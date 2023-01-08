Scott Van Pelt's Winners for CFP National Championship Game and NFL Week 18

Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve go through the worst "Bad Beats" from the college football bowl season. (6:49)

Another 4-3-week last week and we are 24 over .500 sitting at 58% or so. This week really tests your faith in the approach because I gotta tell you -- I don't know who is playing for teams and I don't care. The old something-to-play-for vs nothing-to-play-for... add in a little "this team stinks" and it's a bonanza of picks that make you make the face my puppy makes when he hears a weird noise. Anyway... I'm not boring you with explanations -- there aren't any. These are the sides - take them or don't. I completely understand and don't take it personally.

Season: 86-62-4

NFL Week 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 40)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Van Pelt's pick: Falcons (-4)

Why would you be on Atlanta? I don't know. Cause you like to party?

SVP: 6-2 all-time when picking NFC South division games

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-9, 39.5)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Van Pelt's pick: Ravens (+9)

How about Baltimore -- is Lamar Jackson ever playing for them again? He's not on Sunday -- we are on the Ravens.

SVP: 0-7 all-time when picking against the Bengals

Minnesota Vikings (-6, 42.5) at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Van Pelt's pick: Bears (+6)

Hey -- want to back Nathan Peterman? Sure, you do.

SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking the Bears

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3, 39.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High

Van Pelt's pick: Broncos (-3)

I am Bronc's country. One last time -- let's ride.

SVP: 5-4 all-time when picking the Broncos

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-15, 42)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Van Pelt's pick: Eagles (-15)

Fly Eagles Fly laying a massive number. Most we have ever given in the NFL; I'd have to think. (Editor's Note: SVP had never laid more than 10 points in an NFL pick)

SVP: 7-4 all-time when laying at least 14 points

Dallas Cowboys (-7, 40) at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

Van Pelt's pick: Commanders (+7)

Sam Howell gets the start. Handsome beard on Sam -- that's the move here.

SVP: 3-1-2 all-time when picking against the Cowboys

CFP National Championship pres. by AT&T

No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-12.5, 63)

Monday, 7:35 p.m. ET on ESPN, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Van Pelt's pick: Georgia (-12.5)

And let's close shop with Monday night and one last time sing it with me -- Who's that coming down the track? A mean machine in red and black. The Dawgs are laying an enormous number to a very capable team.

If you understand how we see the world, you get that we liked Ohio State because the number was less than a TD and we like Georgia because this number is so high.

SVP: 9-1 all-time when picking Georgia

There you go. Happy New Year America. I hope you like slop - because that's what we have in the old birdcage.