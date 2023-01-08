        <
          Scott Van Pelt's Winners for CFP National Championship Game and NFL Week 18

          8:00 AM ET
          • Scott Van PeltHost, SportsCenter with SVP
          Another 4-3-week last week and we are 24 over .500 sitting at 58% or so. This week really tests your faith in the approach because I gotta tell you -- I don't know who is playing for teams and I don't care. The old something-to-play-for vs nothing-to-play-for... add in a little "this team stinks" and it's a bonanza of picks that make you make the face my puppy makes when he hears a weird noise. Anyway... I'm not boring you with explanations -- there aren't any. These are the sides - take them or don't. I completely understand and don't take it personally.

          Season: 86-62-4

          NFL Week 18

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 40)
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

          Van Pelt's pick: Falcons (-4)

          Why would you be on Atlanta? I don't know. Cause you like to party?

          SVP: 6-2 all-time when picking NFC South division games

          Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-9, 39.5)
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

          Van Pelt's pick: Ravens (+9)

          How about Baltimore -- is Lamar Jackson ever playing for them again? He's not on Sunday -- we are on the Ravens.

          SVP: 0-7 all-time when picking against the Bengals

          Minnesota Vikings (-6, 42.5) at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Van Pelt's pick: Bears (+6)

          Hey -- want to back Nathan Peterman? Sure, you do.

          SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking the Bears

          Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3, 39.5)
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High

          Van Pelt's pick: Broncos (-3)

          I am Bronc's country. One last time -- let's ride.

          SVP: 5-4 all-time when picking the Broncos

          New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-15, 42)
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

          Van Pelt's pick: Eagles (-15)

          Fly Eagles Fly laying a massive number. Most we have ever given in the NFL; I'd have to think. (Editor's Note: SVP had never laid more than 10 points in an NFL pick)

          SVP: 7-4 all-time when laying at least 14 points

          Dallas Cowboys (-7, 40) at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover

          Van Pelt's pick: Commanders (+7)

          Sam Howell gets the start. Handsome beard on Sam -- that's the move here.

          SVP: 3-1-2 all-time when picking against the Cowboys

          CFP National Championship pres. by AT&T

          No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-12.5, 63)
          Monday, 7:35 p.m. ET on ESPN, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

          Van Pelt's pick: Georgia (-12.5)

          And let's close shop with Monday night and one last time sing it with me -- Who's that coming down the track? A mean machine in red and black. The Dawgs are laying an enormous number to a very capable team.

          If you understand how we see the world, you get that we liked Ohio State because the number was less than a TD and we like Georgia because this number is so high.

          SVP: 9-1 all-time when picking Georgia

          There you go. Happy New Year America. I hope you like slop - because that's what we have in the old birdcage.