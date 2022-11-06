The Los Angeles Dodgers are the consensus betting favorites to win the 2023 World Series entering an offseason that features several high-profile free agents, including Aaron Judge.

Caesars Sportsbook has installed the Dodgers as the favorites at +500, followed by the reigning champion Houston Astros at +550. The Astros finished off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games Saturday to capture this season's World Series, clinching their second title in the past six seasons.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees both opened at +850 and round out the teams with single-digit opening odds at Caesars. The New York Mets are +1,000, and the Phillies opened at +1,200.

The odds will be on the move during a high-stakes offseason, as teams fight to land Judge and other prized free agents like Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract extension offer from the Yankees at the start of this past season and proceeded to have a career-year, with an American League-record 62 home runs and 131 RBIs.

The San Francisco Giants, who are expected to make a serious run at Judge, opened at +4,000 to win the 2023 World Series.

The Dodgers, who are the consensus preseason favorites for the fourth consecutive year, have had single-digit World Series odds in nine of the last 10 preseasons, according to betting archive Sportsoddshistory.com. Star shortstop Trea Turner is the Dodgers' biggest free agent.

The Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals opened as the biggest long shots to win next season's World Series, each listed at +30,000 at Caesars.