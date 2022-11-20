Who's ready for another wild weekend of winning or whining? All of us! Who learned our lesson last weekend? None of us! So, with that, the action didn't waste any time making the collective betting community yell with joy or pain.

Saturday

Stanford at California

The world celebrates the 40th Anniversary of 'The Play.'

Stanford's band running onto the field against Cal was one of the most dramatic finishes in college football history 🏈



40 years later, players and band members reminisce about the iconic moment.



(via @E60) pic.twitter.com/aLmbnTPN2H — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, I'm sitting here wondering what was going through the mind of the tuba players standing on the field while the Football Gods were busy deciding to give us a different kind of chaos this weekend.

Cal became an offensive juggernaut in the fourth quarter with 21 points, including a game-clinching touchdown with less than a minute to play. But did Stanford give up? Heck no! I mean, why NOT line up to attempt the longest field goal in school history and the second-longest field goal in conference history for no reason other than to help all of us that hammered the over (46).

Stanford down 10 drills a 61-yd FG as time expires for the W̶I̶N̶ ... uhh ... I mean for the OVER 46! 😅😅😅



pic.twitter.com/CFhxMoxJs9 — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) November 20, 2022

Joshua Karty hammered the kick and the Karty Party immediately ensued inside the stadium while Cal students celebrated their first win over Stanford in Berkeley since 2008.

Cal beats Stanford in Berkeley for the first time since I was in college.



Greatest day of the year. pic.twitter.com/04A0CD0Lzw — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) November 20, 2022

4 buckets of chaotic smart school football tears

No. 4 TCU at Baylor

Ok, It's not a bad beat in the traditional sense, but it's at least a big old bag of you know what for anyone betting on TCU. TCU missed what could have been the game-tying two-point conversion late in the game only to give us this cardiac game winning kick.

TCU WITH THE GAME-WINNING KICK AS TIME EXPIRES 😱



What an ending to remain unbeaten.



🎥: @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/ySbPWj1mtb — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 19, 2022

Now, I love an epic ending as much as anyone, but when you combine it with the missed two-point conversion you are now faced with the painful reality that TCU (-2.5) could have covered and the total (57.5) would have hit. Break out the buckets and let's getting to crying.

3 buckets of tears filled while singing Little Texas' "What Might Have Been"