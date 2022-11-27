NFL Week 12 betting cheat sheet: How to approach Eagles-Packers, sharps backing Titans

Sunday's marquee game presents a situation that often annoys bettors: A matchup of teams I want to fade. The Green Bay Packers visit the Philadelphia Eagles as 6.5-point underdogs with both squads disappointing backers lately. Over the past three weeks, they are a combined 1-5 against the spread.

Schedule-makers sometimes deliver an ideal betting spot but other times they ignore your wishes. And I would classify Sunday Night Football as the latter. At 4-7, the Packers seem like a wounded animal and Aaron Rodgers shared that he is playing with an injured right thumb. I am only looking to fade this problematic team.

The Eagles are still quality but they often draw everyone's best shot and seem to have hit a midseason wall. I am eager to back teams catching a lot of points against them but it cannot be a farce like Green Bay. Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur have typically thrived in this situation. They're 12-3 ATS as an underdog and 12-3 ATS off a loss but this season clearly has a different look and vibe.

"Past history only goes so far. Each season is so different. As the season has gone on, we've adjusted them in our ratings quite a bit," Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen told ESPN. "A lot of the public has jumped ship as they've been burned too many times."