Baltimore blunders, bathroom breaks, and more bad beats of the week

Misery loves company. At least that's what my fellow Las Vegas Raiders fans have been telling me since I was five years old. Conversely, celebrating is always more fun when you've got friends. That's why starting this week we are adding the fantasy football world to our weekly therapy session.

There are two things I'm sure of: My weeks are better when my beloved Raiders win and all of our weeks are better when we share the chaos together. Let's start filling those buckets with tears of joy or sadness.

Fantasy frustrations

The Football Gods wasted NO time Sunday reminding us that they run things. Imagine being the guy that was offered Rashaad Penny in a fantasy trade this week, turned the trade down, and then faced him this week? Yeah, that was my buddy Dave. Fear not, Dave, the pain was felt everywhere

Revenge of the 'dead zone' RB: - Josh Jacobs 34 pts - Miles Sanders 29.6 - Rashad Penny 28.7 - Dameon Pierce 25.9 - CEH 22.4 - JK Dobbins 22.3 6 of Week 4's top 10 RBs #FantasyFootballhttps://twitter.com/DrakeFantasy/status/1576914454172008448?s=20&t=LWr_H75Sh5TWcHR0gIVQgg — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) Oct 2, 2022

From the Raiders suddenly deciding to hand the ball off to Josh Jacobs to Penny throwing up "Madden-like" numbers to Miles Sanders absolutely making us all look stupid, it was what I like to call Pie Week for fantasy football players. Because by late last night all of us were eating a slice of that humble pie.

I feel you, Vann.

Had JK Dobbins on the bench for one team. Rashad Penny on the bench for another. The people I started over them sucked! Lol terrible fantasy week. All my teams about to losehttps://twitter.com/themadlineman/status/1576708417141739520?s=20&t=LWr_H75Sh5TWcHR0gIVQgg — Vann "Just take that L" Pugh (@themadlineman) Oct 2, 2022

Verdict: Five buckets. Five overflowing buckets.

Ahhhhh the joys of betting is that a game that most of these player's families don't even want to watch becomes must see tv. The Browns were up by three at the half and everyone that bet Cleveland in this game had to feel good. Not so fast! Two late fourth quarter field goals give the Falcons the win - and more importantly keep Atlanta undefeated!

No, not in the standings, don't be silly. But where most of you care the most.

1 team remains undefeated against the spread The Atlanta Falconshttps://twitter.com/Pickswise/status/1576950702223421448?s=20&t=lTmPjklSn5_cEjL7FLqg-g — Pickswise (@Pickswise) Oct 2, 2022

Verdict: Three buckets of mostly happiness

Look, I don't know Brandon. But Brandon deserves a hug. In the world of bad beats we've all got "that" story. This one, though, might take the cake.

This final play of the TB game where a 15 yard pass was graded as 14, smashing 3 SGP's with Gage at 25+ yards. Unreal! 45 to the 30 sure looked like 15!https://twitter.com/btsullivan91/status/1576789759808372737?s=20&t=lTmPjklSn5_cEjL7FLqg-g — Brandon Sullivan (@btsullivan91) Oct 2, 2022

It's a game of inches, Brandon.... Or yards, in this case. Actually, a yard. Yikes. I'm not helping this situation

Verdict: Four buckets

Don't "@ me," analytics nerds, about John Harbaugh's decision to go for fourth-and-goal late in a tied game from the two yard line. Sometimes taking the points is like a plain bologna sandwich on generic bread. Is it exciting? No. Is it satisfying? Kind of. Do you wish it was better... had more flair... was more what you expected? Obviously. But you gotta eat and food is food. You have to win and points are points. Instead of taking those points, you give the Bills the ball back tied and Josh Allen has one of those MVP-type moments that MVP-type players have.

Meanwhile...

Ravens fans watching John Harbaugh go for that 4th Downhttps://twitter.com/PointsBetUSA/status/1576661178364747776?s=20&t=ZHgiMZgmY5xNIKQIUQqphw — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) Oct 2, 2022

Verdict: Three buckets

Saturday was also... well... interesting? I mean, most of us were done before the day had even started thanks to the shocking shellacking of Oklahoma by TCU. This was how we ALL felt by halftime of the early games!

Bettors watching all their picks get upset 😕 @BR_Bettinghttps://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1576306955190149121?s=20&t=-G3P2LXB_8udkpLrnkyPVw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) Oct 1, 2022

But just when you thought life couldn't get any weirder, this happened.

Wagner at Syracuse

Imagine being the guy that went to Syracuse, knows his team incredibly well, and advises all of his buddies to take the under against Wagner at 63.5. It's 49-0 at halftime...

Courtesy of David Bearman

Everyone can rejoice! Crisis averted! We're all rich! orrrrrrrrrr......

Ohio State would never https://twitter.com/caesarssports/status/1576366427556093952?s=46&t=30YfkoNsRMY-Xf78MkET6g — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) Oct 1, 2022

Dust if off. We will get 'em next week. And just remember no matter how much grief your friends are giving you this week for your performance last weekend, it won't equal the amount of grief the world is giving DK.