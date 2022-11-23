College football Week 13 betting trends: Expect plenty of points in Ohio State-Michigan

One of the best week's of the College Football season is rivalry week. The yearly Thanksgiving staple offers plenty of intriguing matchups starting off with the annual Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss on Thursday night.

This week gives college football fans a ton of Black Friday action to choose from including ranked matchups between No. 19 Tulane and No. 24 Cincinnati. But perhaps no game garners more attention this weekend than the heated "Big Game" between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The matchup almost always decides who gets a spot in the College Football Playoff and 2022 appears no different, as both teams enter Saturday afternoon undefeated and looking for a win to keep their title hopes alive.

Can C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes get redemption for last year's loss in Ann Arbor, or will Jim Harbaugh's team reign victorious for the second straight year?

We have got you covered for the entire rivalry week slate of ranked matchups.

Check out all of the notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Thursday

Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (-2.5, 59)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Mississippi State has gone under the total in all four of its road games this season.

Mississippi State is 5-1 ATS over its past six games as a road underdog.

Ole Miss is 1-4 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Each of the last five meetings between Ole Miss and Mississippi State have gone under the total.

Friday

No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (-2, 46.5)

12 p.m. ET on ABC, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tulane is 4-0 ATS on the road this season, tied for the best road cover percentage in the FBS.

Tulane is 9-2 ATS this season, tied with Oregon State for the best cover percentage in the FBS.

Tulane is 6-1 ATS in conference games this season, the best such cover percentage in the AAC.

Cincinnati is 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

NC State at No. 17 North Carolina (-6.5, 56)

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

North Carolina has covered each of its last five meetings with North Carolina State.

North Carolina State has covered just two of its last 10 games as a favorite (2-7-1 ATS).

North Carolina State is 0-4 ATS on the road this season, including 0-3 ATS as a road underdog.

North Carolina State has failed to cover seven of its last eight games overall.

No. 18 UCLA (-10, 60.5) at California

4:30 p.m. ET, California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

UCLA is 5-0 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season. That's the most such covers as a road favorite in the Pac-12 over that span.

California is 15-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2019 season, the second-best such cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.

California has gone over the total in each of its past four games.

Each of the last nine meetings between UCLA and California have gone under the total.

Florida at No. 19 Florida State (-9.5, 58)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Florida is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season, tied with Ole Miss for the best such cover percentage in the SEC.

Florida is 3-9 ATS on the road since the start of the 2020 season, the worst road cover percentage in the SEC over that span.

Florida has covered each of its last three games following a straight-up loss.

Florida State has covered four consecutive games, the longest active cover streak in the ACC.

Saturday

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (-36, 49)

Noon p.m. ET on ESPN, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Georgia has covered each of its past four meetings with Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS on the road this season, the second-best road cover percentage in the ACC.

Georgia has covered each of its last three home games.

All four of Georgia's games against teams with losing records have gone under the total this season.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-7.5, 57)

Noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio