season.
Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (-26.5, 52.5)
3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Miami has covered four consecutive games following a straight-up loss.
Miami has gone under the total in two straight and three of its last four games.
The over is 5-1 in Middle Tennessee's last six games against AP-ranked opponents.
Middle Tennessee has failed to cover in each its last three games against AP-ranked opponents.
ACC teams are 13-20-1 ATS against non-conference opponents this season.
No. 15 Oregon (-6.5, 57.5) at Washington State
4 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman
Washington State is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Oregon.
All three of Washington State's games have gone under the total this season.
Washington State is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games against AP-ranked opponents.
Oregon has covered five consecutive games as a favorite.
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss (-21.5, 66)
7 p.m. ET SEC Network, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford
Tulsa is 10-0 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2018 season.
Tulsa is 8-0 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.
Tulsa is 15-3 ATS in road games since the start of the 2019 season.
Tulsa is 3-0 ATS this season (all games have also gone over the total).
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky (-25.5, 53.5)
7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
Kentucky is 6-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.
Northern Illinois has gone over the total is all three games this season.
Northern Illinois is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games as a double-digit underdog.
No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M (-1.5, 48.5)
7 p.m. ET on ESPN, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Arkansas has covered each of its past 4 games against Texas A&M.
Arkansas is 5-1 ATS against AP-ranked teams since the start of last season.
AP-ranked SEC teams are 4-1 ATS on the road this season.
Texas A&M is 15-9 ATS at home under Jimbo Fisher.
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (-40.5, 58.5)
7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Vanderbilt has failed to cover in each of its past six games against AP Top-5 teams.
Vanderbilt is 9-2 ATS in 11 road games since the start of the 2020 season.
Alabama is 11-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.
This is the fifth time since the 1978 FBS/FCS split that a SEC team has been a 40-point favorite against a SEC opponent; the underdog is 4-0 in the four previous instances.
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-18.5, 57)
7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
Ohio State is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against Wisconsin.
The 18-point spread is the largest favorite Ohio State has been against Wisconsin since 1996 (-26.5).
Wisconsin is 22-10 ATS on the road since the start of the 2015 season, the best such cover percentage in the Big Ten and 4th-best in the FBS over that span.
Ohio State is 15-7-1 ATS in Big Ten games since the start of the 2019 season.
UConn at No. 12 NC State (-39, 49.5)
7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
The 39-point spread is the largest for NC State as an favorite since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.
NC State is 9-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.
UConn is 14-30-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2013 season.
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma
8 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Kansas State is 3-0 ATS against AP Top-10 teams since the start of the 2019 season.
Kansas State is 5-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2019 season.
Oklahoma is 7-9 ATS as a double-digit favorite since the start of the 2020 season, the worst such cover percentage in the Big 12 over that span.
No. 7 USC (-6.5, 71) at Oregon State
9:30 p.m ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis
Both USC and Oregon State are 3-0 ATS this season (Washington only other 3-0 ATS Pac-12 team).
Home underdogs in the Pac-2 are 1-3 ATS this season.
Oregon State is 15-7 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2019 season; the 15 covers as an underdog is tied for the 2nd most in the FBS over that span.
USC is 4-1 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2020 season.
Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (-22.5, 50)
10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2, LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
Wyoming has covered its last three games against AP-ranked opponents, with two outright wins.
BYU has failed to cover six of its last seven games following a loss,
Wyoming has lost eight in a row against BYU straight up (2-6 ATS).
No. 13 Utah (-14.5, 54) at Arizona State
10 p.m. ET on ESPN, Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ
Utah is 13-5 ATS as a double-digit road favorite under Kyle Whittingham (since 2005), with no outright losses; the .722 cover percentage is second in the FBS over that span to Central Michigan (8-2 ATS).
Arizona State is 11-3 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2012, which is the best cover percentage (.786) in the FBS.
Utah road games have gone OVER 6 straight times, which is tied for the longest active streak in the FBS with UTSA.
Arizona State was 12-7 as an underdog under Herm Edwards, who was fired as coach this week, the 3rd-best cover percentage in the Pac-12.
Stanford at No. 18 Washington
10:30 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle
Washington has covered all three of its games this season, all as a favorite; one of five FBS teams to do that (Minnesota, Penn St, USC, Tennessee).
Stanford has failed to cover its last nine games, which is tied for the longest streak in the country with Colorado State.
Washington is 3-6 ATS at home against Stanford in the last 20 years, including 0-4 as a favorite of a touchdown or more (2-2 SU).
Stanford has failed to cover its last seven conference games, which is the longest streak for a Pac-12 team since Cal failed to cover 9 straight from 2012-13.