          Scott Van Pelt's Winners for bowl games, NFL Week 17

          play
          How to bet Georgia vs. Ohio State (0:25)

          Doug Kezirian reveals his best pick for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. (0:25)

          7:30 AM ET
          • Scott Van PeltHost, SportsCenter with SVP
              Scott Van Pelt joined ESPN in Spring 2001 as the network's lead professional golf reporter. He has since become a SportsCenter anchor, primarily hosting the 11 p.m. ET edition while remaining the lead reporter and host of the network's coverage of golf's grand slam events. In April 2008 he was named co-host of ESPN Radio's Tirico & Van Pelt weekday show (2-4 p.m. ET on weekdays). A native of Brookville, Md., Van Pelt graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in radio/television and film.

          I went 4-3 a week ago and am now 23 over .500 on the season. We remain vigilant and begin with a few bowl games.

          Season: 82-59-4

          Bowl games

          Pittsburgh Panthers vs 18. UCLA Bruins (-8, 54)
          Friday, 2 p.m. ET, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

          Van Pelt's pick: Pitt +8

          I think my record on Pitt this year is horrible, but I'm unflappable. Taking the Panthers plus the points in El Paso.

          SVP: 3-6 all-time when picking Pittsburgh (0-2 this season)

          5. Alabama Crimson Tide (-6.5, 56) vs. 9. Kansas State Wildcats
          Saturday, noon ET on ESPN, Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

          Van Pelt's pick: K-State +6.5

          These next two require belief and hands to hold on to your butts. Taking the points and going against a couple of teams who are frightening to be opposed to. Starting with Kansas State -- EMAW and all that -- against Bama.

          SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Kansas State against top-10 opponents

          4. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. 1. Georgia Bulldogs (-6.5, 62)
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta

          Van Pelt's pick: Ohio State +6.5

          And this line has puzzled me for weeks. Georgia has been dismantling people. The Bulldogs are giving less than a TD and are a popular side in part because of that. I'm taking Ohio State as a result. The Buckeyes have been gifted an opportunity. We will see if they make it count.

          SVP: 4-1 all-time when picking Ohio State

          NFL Week 17

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 43.5) at Houston Texans
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium, Houston

          Van Pelt's pick: Texans +4.5

          In the NFL, boy am I on some dodgy sides -- yikes. Houston plus the points against Jacksonville.

          SVP: 0-3 all-time when picking the Texans

          Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders (-2, 41)
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

          Van Pelt's pick: Browns +2

          We are on Cleveland in its game with the Commanders.

          SVP: 2-6 all-time when picking the Browns

          New Orleans Saints (+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Van Pelt's pick: Saints +6.5

          Also taking the Saints against Philly. You'll recall we took the Saints off the list late last week (those teams are undefeated) -- Saints won outright. I'm a dummy.

          SVP: 1-1 all-time when picking the Saints

          Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) at New York Giants
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Van Pelt's pick: Colts +5.5

          As proof of that. I'm giving the Colts again. How? Truly don't know. But as a rule, if you can back a team that scored just three points and converted zero third downs, how can you not? Right?

          SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking the Colts

          OK, there they are. Happy New Year, birdcage.