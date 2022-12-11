An NFL point spread rarely becomes a main talking point, let alone the headline of a game with playoff implications. But we have reached that juncture with the 5-7 Detroit Lions as two-point home favorites over the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota opened the week as a favorite but multiple sharp bettors wagered on Detroit, which swung the line in their favor. The Vikings have become a bit of a polarizing topic with doubters pointing to their seemingly unsustainable 9-0 record in one-score games and paltry point differential of +10, which is more consistent with teams around .500.

"Those that make and move markets are firmly of the belief that the Vikings have been lucky and not good, and the power rankings reflect this," BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott told ESPN. "Money from the top end of town has been all for the Lions this week."

Lions coach Dan Campbell fielded a question about his team being favored and was at a loss for words, saying he was "shocked". That's understandable, considering a team with a win percentage of .800 or better being an underdog to a team with a losing record this late in the season has only happened once before in the Super Bowl era, aside from a Week 16 or 17 situation with starters resting.