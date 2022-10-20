How to bet the Sports Equinox (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB)

Today is a day sports bettors live for. It's only the 27th time ever that we will have an NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL game played on the same day. ALCS game two takes place in Houston, while the Saints and Cardinals battle in Arizona. The two Los Angeles basketball teams square off on the NBA slate and there is a full slate of NHL games. Add in two MLS playoff games and two college football games and the betting options are endless.

We celebrate the 27th Sports Equinox by giving you a +1080 parlay with picks on an NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL game.

All lines are from Caesars Sportsbook unless noted

NFL

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 44)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Marks: The Saints are dealing with a plethora of injuries, starting quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton -- and as of Wednesday morning there is no indication of which one will start. Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, along with DB Marshon Lattimore are all expected to be out. The Cardinals are dealing with injuries to running backs James Conner and Eno Benjamin, and WR Hollywood Brown has been placed on IR. However, they do get DeAndre Hopkins back in the mix. This game is a crapshoot to me (I have a small lean on the Cards laying -1.5).

The play for me in this matchup is betting the Saints in the first half. This will be the third week in a row I have bet against the Cards in the first half, and it has paid off. They have been outscored 41-3 in the first quarter this season and have led for only 3% of their drives. Crazy as this sounds, they're the worst team in the NFL in the first half of games but the best in the second. In fact, 49% of their points this season have been scored in the fourth quarter. Therefore, I will play Saints money line first quarter (-110), Saints ML first half (Even), and, if the first half plays out as expected, Cards fourth quarter -1 (+125).

Pick: Saints 1H ML (+115)

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers

10 p.m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Clippers (-5.5)

Money line: Clippers (-225), Lakers (+185)

Total: 223.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 221.9 points

BPI Win%: Clippers (51.9%)