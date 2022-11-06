Bad beats, missed kicks, touchdowns highlight wild betting weekend

Some things are part of your daily sports betting rituals, like checking your parlay for the 10th time while you continually ask yourself why you didn't make it simple this weekend. From the trash talking friend that chimed in too soon and has now killed your mojo to the unbelievable group text congratulations memes, we're here for the good and bad together. Let's fill some buckets with tears of joy and sorrow.

SAD-urday

Alabama at LSU

Dear. Lord. What. A. Game. For the second time this season we get a "Game of the Century" ending in an Alabama game, and amazingly... it's also the second time this season that the Tide have lost that kind of game. Alabama got the first touchdown in overtime but after matching that touchdown, LSU decided to go for the win instead of the chance to play more bonus football.

LSU WINS! BAMA's PLAYOFF HOPES ARE OVER!



LSU (+375 ML) ✅

OVER (57.5) ✅

pic.twitter.com/S7EqSpX0LE — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 6, 2022

The world needs a simulcast broadcast where the commentators on the 2 point conversion have opposite sides of the money line bet, just to capture the drama we were all feeling in the moment. 75 percent of the money bet at Caesar's on this game was on the Tigers, so even more of America was rooting against the Tide than usual. Finally, some of us know what it feels like to beat Alabama.

5 buckets because love or hate Alabama, you're crying tears right now.

Tennessee at Georgia

Misery loves company? Heck, that's why this column even exists. So, let me just vent for all of us (myself included) that placed confident money on Tennessee to upset Georgia.

Feels like '98...



Tennessee has the highest % of tickets AND handle of any team today at @BetMGM.



According to @ActionLabs_HQ data, Tennessee (+9) has 70% of the tickets at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/xiY1r95Vqk — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 5, 2022

Oops? I mean, I'm the idiot that confidently bet not only Tennessee but also the over (65.5). I absolutely should have listened to my good friend Elle Duncan before, so I dang sure have to listen to her talk her talk now.

This TN 💩 talking has been cute-I bet how old money watches new money whn they buy a Lambo all cash. Adorbs you're so excited but y'all ain't got no substance in your portfolio! 😉#GoDawgs — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) November 5, 2022

3 tears of very personal tears knowing I have to reload my account now. Bank Breaker.

Troy at Louisiana

I love a good comeback story. Until that good comeback story results in an epic bad beat that has the entire community shocked. Troy wore their Trojan horses costumes, hiding out for most of the game, until the last play of the 3rd quarter. Down 17-0 at that point and 17-7 to start the 4th, things went from strange to worse for the Ragin' Cajuns. With the game tied, Troy put themselves in position for the game-winning chip-shot field goal, which had Louisiana bettors feeling spicy at +3.5. A loss doesn't matter as long as they cover, right? Someone forgot to tell Kimani Vidal that.

Check it out this great view of Kimani Vidal's game-winning touchdown for Troy to beat Louisiana with 5 seconds left!! pic.twitter.com/bpz8Kk17oN — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 6, 2022

Vidal lunges in for the amazing touchdown with five seconds left on the clock, and Troy bettors celebrate the win, the cover and the collective groan of gamblers everywhere.

3 buckets of "I can't believe I bet Troy @ Louisiana" tears.

What do most betters have in common with the members of the College Football Playoff Committee? Everyone was wrong about Clemson. The most heated commentary post initial CFP Rankings was centered on the committee's decision to put Clemson at No. 4. Apparently, not only was the committee wrong, but so were most of us.

70% of the money @CaesarsSports was on Clemson -3.5 tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/Oj0nay8FXZ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 6, 2022

70 percent of you just let the world know you haven't watched a Clemson game this season and took a hit about as massive as the hit the Tigers' playoff chances took.

2 buckets of should have known better tears.

Houston at SMU

College basketball season tips off this weekend, and let's be honest, SMU beating Houston 77-63 on the court, not to mention on the field, would have been surprising.

SMU and Houston combined for 140 points, more than three of the four SMU-Houston basketball games played in 2021 and 2022. — Dave Wilson (@dwil) November 6, 2022

Before kickoff, the total on this game was a whopping 66. The game hit 91 AT HALFTIME.