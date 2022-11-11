College football Week 11: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

Scott Van Pelt serves up the college football lines that he is eyeing heading in to Week 11. (4:01)

Another very frustrating week was THIS close to being a good one. You don't want to hear it and I'm with you. The segment is called Winners. Couple of 4-6 weeks have eaten into the record. Really could have gotten aggressive because there are a LOT that fit the criteria -- but we're going with a lean 7 this week. A FOCUSED 7.

Season: 46-39-3

No. 7 LSU (-3.5, 62) at Arkansas

Noon ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas (+3.5)

Right out of the gate and punching you in the face with the GPG -- the General Principle Game. What? Van Pelt, give us some warning. How can you just start with that? How can I NOT? You either see things a certain way, or I can't explain it to you. LSU just beat Alabama. Arkansas just lost to Liberty. LSU is favored by how many? 3.5? Figure it out. Hogs at noon.

SVP: 7-2 all time when picking Arkansas

Pittsburgh (-4.5, 40) at Virginia

Noon ET on ACC Network, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

Van Pelt's pick: Virginia (+4.5)

What's the record for times taking a team in a given season? Virginia has to be it. It feels like we have had them every week. We did last week and they got there for us. We are happy to back them again, this time against Pitt in the old Jefferson Pilot/Bojangles/noon ACC window.

SVP: 7-3 all time when picking Virginia

Appalachian State (-1, 47.5) at Marshall

3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, West Virginia

Van Pelt's pick: Marshall (+1)

As America's No. 1 Sun Belt tout, I have to apologize for losing our first conference tilt last week. Marshall made us pay, as it pitched a shutout. This Saturday, We Are Marshall in a coin-flip game at home against Appalachian State.

SVP: 9-1 picking Sun Belt teams this season

No. 1 Georgia (-16, 53.5) at Mississippi State

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

Van Pelt's pick: Mississippi State (+16)

Only 7 this week, but we've got the HOTTYBEES. Hold On To Your Butts Special. I'm taking Mississippi State at home plus 16 against Georgia. Dawgs put a whole lot into that win last week against Tennessee. The question is, can the Dawgs from Starkville benefit from that and hang around? We're counting on home-cooking and cowbell to give us a shot. You're gonna want that cowbell... baby.

SVP: 10-9 all time when picking against the No. 1 team in the nation

No. 24 Washington at No. 8 Oregon (-13, 72.5)

7 p.m. ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Van Pelt's pick: Washington (+13)

I think we are holding on to our butts with this one, too. Washington taking a trip to Eugene to dance with the Ducks, who have scored at least 40 every week since they gave up 49 to Georgia and didn't score a TD. Huskies have steadied the ship since they dropped a couple in a row and this is enough candy to take a swing.

SVP: 14-7 all time when taking road teams in Pac-12 conference games

Kansas at Texas Tech (-3.5, 64)

7 p.m. ET ESPN+, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Van Pelt's pick: Texas Tech (-3.5)

We close with a pair of Big 12 favorites. Texas Tech off a bitter pill to swallow against TCU -- the Red Raiders had a fourth-quarter lead there. They feel close to putting together a complete effort and I'm signing up for 60 in Lubbock. Guns Up.

SVP: 33-17 all time when taking home favorites

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7, 65)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Van Pelt's pick: Texas (-7)

And speaking of TCU, it is No. 4 in the CFP ranking, unbeaten and a TD dog to Texas, which is 6-3. So, on general principle, we end where we started and complete the circle. Or is it a flat circle? We say allrightallrightallright and tip our cap to the minister of culture my guy McConaughey. Hook 'em under the lights in Austin.

SVP: 9-5 all time when picking ranked Big 12 teams vs. ranked opponents

And that's it. Rice, Dirty Terps, Michigan State, Air Force, Arizona, Wake, Bama, Colorado State, Mizzou, K-State -- yeah I saw you. All of you. This is it, this is the list. If EVERYONE is a VIP, then nobody is a VIP. Gotta draw the line somewhere.