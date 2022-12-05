Notable bets: Behind the Ohio State-Georgia opening line

Opinions varied on how much Georgia should be favored by over Ohio State on Sunday inside risk rooms at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Shortly after the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were announced, Caesars Sportsbook opened the Bulldogs at -7 over the Buckeyes and quickly took a $110,000 and a $55,000 bet on Ohio State. Las Vegas sportsbook Circa Sports, which is known to cater to professional bettors, installed Georgia at -6. The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas opened at Georgia -6.5 and took early small bets on the Bulldogs.

"We were all less than seven [on Georgia]," Ed Salmons, vice president of risk for the SuperBook, said of his team's opinions on spread for the College Football Playoff semifinal. "We were as low as 4.5 to as high as 6.5."

A week ago, before the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, the line between Ohio State and Georgia might've been as low as Bulldogs -3, according to some bookmakers. Even entering this weekend, some oddsmakers thought the Buckeyes might be only 3.5-point underdogs against Georgia.

"All year, I would've had this game at three, maybe even a little bit less," said Salmons, who added that he wouldn't be surprised to see the line drop in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 game.

Shortly after the Michigan-Ohio State game, Caesars Sportsbook moved the Buckeyes to 50-1 to win the national championship. That price wouldn't last long. Bettor who correctly assessed that coach Ryan Day's squad still had a legitimate shot to make the final four pounded the Buckeyes at the long odds. In just over five hours last Saturday, Ohio State went from 50-1 to 14-1 at Caesars Sportsbook.

On Tuesday, a bettor in New York and another in Colorado each put $10,000 on the Buckeyes to win the national championship at 14-1 with Caesars.

"I wasn't surprised to see those big bets on Ohio State," Joey Feazel, lead college football trader for Caesars Sportsbook, said. "If they get in the Playoff, they'd have even lower title odds, so I understand the potential value. Those were two well-respected bettors who bet it pretty close together [Tuesday]."

Ohio State winning the national championship is the worst-case scenario for Caesars Sportsbook entering the playoff, Feazel said.

Michigan opened as a 9-point favorite over TCU in the other College Football Playoff semifinal.

NFL notables

• Approximately an hour before kickoff of the primetime game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, a bettor in New Jersey placed a $97,309 bet on CeeDee Lamb to score the first touchdown of the game at 8-1 odds. The bettor won a net $778,472 when Lamb caught a pass on a crossing route at the Colts' 17-yard line and managed to avoid a tackle by landing on Indianapolis defensive back Rodney McLeod Jr., keeping his balance and scampering into the end zone for the game's first touchdown.

• Favorites went 11-1-1 straight up and 8-4 against the spread in the afternoon games Sunday, helping the betting public to one of their better weeks of what's been a costly NFL season. Yet, heading into the primetime game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, some sportsbooks were still ahead on the day.

"It was a good day for the favorites, but surprisingly we're up a little bit," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, said. "It's going to come down to the night game, so maybe the Colts can make a game out of it. Even with all the favorites, we still made it out of the afternoon games with our head above water."