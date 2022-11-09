College football Week 11 betting trends: Why TCU might have an edge over Texas

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season features plenty of AP Top-25 action around the slate and a few games with major College Football Playoff implications. Heisman dark horse candidate Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies is a battle of Top-25 Pac-12 contenders and Ole Miss and Alabama duke it out in Oxford as Lane Kiffin's squad attempts to make a statement over Nick Saban. However, one of the most intriguing games on Saturday night is in the Big 12 as Max Duggan and TCU Horned Frogs look to upset Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns as 7-point underdogs.

With plenty of questions and games to wager on this weekend, and we have everything you need to make your betting decisions ahead of Week 11.

Check out all of the notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Rankings are from AP Top-25 poll before College Football Playoff Rankings are revealed.

Friday

Colorado at No. 8 USC (-34, 64)

8 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Overs are 1-4-1 in the last six meetings in the series.

Overs are 7-3 in games where USC is a home favorite since the start of last season.

Colorado is 2-7 ATS this season, tied for the third-worst cover percentage in FBS.

Colorado is 0-4 ATS on the road, tied with Boston College and UAB for the most cover losses without a cover win on the road this season.

Saturday

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (21, 56.5)

noon ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee: 6-1 ATS as a favorite this season (7-0 SU), T-most cover wins as a favorite this season (T-7th best cover percentage).

Missouri: first time being a 21-plus point underdog against any team not named Alabama or Georgia since 2012 (Texas A&M).

Missouri: 4-1 ATS as 21-plus point underdog in last 10 seasons, 3rd-best cover percentage over span.

Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in last six games as 21-plus point favorite; largest favorite either team has been in series history.

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (-41.5, 57.5)

noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Favorites of 40-plus points are 24-17 ATS this season (5-3 ATS in FBS vs FBS matchups)

Indiana is 6-0 ATS in last six games at Ohio State; only team Ohio State hasn't covered against at home since 2011 (min. 2 games)

Largest spread in series since the FBS/FCS split (OSU: 2-4 ATS vs Indiana in games favored by 30-plus points)

Indiana is 1-7 ATS against AP Ranked opponents since the start of last season, worst ATS record over span (min. 5 games)

No. 7 LSU (-3, 62) at Arkansas

noon ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

The Under has hit in four of the last five games and six of the last eight meetings between these two teams.

The Over is 7-2 in Arkansas games this year (4-1 at home), tied for the fifth-highest Over percentage this season (T-10th-highest home cover percentage).

Arkansas is 2-15 SU as a home underdog in last 17 games (9-8 ATS).

LSU is 6-1 SU as a road favorite vs Arkansas in last 20 years (4-3 ATS).

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (-6.5, 47)

noon ET on ESPN, Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

The Under is 6-2-1 in Illinois games this season, T-highest Under percentage in the Big Ten (4-1-1 in home games).

The Over is 4-1 in the last five meetings in the series.

The Over is 6-0 in the last six games where Purdue is a underdog of 7 or less points.

No. 19 Liberty (-14.5, 48.5) at UConn

12 p.m. ET, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

UConn has covered in six straight games, tied-longest active streak in FBS.

UConn is 5-1 ATS in last six games against ranked opponents at home.

Liberty is 5-0 ATS as an AP ranked team all-time.

Louisville at No. 12 Clemson (-7, 52)

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina