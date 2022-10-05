College football Week 6 betting trends: Can Kansas stay undefeated ATS?

Week 6 of the college football season features more teams around the country starting their conference schedule, including three matchups between ranked teams in the AP Top 25.

Hendon Hooker and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers kick things off with an SEC matchup with No. 25 LSU Tigers, while No. 17 TCU, fresh off an upset victory over Oklahoma, takes on undefeated No. 19 Kansas in Lawrence. The final ranked matchup of the weekend is a PAC-12 showdown between No. 11 Utah and No. 18 UCLA. Chip Kelly's Bruins might be a surprising contender in the conference after defeating Washington last Friday.

But which games should bettors look at across this weekends slate?

We have everything you need to make your wagering decisions ahead of Week 6.

Check out all of the betting notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Saturday

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana (-22, 59)

12 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington

Indiana is 0-6 ATS and SU against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

Michigan is 12-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, and 4-1 ATS as a road favorite over the same span.

Michigan is 9-3 ATS since the start of last season as a double-digit favorite since the start of 2021, tied with Georgia for the 2nd-most covers as a double-digit favorite in that span (ALA- 11).

Indiana is 2-9 ATS in Big Ten games since the start of the 2021 season.

No. 8 Tennessee (-2.5, 64) at No. 25 LSU

12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

College Pick 'Em Pick games every week and compete for prizes! Make Your Picks

LSU is 3-0 ATS at home this season, and 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as a home underdog.

Four of LSU's five games this season have gone to the under.

LSU is 3-1 ATS against AP Top-10 teams in the last two seasons.

Tennessee is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games as a road favorite, but 0-3 ATS in their last three conference games.

No. 17 TCU (-7, 67.5) at No. 19 Kansas

12 p.m. ET, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

Kansas is one of five FBS teams that are 5-0 ATS this season.

Kansas opened the season +30000 to win the Big 12, the longest odds of any team. With their 5-0 start to the season, they've jumped to +1200, 6th-shortest in the conference.

TCU is 3-0 ATS as a favorite so far this season, while Kansas is 3-0 ATS as an underdog.

TCU's last four games against ranked opponents have all gone to the over.

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State (-8, 62)

12 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville

Arkansas is 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games against AP ranked opponents.

Arkansas is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 road games.

11 of the last 15 meetings between these two teams have gone to the over.

The last time Mississippi State played a game as a ranked team came in 2020 week 5 against Arkansas. MSST was favored by 17 points and failed to cover.

Texas at Oklahoma (-7, 65)

12 p.m. ET on ABC, Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Texas is 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Oklahoma has brought the offense following losses, with 16 games going to the over and just three to the under in games following a loss since the start of the 2012 season.

In their last 10 meetings against Oklahoma, Texas is 7-3 ATS.

Oklahoma has failed to cover in their last three Big 12 games, but all three have gone over the total.

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-29.5, 50)

3:30 p.m. ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens

Georgia is 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

All five games Georgia has played this season have gone under the total. Virginia Tech is the only other team to have 5 games go under so far this season.

Since 2014, Georgia is 8-1 ATS against Auburn.

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-9.5, 57.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Daily Wager A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

Texas Tech is 5-1 ATS against Oklahoma State since 2016.

Oklahoma State is 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games as a home favorite.

Since the start of last season, Oklahoma State is 9-0-1 ATS in conference games.

Dating back to the start of the 2012 season, Texas Tech games against AP Top-10 opponents have gone to the over 10 times, and under just three.

No. 11 Utah (-4.5, 64) at No. 18 UCLA

3:30 p.m. ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Utah is 5-0 ATS when facing UCLA since 2016.

Utah is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite, as well as 4-0 in games against AP ranked opponents since the start of last season.

UCLA is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (-18.5, 59.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville

Since the start of last season, Vanderbilt is 1-4 ATS against ranked opponents.

Ole Miss has played a total of 9 conference games since the start of last season, with 1 going over the total, and 8 going under.

On the other side, Vanderbilt has seen four of their five games this season go over the total, and just one go under. That ties them with Arkansas for the most games to the over in the SEC this season.

Vanderbilt is 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a loss.

No. 20 Kansas State (-2, 45.5) at Iowa State

4 p.m. ET on ESPNU, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

Iowa State is 0-5 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of last season.

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS this season, tied for 3rd-best in the Big 12.

Iowa State is 0-3 ATS when the line is within a field goal (-3 to +3) since the start of last season.

Iowa State is 4-0 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State (-25.5, 63)

4 p.m. ET on ABC, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

Michigan St. is 0-3 as an underdog so far this season.

Michigan State is 0-3 ATS against AP Top-5 teams since 2019, and 1-6 ATS against AP Top-10 teams in the same span.

Ohio State is 5-0 ATS vs Michigan St. since the start of the 2017 season.

While the last meeting between these two teams in Week 13 last season went under, Ohio State has had all 3 of their conference games since go to the over.

Washington State at No. 6 USC (-13, 66)

7:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

Washington State is 4-1 ATS this season, tying them for the best cover percentage in the Pac-12 this season.

Washington State is 9-2 in conference matchups since the start of last season.

Washington State is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog.

Since the start of 2017, USC is 7-15-1 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame (-3.5, 52)

7:30 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Notre Dame is 12-5 ATS against ranked opponents since 2018.

BYU has failed to cover in their last 3 games after covering in their first two games this season.

Notre Dame's last three games following a bye week have all gone under the total.

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest (-17, 67.5)

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3, Truist Field, Winston-Salem