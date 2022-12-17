Betting bowl games successfully is perhaps more difficult than it has ever been. We always have had to handicap player motivation, coaching changes and other variables. But now, the sport has added the transfer portal and draft status caution to the equation.

"I never heard a bowl game described as an 'exhibition' until a few years ago," professional bettor Jay Romano told ESPN. "Bowl games were always considered postseason games. But now there's a growing narrative that these games mean a lot less and that definitely has impacted the handicapping."

Personally, I now abstain from all bowl pools. There is no way I can lock in picks now on games over the next few weeks when news is constantly surfacing and lines are drastically changing. However, I am still willing to bet individual games. It just requires a unique skill set.

"It's a cross between the NFL preseason and NBA," SuperBook oddsmaker and Las Vegas veteran Ed Salmons told ESPN, alluding to the importance of tracking a player's unexpected non-injury absence. "If you find out first, you have a bet with a ton of value." That's because the bowl season features greater market volatility than the regular season, thanks to line moves as high as 10 points.