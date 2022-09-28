College football Week 5 betting trends: Is Clemson on upset alert?

Week 5 of the college football season features more teams around the country starting their conference schedule, including five matchups between ranked teams in the AP Top 25.

No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 20 Arkansas in Fayetteville, No. 7 Kentucky will travel to Oxford to face No. 13 Ole Miss in a battle of undefeated SEC teams, No. 22 Wake Forest squares up against No. 23 Florida State and No. 5 Clemson welcomes No. 10 NC State to Memorial Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown on ABC.

But which games should bettors look at across this weekends slate?

We have everything you need to make your wagering decisions ahead of Week 5.

Check out all of the betting notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Thursday

Utah State at No. 19 BYU (-24, 61.5)

8 p.m. ET on ESPN, LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo

Utah State is one of four FBS teams that is 0-4 ATS this season.

Utah State is 2-10 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2017 season (1-1 ATS under Blake Anderson).

Kalani Sitake is 3-2 SU and ATS against Utah State since becoming BYU head coach.

The 24-point spread is the largest BYU has been favorited against Utah State since 2008 (-29).

Friday

No. 15 Washington at UCLA (-3.5, 64.5)

10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Washington is one of eight FBS teams that is 4-0 ATS this season.

All five Washington road games have gone under the total since the start of last season.

UCLA is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Washington.

Road favorites are 5-0 SU, 3-2 ATS in Pac-12 play this season.

Saturday

No. 4 Michigan (-10, 42.5) at Iowa

12 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City

Iowa is 9-2 ATS against AP Top-5 ranked teams since the start of the 2008 season.

Michigan is 11-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, best such cover percentage in the Big Ten over that span (min. 10 games as a favorite).

Seven of Michigan's last eight road games have gone over the total.

Michigan has lost four consecutive games outright at Iowa (2-2 ATS).

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-7, 54.5)

12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford

Kentucky is 15-5-2 ATS against AP-ranked teams since the start of the 2015 season.

15 of Kentucky's 20 road games have gone under the total since the start of the 2018 season.

This is the largest favorite Ole Miss has been against an AP Top 10 team since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.

Ole Miss is 0-3 ATS as a favorite against AP Top 10 teams since the FBS/FBS split in 1978.

No. 18 Oklahoma (-3, 46) at TCU

12 p.m. ET on ABC, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Oklahoma is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against TCU.

The over is 15-3 in Oklahoma games following a straight-up loss since the start of the 2012 season.

TCU is 1-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Road favorites are 12-6 SU and 8-9-1 ATS in Big 12 play since the start of last season (Oklahoma 0-3 ATS in that spot).

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (-10.5, 53.5)

12 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Minnesota is one of eight FBS teams that is 4-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has been a double-digit favorite in three of their four games this season (3-0 ATS in those games).

Purdue is 19-7 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2014 season (8-4 ATS in that spot under Jeff Brohm).

Purdue is 10-4 ATS against AP-ranked teams under Jeff Brohm, best such cover percentage in the Big Ten over that span.

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-7.5, 57.5)

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

Kansas State is 4-0-1 ATS against Texas Tech since the start of the 2017 season.

Kansas State is 12-5-1 ATS as a favorite under Chris Klieman, the best cover percentage as a favorite in the Big 12 since the start of the 2019 season.

Texas Tech is 2-4 SU and ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the last season.

Favorites of seven or more points are 0-3 ATS in Big 12 play this season.

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah (-10.5, 56.5)

2 p.m. ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Oregon State is one of eight FBS teams that is 4-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State is 4-0 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Oregon State is 10-2 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2019 season, the best cover percentage among Power 5 programs over that span (min. 5 games as a road underdog).

Utah is 3-0 ATS this season as a double-digit favorite.

No. 2 Alabama (-16.5, 61.5) at No. 20 Arkansas

3:30 p.m. ET, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Alabama has never lost outright to Arkansas under Nick Saban (8-6-1 ATS).

Alabama is 18-6 SU, 12-12 ATS on the road against AP Top-20 SEC opponents under Nick Saban.

Arkansas is 5-5 SU, 6-4 ATS following a straight-up loss under Sam Pittman.

Arkansas has not beaten an AP Top-5 team since 2007 (0-17 SU, 8-9 ATS).

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State (-41, 59.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus

Rutgers is 7-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2020 season, the best such cover percentage in the Big Ten over that span (min. 5 games as a road underdog).

All eight Rutgers away games since the start of last season have gone under the total.

Ohio State is 9-4 ATS at home in Big Ten play under Ryan Day.

Ohio State is 17-9-1 ATS as a favorite in Big Ten play under Ryan Day.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2.5, 54.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, McLane Stadium, Waco

Oklahoma State is 5-0 ATS on the road since the start of last season; 1 of 3 teams in the FBS with an undefeated ATS record on the road since the start of last season (min. 2 road games).

Oklahoma State is 10-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2018 season, the best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span (min. 2 games as an underdog).

Baylor is 3-0 ATS against AP Top-10 teams since the start of last season.

Baylor is 6-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State (-25.5, 52)

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Beaver Stadium, University Park

Northwestern is 0-5 ATS in road games since the start if last season.

Northwestern is 0-5 ATS in its last five games following a straight-up loss.

Penn State is 4-8 ATS when favorited by 20 or more in Big Ten play under James Franklin.

Penn State is 4-7 ATS as a home favorite in Big Ten play since the start of the 2019 season.

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (-6.5, 66)

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee