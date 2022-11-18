College football Week 12: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

We had a winning week last week with a smaller card, so we are going to take a reasonable approach again, right? Nope. What fun is that? This card is screaming at me and I'm listening.

Season: 50-42-3

UConn at Army (-10, 43.5)

Noon ET, Michie Stadium, West Point, New York

Van Pelt's pick: Army (-10)

Let me ask you -- if a 3-6 team is giving more points than it scored in either of the last two weeks to a team who just qualified to play in a bowl... you kind of have to take them, don't you? The 3-6 team, I mean. Yes. By rule. Army giving double-digits for some unknown reason to UConn.

SVP: 4-1-1 when picking Independents this season

No. 4 TCU (-2.5, 57) at Baylor

noon ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Van Pelt's pick: Baylor (+2.5)

Through the years I have loved taking TCU as an underdog. Had them this year against Oklahoma, 'member? They crushed the Sooners. But boy am I a dummy to keep going against the Frogs now that they're favorites. They've stuck it to me in this segment but I'm nothing if not stubborn. Baylor in Waco plus a tiny little helper.

SVP: 8-1 all-time when picking Baylor

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-18, 40.5)

noon ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Van Pelt's pick: Illinois (+18)

Taking Illinois to benefit from their defense and Michigan sneaking a peak at their trip to Columbus next week. Illini plus three scores feels like a lot.

SVP: 5-1 all-time when picking unranked Big Ten team vs Top-3 Big Ten team

UTSA (-13, 56.5) at Rice

1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Van Pelt's pick: Rice (+13)

Steve tried this Week 1 and it was a fiasco -- I'm taking a stab at it against one of our favorite squads. Rice plus nearly 2 TDs at home. Owls need one win to go bowling. A win might be a lot to ask for here, but if they can compete for 60, maybe we can too.

SVP: 0-3 all-time when picking Rice, 0-0-1 all-time when picking against UTSA

No. 15 Kansas State (-7.5, 55) at West Virginia

2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Van Pelt's pick: West Virginia (+7.5)

West Virginia... that Bad Beat against TCU still stings, but our love for you remains as strong as ever. We will back you in Morgantown one more time -- obligatory -- let's go Mountaineers, let's go drink some beers.

SVP: 35-20-2 all-time when picking home teams in Big 12 conference games

Georgia State at James Madison (-9. 52)

2 p.m. ET ESPN+, Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, Virginia

Van Pelt's pick: Georgia State (+9)

Who is America's # 1 Sun Belt Tout - you know that is me. SO, Georgia State plus the points in Harrisonburg is information you should treat like the gold it is.

SVP: 10-1 when picking Sun Belt teams this season

Western Kentucky at Auburn (-5.5, 52.5)

4 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Van Pelt's pick: Western Kentucky (+5.5)

Western Kentucky isn't going to score on Auburn like they do on their Conference-USA brethren. But they can score enough to take the points on the plains, so we will take the Toppers.

SVP: 2-1 all-time when picking Western Kentucky

Marshall (-4.5, 52.5) at Georgia Southern

6 p.m. ET, Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia

Van Pelt's pick: Georgia Southern

Remember the whole Sun Belt thing? Yeah, ok. Georgia Southern. Again. Plus the points against Marshall.

SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking Georgia Southern

No. 5 Tennessee (-21.5, 66) at South Carolina

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Van Pelt's pick: South Carolina (+21.5)

Not sure who has stomped on my face more this year in this segment -- TCU or Tennessee. Vols aren't losing to South Carolina, but 21 and a half points? Stand up for your boy, one time, Cocky.

SVP: 1-7 all-time when picking South Carolina

No. 14 Ole Miss (-2.5, 65.5) at Arkansas

7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas (+2.5)

Somehow Arkansas got home for us last week against LSU - no clue how. We are calling the Hogs again in this one with Ole Miss off a gutting home loss to Bama.

SVP: 8-2 all-time when picking Arkansas

No. 7 USC (-2.5, 76.0) at No. 16 UCLA

8 p.m. ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Van Pelt's pick: UCLA (+2.5)

UCLA over USC in their annual rivalry tilt. The best uniform matchup in the sport, the Rose Bowl -- and you scored 62 on these guys last year. Might need that many again. Should be a shootout.

SVP: 22-12-1 all-time when picking ranked vs ranked games in November

I think that's 11. Whatever it is -- put 'em in the blender. Birdcage. This is a recipe for something good. Probably. Maybe. I don't know. We'll find out.