College football Week 4 -- Scott Van Pelt's Winners

Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve give their winners for Week 4 of the college football season. (3:54)

We went 4-4 last week. Three up on the year. But a bunch of the games that didn't make the list on TV all hit -- so you know what we do? We just expand the list. That's not too tricky to figure out, is it? Nine picks is too many, Scott. Says who? You're not the boss of me. This is just a TV show and these are free. You can just ignore them, or heckle me if they lose, it's fine. But there are nine. Just so we are clear.

Friday

Virginia at Syracuse (-10, 53.5)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

Van Pelt's pick: Virginia (+10)

We are 0-2 on Friday picks and you know I hate losing on Friday night, makes everyone sad. So, let's get happy and go against the team that is 2-0? Yep -- that's what we are doing. Virginia in whatever they call the Carrier Dome now.

SVP: 5-2 all time when picking Virginia

Saturday

Missouri at Auburn

12 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Van Pelt's pick: Missouri (+7)

Missouri played one road game and looked just awful. But Auburn is on the struggle bus, and we are taking a little candy and Mizzou in a nooner on the plains.

SVP: Lost 5 straight Missouri picks

TCU at SMU (-2, 70.5)

12 p.m. ET on ESPNU, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Van Pelt's pick: SMU (+2)

Saw the Ponies last week and I'm a believer. Still not sure how my Terps won the game, but we are on SMU at home.

SVP: 3-1 all time picking SMU at home

No. 22 Texas (-6.5, 60) at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Van Pelt's pick: Texas Tech (+7)

Let's go to Lubbock and go Guns Up and back the Red Raiders getting the tudder vs. Texas.

SVP: 7-1 all time when picking unranked team against ranked Texas

No. 15 Oregon (-6.5, 57.5) at Washington State

4 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

Van Pelt's pick: Washington State (+6.5)

Where does it get weirder, Lubbock or Pullman? Rhetorical question ... Give us the Coogs at home taking on Oregon, which looked great last week.

SVP: 6-4 all time picking against Oregon

Arkansas State at Old Dominion (-5, 56.5)

6 p.m. ET, S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas State (+5)

Did someone say Sun Belt? What happens when it's a conference game? Don't know, but we are fixin' to find out with Arkansas State in Norfolk taking on Old Dominion. Red Wolves to keep this close.

SVP: 3-1 all time picking Sun Belt Conference games

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-19, 57)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Van Pelt's pick: Wisconsin (+19)

Keep it close. That's a lot to ask when you play Ohio State, which was last seen scoring 77 on Toledo, but the Badgers aren't the Rockets, with all due respect. Sconnie plus the big number in the Shoe.

SVP: 5-2 all time picking Wisconsin

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma (-12.5, 53)

8 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Van Pelt's pick: Kansas State (+12.5)

Are we done? Nope. Still a couple more states to hand out. Kansas State just lost to Tulane. Oklahoma just obliterated Nebraska. It takes guts to put on the purple here, but guts we've gut. Brains? Not so sure. But EMAW and KSU plus double digits in Norman.

SVP: 6-3 all time picking against Oklahoma in conference games

No. 7 USC (-6.5, 71) at Oregon State

9:30 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

Van Pelt's pick: Oregon State (+6.5)

USC is a machine on offense. At some point, giving up all those yards and the obscene turnover differential has to even out. Looking for a good one in Corvallis. Beaver Nation -- stand up.

SVP: 19-12 all time picking Pac-12 unranked team against Pac-12 ranked team

That's a 9-er ... and there were a few more -- as always. Can't give out the entire card, the show is only an hour.