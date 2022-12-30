Scott Van Pelt's Winners for bowl games, NFL Week 17

Doug Kezirian reveals his best pick for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. (0:25)

I went 4-3 a week ago and am now 23 over .500 on the season. We remain vigilant and begin with a few bowl games.

Season: 82-59-4

Bowl games

Pittsburgh Panthers vs 18. UCLA Bruins (-8, 54)

Friday, 2 p.m. ET, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Van Pelt's pick: Pitt +8

I think my record on Pitt this year is horrible, but I'm unflappable. Taking the Panthers plus the points in El Paso.

SVP: 3-6 all-time when picking Pittsburgh (0-2 this season)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (-6.5, 56) vs. 9. Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday, noon ET on ESPN, Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

Van Pelt's pick: K-State +6.5

These next two require belief and hands to hold on to your butts. Taking the points and going against a couple of teams who are frightening to be opposed to. Starting with Kansas State -- EMAW and all that -- against Bama.

SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Kansas State against top-10 opponents

4. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. 1. Georgia Bulldogs (-6.5, 62)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta

Van Pelt's pick: Ohio State +6.5

And this line has puzzled me for weeks. Georgia has been dismantling people. The Bulldogs are giving less than a TD and are a popular side in part because of that. I'm taking Ohio State as a result. The Buckeyes have been gifted an opportunity. We will see if they make it count.

SVP: 4-1 all-time when picking Ohio State

NFL Week 17

Can Davis Mills and the Texans hang with Jacksonville on Sunday? AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 43.5) at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium, Houston