Bad beats, a Hail Mary and not so special teams highlight weekend in betting

Who's ready for another wild weekend of winning or whining? All of us! Who learned our lesson last weekend? None of us! So, with that, the Saturday action didn't waste any time making the collective betting community yell with joy or pain.

Saturday

Brent Venebles is going to be a good coach, right? They can beat West Virginia, right?

The one thing Oklahoma made sure of was that they'd give our wallets the beating we didn't know we needed -- and they'd get it done before we even got to halftime of the early action.

If you had West Virginia 1H +5 we are truly sorry 😭pic.twitter.com/07lQiwYX8k — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 12, 2022

This is exactly why you can't order the celebratory "drinks on me" round until the clock hits zero. This is also why announcers COULD wait until after a kick attempt to tell us that the kicker hasn't missed an extra point all year. A scoop and score highlight hitting just as you were confident that the -5 first half number was about to come true for the Sooners is the ultimate kick in the no no places to start the chaos of the day.

2 buckets -- 1 filled with your tears and the other filled with the drink your favorite bartender just bought you to help numb the pain.

That's right boys and girls, college basketball is back! And while you might be warming up to paying attention, the game isn't warming up when it comes to wild endings. 24 hours after we watched Michigan State blow a double digit lead to Gonzaga on a freaking aircraft carrier, Wright State made sure we remember that this sport is all about the Cinderellas and they're ready for their slippers.

play 0:47 Wright State stuns Louisville with game-winning buzzer-beater Trey Calvin nails the step-back jumper to complete Wright State's upset win over Louisville.

When is a shot not ugly? When it goes in to win the game! It's even prettier when that ugly game winner also pushes the game over (144.5). Louisville might be winless but all you Wright State moneyline and over bettors are undefeated. Both of you.

1 bucket of "why are you already betting on college basketball" tears.

There's nothing better than a Hail Mary, and there's nothing worse than a Hail Mary that doesn't impact the final score but does impact everyone that had money on the game. Just when we thought Rutgers and Michigan State couldn't wasn't worth suffering through, the Football Gods gave us this little nugget.

THE COVER HAIL MARY 😱​



Rutgers (+10) through the backdoor 💰​



(via @RutgersonBTN)pic.twitter.com/Atu7jxDRKz — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 12, 2022

4th and 29? No problem. Rutgers +10? Problem. Rutgers takes the L but Rutgers bettors get the W while also reminding us all that college football is the gift that keep on giving.

3 buckets of "I wish this had been a basketball game instead" tears.

Nebraska at Michigan

Ne-bad-ska was going to get thrashed by Michigan without a doubt. In fact, a whopping 75 percent of the money was on Michigan -31. With the game in hand late in the 4th, it feels like the Gambling Gods whispered that fact into Jim Harbaugh's headset with this incredibly worthless field goal attempt late.

Just watch the replay to see the wild joy from some of the fans in the stands to realize that even people in the stadium were paying attention to their bets instead of the game by that point.

3 buckets of blowout tears.

Friday Night-Mare Lights

Colorado at USC

Colorado is not good at football. Breaking news. Sports betting might not be legal in California, but style is, and USC was going for all of the style points late in their Saturday night slaughter of the Buffaloes.

60 percent of the tickets and 55 percent of the money were on USC -34. So Lincoln Riley was sure to make sure that Christmas came early for everyone by pushing in a wildly unnecessary touchdown to make sure the College Football Playoff committee AND the betting community had something to cheer about.

1 bucket of Pac 12 after dark tears