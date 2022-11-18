        <
          College football Week 12: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

          Two of the best running backs in the country face off on Saturday afternoon as Chase Brown and the Illinois Fighting Illini battle Blake Corum and the Michigan Wolverines. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
          7:00 AM ET
          • Scott Van PeltHost, SportsCenter with SVP
          We had a winning week last week with a smaller card, so we are going to take a reasonable approach again, right? Nope. What fun is that? This card is screaming at me and I'm listening.

          Season: 50-42-3

          UConn at Army (-10, 43.5)
          Noon ET, Michie Stadium, West Point, New York

          Van Pelt's pick: Army (-10)

          Let me ask you -- if a 3-6 team is giving more points than it scored in either of the last two weeks to a team who just qualified to play in a bowl... you kind of have to take them, don't you? The 3-6 team, I mean. Yes. By rule. Army giving double-digits for some unknown reason to UConn.

          SVP: 4-1-1 when picking Independents this season

          No. 4 TCU (-2.5, 57) at Baylor
          noon ET, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

          Van Pelt's pick: Baylor (+2.5)

          Through the years I have loved taking TCU as an underdog. Had them this year against Oklahoma, 'member? They crushed the Sooners. But boy am I a dummy to keep going against the Frogs now that they're favorites. They've stuck it to me in this segment but I'm nothing if not stubborn. Baylor in Waco plus a tiny little helper.

          SVP: 8-1 all-time when picking Baylor

          Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-18, 40.5)
          noon ET on ABC, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

          Van Pelt's pick: Illinois (+18)

          Taking Illinois to benefit from their defense and Michigan sneaking a peak at their trip to Columbus next week. Illini plus three scores feels like a lot.

          SVP: 5-1 all-time when picking unranked Big Ten team vs Top-3 Big Ten team

          UTSA (-13, 56.5) at Rice
          1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

          Van Pelt's pick: Rice (+13)

          Steve tried this Week 1 and it was a fiasco -- I'm taking a stab at it against one of our favorite squads. Rice plus nearly 2 TDs at home. Owls need one win to go bowling. A win might be a lot to ask for here, but if they can compete for 60, maybe we can too.

          SVP: 0-3 all-time when picking Rice, 0-0-1 all-time when picking against UTSA

          No. 15 Kansas State (-7.5, 55) at West Virginia
          2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

          Van Pelt's pick: West Virginia (+7.5)

          West Virginia... that Bad Beat against TCU still stings, but our love for you remains as strong as ever. We will back you in Morgantown one more time -- obligatory -- let's go Mountaineers, let's go drink some beers.

          SVP: 35-20-2 all-time when picking home teams in Big 12 conference games

          Georgia State at James Madison (-9. 52)
          2 p.m. ET ESPN+, Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, Virginia

          Van Pelt's pick: Georgia State (+9)

          Who is America's # 1 Sun Belt Tout - you know that is me. SO, Georgia State plus the points in Harrisonburg is information you should treat like the gold it is.

          SVP: 10-1 when picking Sun Belt teams this season

          Western Kentucky at Auburn (-5.5, 52.5)
          4 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

          Van Pelt's pick: Western Kentucky (+5.5)

          Western Kentucky isn't going to score on Auburn like they do on their Conference-USA brethren. But they can score enough to take the points on the plains, so we will take the Toppers.

          SVP: 2-1 all-time when picking Western Kentucky

          Marshall (-4.5, 52.5) at Georgia Southern
          6 p.m. ET, Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia

          Van Pelt's pick: Georgia Southern

          Remember the whole Sun Belt thing? Yeah, ok. Georgia Southern. Again. Plus the points against Marshall.

          SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking Georgia Southern

            No. 5 Tennessee (-21.5, 66) at South Carolina
            7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

            Van Pelt's pick: South Carolina (+21.5)

            Not sure who has stomped on my face more this year in this segment -- TCU or Tennessee. Vols aren't losing to South Carolina, but 21 and a half points? Stand up for your boy, one time, Cocky.

            SVP: 1-7 all-time when picking South Carolina

              No. 14 Ole Miss (-2.5, 65.5) at Arkansas
              7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

              Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas (+2.5)

              Somehow Arkansas got home for us last week against LSU - no clue how. We are calling the Hogs again in this one with Ole Miss off a gutting home loss to Bama.

              SVP: 8-2 all-time when picking Arkansas

              No. 7 USC (-2.5, 76.0) at No. 16 UCLA
              8 p.m. ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

              Van Pelt's pick: UCLA (+2.5)

              UCLA over USC in their annual rivalry tilt. The best uniform matchup in the sport, the Rose Bowl -- and you scored 62 on these guys last year. Might need that many again. Should be a shootout.

              SVP: 22-12-1 all-time when picking ranked vs ranked games in November

              I think that's 11. Whatever it is -- put 'em in the blender. Birdcage. This is a recipe for something good. Probably. Maybe. I don't know. We'll find out.