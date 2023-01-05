Jacksonville and Tennessee meet with the AFC South title on the line. Jacksonville has lost six straight games outright as a home favorite (0-3 this season). That is tied for the fourth-longest streak by any team in the Super Bowl era and tied for the longest active streak (Carolina). However, it has covered four straight games entering this week.

In the other potential winner-take-all matchup, Green Bay is a home favorite over Detroit. Both teams enter the matchup red hot, as Detroit has covered eight of its last nine games, while Green Bay has covered four straight. Green Bay was 12-1 to make the playoffs following its 4-8 start.

New England can also clinch a playoff spot with a win, but it is currently a 7-point underdog in Buffalo. New England is 0-3 ATS in its last three games and 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

Kansas City visits Las Vegas as it looks to improve to 6-0 outright in division games. However, it is 0-5 ATS in those five wins. No team in the Super Bowl era has gone undefeated outright in division games but winless ATS. Kansas City is also 0-5 ATS in its last five games as at least a seven-point favorite.

Two competing trends square off in the Baltimore-Cincinnati game. Cincinnati is 20-3 ATS in its last 23 games including the playoffs, the best 23-game stretch in the Super Bowl era. It has covered seven straight games. However, Baltimore is 16-3-1 ATS as an underdog over the last five seasons.

Season results

Road teams: 8-7 ATS last week; 125-123-7 ATS this season

Underdogs: 8-7 ATS last week; 132-111-7 ATS this season

Unders: 8-6-1 last week; 140-112-3 this season

Best ATS team: Cincinnati (12-3)

Worst ATS team: Tampa Bay (4-11-1)

Best ATS Records

Cincinnati: 12-3

New York (N): 12-4

Detroit: 11-5

Los Angeles (A): 10-5-1

Worst ATS Records

Tampa Bay: 4-11-1

Los Angeles (N): 5-10-1

Chicago: 5-10-1

Indianapolis: 6-10

Kansas City: 6-10

Season win totals on the line

• Carolina (6.5), Washington (7.5), New England (8.5), Miami (8.5), Los Angeles Chargers (10, currently pushed)

Season Win Total Results -- Caesars Sportsbook Over Under Undecided Atlanta (5) Houston (4.5) Carolina (6.5) New York (A) (5.5) Chicago (6) Washington (7.5) Seattle (6) New Orleans (8.5) New England (8.5) Jacksonville (6.5) Cleveland (8.5) Miami (8.5) Detroit (6.5) Las Vegas (8.5) Los Angeles (A) (10) New York (N) 7 Tennessee (9) Pittsburgh (7.5) Arizona (9) Minnesota (9) Denver (10) Philadelphia (9.5) Indianapolis (10) Baltimore (9.5) Los Angeles (N)(10.5) Cincinnati (9.5) ** TBD Green Bay (11) San Francisco (10) Tampa Bay (11.5) Kansas City (10.5) Dallas (10.5) Buffalo (11.5) ** TBD

Kansas City is 4-10 ATS as a road favorite of at least seven points under Andy Reid (4-8 ATS with Patrick Mahomes including five straight ATS losses).

Kansas City is 1-10 ATS in conference games this season.

Kansas City is 0-4 ATS in its last four road games.

Kansas City is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games with three straight covers.

All five meetings since 2020 have gone over the total. Las Vegas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6), Saturday at 8:15 P.M. ET

Last week, Jacksonville snapped a seven-game outright losing streak as a favorite. The only times in the last three seasons that Jacksonville was at least a six-point favorite, it lost outright.

Jacksonville has covered four straight games.

Tennessee is 0-5-1 ATS in its last six games. Ten of Tennessee's last 13 games have gone under the total including three straight.

Tennessee has lost four straight games outright as an underdog of at least six points (1-3 ATS).

Prior to that, Mike Vrabel began his career 6-1 outright and 7-0 ATS as an underdog of at least six points.

Mike Vrabel is 10-4 ATS on extra rest (8-2 ATS since 2019).

Prime-time unders are 12-1 over the past four weeks and 33-19-1 this season.

Road teams are 31-22 ATS in prime-time games this season (road underdogs: 21-13 ATS).

New York Jets (-1) at Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 P.M. ET

New York is 0-5 outright and ATS in its last five games when the line is between +3 and -3.

New York is 0-3 ATS in its last three games. Nine of its last 11 games have gone under the total including three straight.

Miami is 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10 meetings against New York.

Over the last five seasons, Miami is 19-9-1 ATS in division games while New York is 9-20 ATS.

Miami's win total of 8.5 is at stake this week. Miami has lost five straight games after an 8-3 start.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3), Sunday at 1 P.M. ET

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last five games against teams with losing records.

Pittsburgh has covered five of its last six games including three straight.

Six straight Cleveland games have gone under the total including all five Deshaun Watson starts.

Mike Tomlin is 4-1 ATS against Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland is 11-23-1 ATS in conference games under Kevin Stefanski. He is 5-12 ATS against division opponents but 4-1 ATS this season.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5), Sunday at 1 P.M. ET

Indianapolis is 1-5 ATS as a favorite this season and 1-7 ATS in its last eight games in that role.

Indianapolis is 13-5-1 ATS against Houston in the last 10 seasons. The last five meeings went under the total.

Indianapolis is 1-4 ATS in its last five games with overs going 4-1.

Davis Mills is making his 25th career start. He joins Tim Couch (30) and Dan Fouts (27) as the only quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to be underdogs in their first 25 career starts. This would be his second career start and first road start as an underdog of less than three points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4), Sunday at 1 P.M. ET