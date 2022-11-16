College football Week 12 betting trends: Why UCLA could spoil USC's title hopes

As the College Football Playoff race heats up, Week 12 presents a number of intriguing matchups featuring CFB Top 25 teams. However, all eyes are on the two ranked teams in the Pac-12 as the No. 7 USC Trojans meet the No. 16 UCLA Bruins for a crosstown rivalry game at the Rose Bowl. Caleb Williams and the Trojans are looking to make their case for the playoff by adding another ranked win to their resume while Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet and the Bruins look to play spoiler.

Elsewhere in the nation, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines face a scrappy Illinois Fighting Illini team in a game featuring two of the best running backs in the country, Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum and the nation's leading rusher, Chase Brown. No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs take on Baylor in Waco and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the unranked Maryland Terrapins.

With plenty of questions and games to wager on this weekend, we have everything you need to make your betting decisions ahead of Week 12.

Check out all of the notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Thursday

SMU at No. 21 Tulane (-3, 65)

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Tulane is 8-2 ATS this season, tied with Tennessee and Oregon State for the 3rd-best cover percentage in the FBS.

Tulane is 14-4 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2019 season, the 3rd-best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Tulane is 20-8 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2019 season, tied for the 4th-best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Each of SMU's last four games against ranked opponents have gone under the total.

Saturday

Navy at No. 20 UCF (-16.5, 53)

11 a.m. ET on ESPN2, FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Navy is 5-0 ATS as a double-digit underdog this season. That's the most covers without a loss as a double-digit underdog this season.

Navy is 4-0 ATS on the road this season, tied for the best road cover percentage in the FBS.

Navy is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog.

UCF has covered each of its last three games.

llinois at No. 3 Michigan (-17.5, 43)

noon ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Illinois is 5-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season, the 2nd-best such cover percentage in the Big Ten over that span

Illinois is 6-1 ATS over its past seven games.

Michigan has gone over the total in just two of its nine games this season. The Wolverines .222 over percentage is the lowest in the Big Ten this season.

Michigan is 15-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, the best such cover percentage in the Big Ten over that span.

No. 4 TCU (-3, 56.5) at Baylor

noon ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

TCU is 8-1-1 ATS this season, the best cover percentage in the FBS this season.

TCU has covered 12 of its last 15 games against Baylor.

TCU is 6-1-1 ATS as a favorite and is 4-0-1 ATS on the road this season.

Baylor has covered 11 of its last 15 games as a home underdog dating back to the 2011 season.

Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State (-23.5, 52.5)

noon ET on ESPN3, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Florida State has covered each of its last three games.

Florida State is 5-1 ATS in games in November or later since the start of last season.

Louisiana is 9-3 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2019 season, tied for the 3rd-best such cover percentage in the FBS over that span.

Each of Louisiana's last three games against teams with winning records have gone under the total.

No. 15 Kansas State (-7.5, 55) at West Virginia

2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Kansas State is 14-6-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2019 season, the best such cover percentage in the Big 12 over that span.

All three of Kansas State's games against teams with losing record have gone under the total this season.

Four of West Virginia's five home games have gone over the total this season.

West Virginia has covered four of its past five games against Kansas State.

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame (-21, 46)

2:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana