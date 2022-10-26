College football Week 9 betting trends: Can Penn State cover vs. Ohio State?

The 2022 college football season has finally past the midway point as conference races begin to take shape in Week 9. There are a number of marquee in-conference rivalries on tap but perhaps none bigger than the odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud and the No. 2 Ohio State facing No. 13 Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon.

In the Big-12, No. 9 Oklahoma State looks to keep on rolling after thrilling victory over Texas with a matchup against a scrappy No. 22 Kansas State team and in the SEC No. 5 Tennessee faces No. 19 Kentucky.

There are plenty of questions and games to wager on this weekend, and we have everything you need to make your betting decisions ahead of Week 9.

Check out all of the notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Thursday

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State (-13.5, 40)

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

Virginia Tech is 0-3 ATS on the road this season, tied for the worst road cover percentage in the ACC.

Virginia Tech has covered each of its past five games against NC State.

NC State has failed to cover in each of its past four games.

NC State is 18-5 ATS following a bye since the start of the 2005 season.

No. 14 Utah (-8, 55.5) at Washington State

10 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

Washington State is 0-4 ATS following a bye since the start of the 2019 season.

Washington State is 1-6 to the over this season, tied for the 4th-lowest over percentage in the FBS.

Utah is 35-18-1 in Pac-12 play since the start of the 2016 season, the best in-conference cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.

Seven of Utah's last eight road games have gone over the total.

Saturday

No. 2 Ohio State (-15.5, 61) at No. 13 Penn State

noon ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

This is the second-largest favorite that Ohio State has been against a Top-15 Penn State team since the FBS/FCS split in 1978. The largest came in 2019 against then No. 9 Penn State (-20.5).

Ohio State is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games as a double-digit favorite.

The over is 16-4-2 in Ohio State road games since the start of the 2017 season, the highest over percentage in the FBS over that span (min. 5 games).

Penn State has covered five of its last six games against Ohio State.

No. 7 TCU (-7.5, 68) at West Virginia

noon p.m. ET on ESPN, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia has covered each of its last six games against TCU dating back to 2016.

West Virginia is 4-1 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of last season.

TCU is 5-0-1 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2020 season, tied for the best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Five of TCU's last six games have gone over the total.

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (-3, 47)

12 p.m. ET on ABC, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Syracuse is 6-1 ATS this season, tied for the 2nd best cover percentage in the FBS.

Syracuse is 5-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season, the second-best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Notre Dame is 8-2 ATS in road games since the start of the 2020 season, the best road cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Notre Dame is 3-0 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Florida at No. 1 Georgia (-22.5, 57)

3:30 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Georgia is 1-6 to the over this season, tied with Kentucky and Missouri for the lowest over percentage in the SEC.

The 22-point spread is the largest favorite Georgia has been over Florida since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.

Florida is 31-14-4 ATS against AP Top-10 opponents over the past 20 seasons, the best such cover percentage in the SEC over that span.

Florida has failed to cover six of its last seven following a straight-up loss.

No. 8 Oregon (-17, 58) at California

3:30 p.m. ET, California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California