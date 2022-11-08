Every NFL team's record vs. the spread and Week 10 early lines

Buckle up, we've got a week of competitive games coming up in Week 10. That's a lot of fun for viewing and with the use of recent trends, we can make it a fun betting experience as well!

Since the beginning of 2018, home teams favored by a field goal or less cover just 42.9% of the time, whereas home 'dogs by a field goal or less cover 56.6% of the time. Opening lines had five qualified games (three favorites and two underdogs) on this 14-game slate ...we haven't had a winning week for betting favorites since Week 5 and Week 10 might be another tough go of it! Before you lock in a single bet for the week ahead, make sure you check out where each team is trending ...

Record Pct% Away 68-63-5 51.9% Home 63-68-5 48.1% Favorite 55-73-5 43.0% Underdog 73-55-5 57.0% Away Fav 23-30-3 43.4% Home 'Dog 30-23-3 56.6% Away 'Dog 43-32-2 57.3% Home Fav 32-43-2 42.7% Total Trends Over 55 40.4% Under 79 58.1% Push 2 1.5%

Thursday 8:15 p.m.

Falcons ATS: 6-3

O/U: 5-4

What we know about the Falcons: The Falcons are 8-3-1 ATS in their past 12 road games, including a 29-21 win as a 2.5-point underdog in Carolina in Week 14 last season.

Panthers ATS: 3-6

O/U: 4-5

What we know about the Panthers: The Panthers fell to 0-4 outright (1-3 ATS) this season when the game goes over the total.

play 0:42 Why Fortenbaugh likes the Panthers to cover vs. the Falcons Joe Fortenbaugh explains why he like the Panthers to cover the three points vs. the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Seahawks ATS: 6-3

O/U: 5-4

What we know about the Seahawks: The Seahawks have covered four straight games, the four games since Kenneth Walker took over this backfield.

Buccaneers ATS: 2-6-1

O/U: 2-7

What we know about the Buccaneers: Tom Brady has had a great career. Fact. However, the days since Tampa Bay's last cover is greater than Brady's career playoff starts.

Sunday 1:00 p.m.

Browns ATS: 4-4

O/U: 5-2-1

What we know about the Browns: The Browns have covered consecutive games after failing to cover in six of their eight games prior.

Dolphins ATS: 4-5

O/U: 4-5

What we know about the Dolphins: The 'Fins have failed to cover consecutive home games, a drastic correction after covering seven of their previous eight at home.

Broncos ATS: 3-5

O/U: 1-7

What we know about the Broncos: After cashing another under ticket in London in Week 8, that's now four straight unders in Denver games, three of them going under the projected total by more than 10 points.

Titans ATS: 6-2

O/U: 2-6

What we know about the Titans: The Chiefs ended the Titans five game win streak, but they couldn't slow the covering machine as that's now six straight covers for Tennessee, with the last three coming by at least six points.

Lions ATS: 4-4

O/U: 5-3

What we know about the Lions: The Lions snapped a four game ATS losing streak last week against the Packers, winning outright as a four-point underdog.

Bears ATS: 4-4-1

O/U: 5-4

What we know about the Bears: The Justin Fields experience is shocking sportsbooks as much as it is anyone else. Chicago opened the season with three of four games going under the total, but they've seen four of five since go over, including each of their past three.

Texans ATS: 4-3-1

O/U: 4-4

What we know about the Texans: Despite having just one win on their resume, the Texans have four ATS victories this season and were as competitive as you could hope for last week against the EAgles.

Giants ATS: 6-2

O/U: 2-6

What we know about the Giants: Prior to Week 8 in Seattle, the Giants were 5-0 ATS in games that went under the total. The Week 8 stinker to Seattle was a blip on the radar, but a 5-1 mark when games go under is still a strong trend.

Jaguars ATS: 3-6

O/U: 4-5

What we know about the Jaguars: Not one, not two, but six straight overs when Trevor Lawrence and Co. play on the road.

Chiefs ATS: 3-5

O/U: 4-4

What we know about the Chiefs: Keep an eye on this total, as the Chiefs are 1-4 ATS when the over/under reaches 50 points.

Vikings ATS: 3-4-1

O/U: 4-4

What we know about the Vikings: Sportsbooks have as good a feel for the Vikings as they do any team in the league, each of their past six games have fallen within five points of the spread.

Bills ATS: 4-3-1

O/U: 1-7

What we know about the Bills: The Bills haven't had an over hit since they dismanteled the Titans in Week 2.

Saints ATS: 3-6

O/U: 5-4

What we know about the Saints: The Saints are 4-1 ATS the past five times in which they've been favored and on short rest.

Steelers ATS: 3-4-1

O/U: 3-5

What we know about the Steelers: Three of their past four games have seen the covering team cover the number by more than 10 points.

Sunday 4:05 p.m.

Colts ATS: 3-6

O/U: 1-8

What we know about the Colts: The Colts have dropped three straight ATS and, to the surprise of not a single fantasy manager out there, under tickets have cased in all three of those games.

Raiders ATS: 3-5

O/U: 4-3-1

What we know about the Raiders: The Raiders have covered four of their past five home games, with overs going 3-0-1 in the past four.

Sunday 4:25 p.m.

Cardinals ATS: 4-5

O/U: 4-4-1

What we know about the Cardinals: Unders are 4-1-1 in Arizona's past six road games.

Rams ATS: 2-5-1

O/U: 2-6

What we know about the Rams: Since the beginning of 2020, under tickets are 10-5 when the Rams play a divisional game.

Cowboys ATS: 6-2

O/U: 3-5

What we know about the Cowboys: Since Week 14 of 2020, the Cowboys are covering a league best 75.9% of the time.

Packers ATS: 3-6

O/U: 3-6

What we know about the Packers: The Packers have failed to cover three straight home games, a brutal stretch for a team that went 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 at Lambeau.

Sunday 8:20 p.m.

Chargers ATS: 5-3

O/U: 4-4

What we know about the Chargers: Getting points in any game involving the Chargers is a tempting proposition, as three of their past four games have been decided by a field goal or less.

49ers ATS: 4-4

O/U: 3-5

What we know about the 49ers: Since Week 3, the 49ers are 2-0 ATS against the Rams and 1-3 ATS against the rest of the NFL.

Monday 8:15 p.m.

Commanders ATS: 4-4-1

O/U: 3-6

What we know about the Commanders: Under tickets have cashed in each of Washington's past four divisional games and they are a pathetic 2-5 ATS in their past seven against divisional opponents.

Eagles ATS: 5-3

O/U: 5-3

What we know about the Eagles: The Eagles failed to cover the closing line on Thursday night and have now seen three of their past four games finish within a field goal of the final spread.