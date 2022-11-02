College football Week 10 betting trends: Why history favors Tennessee over Georgia

Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season features plenty of AP-Top 25 teams in action as the College Football Playoff race begins to heat up in November. While there are only three ranked vs. ranked matchups this week perhaps none will be bigger than the two SEC conference games this weekend when Tennessee hits the road to face Georgia and Alabama heads to Tiger Stadium take on LSU.

With plenty of questions and games to wager on this weekend, and we have everything you need to make your betting decisions ahead of Week 10.

Check out all of the notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Friday

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (-4.5, 60)

10:30 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Washington has failed to cover each of its last four games.

Washington is 4-1 ATS at home this season.

Oregon State is 10-3 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2019 season, the 2nd-best such cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.

Each of the last three meetings between Oregon State and Washington have gone under the total.

Saturday

No. 2 Ohio State (-38, 62.5) at Northwestern

noon ET on ABC, Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern has failed to cover each of its last four home games.

Ohio State has gone over the total in six consecutive games, tied with Wisconsin for the longest active over streak in the FBS.

Ohio State is 17-4-2 to the over in road games since the start of the 2017 season, the highest road over percentage in the FBS over that span (min. 4 road games).

This is the largest favorite Ohio State has been against Northwestern since 1983 (-40).

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (-10, 71)

noon ET, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

TCU is 6-1-1- ATS this season, tied for the 3rd-best cover percentage in the FBS.

All four of TCU's home games have gone over the total this season.

Texas Tech is 3-0 ATS following a straight-up loss this season.

Four of Texas Tech's five games against AP-ranked opponents went over the total this season.

No. 17 North Carolina (-9.5, 59.5) at Virginia

noon ET on ACC Network, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia is 1-6-1 to the over this season, which is tied with Georgia Tech for the lowest over percentage in the ACC this season.

Each of the last four meetings between North Carolina and Virginia have gone over the total.

Virginia is 4-1 ATS as home underdogs since the start of the 2018 season.

North Carolina has covered four of its last five games in ACC play.

No. 19 Tulane (-7.5, 58) at Tulsa

noon ET on ESPNU, Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulane is 7-1 ATS this season, tied with Tennessee for the best cover percentage in the FBS.

Tulsa is 11-0 ATS against AP-ranked opponents since the start of the 2018 season, tied for the best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Tulsa is 9-1-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season, the 4th-best cover percentage as an underdog in the FBS over that span.

Tulsa has covered 13 of its last 17 games against Tulane.

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (-9, 65.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Tennessee is 7-1 ATS this season, tied with Tulane for the best cover percentage in the FBS.

No top-2 team has been at least an eight-point underdog since the 2020 ACC Championship Game (No. 2 Notre Dame was +11 against No. 4 Clemson; Clemson won by 24).

Then nine-point spread is the largest spread in a 1-vs-2 matchup since 2013 when No. 1 Florida State was a 9-point favorite over No. 2 Auburn in the BCS Championship Game; FSU won by 3.

Underdogs in 1-vs-2 matchups are 24-12-1 ATS and 20-17 outright since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, including 4-0 ATS in the last 10 seasons (2-2 SU).

Underdogs of at least 7 points in 1-vs-2 matchups are 8-2 ATS and 6-4 SU since 1978 (1-2 ATS and SU last 15 seasons).

No. 8 Oregon (-31.5, 60.5) at Colorado

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado