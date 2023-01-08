Scott Van Pelt's Winners for CFP National Championship Game and NFL Week 18

Another 4-3-week last week and we are 24 over .500 sitting at 58% or so. This week really tests your faith in the approach because I gotta tell you -- I don't know who is playing for teams and I don't care. The old something-to-play-for vs nothing-to-play-for... add in a little "this team stinks" and it's a bonanza of picks that make you make the face my puppy makes when he hears a weird noise. Anyway... I'm not boring you with explanations -- there aren't any. These are the sides - take them or don't. I completely understand and don't take it personally.
Season: 86-62-4
NFL Week 18
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 40)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Van Pelt's pick: Falcons (-4)
Why would you be on Atlanta? I don't know. Cause you like to party?
SVP: 6-2 all-time when picking NFC South division games
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-9, 39.5)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Van Pelt's pick: Ravens (+9)
How about Baltimore -- is Lamar Jackson ever playing for them again? He's not on Sunday -- we are on the Ravens.
SVP: 0-7 all-time when picking against the Bengals
Minnesota Vikings (-6, 42.5) at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Van Pelt's pick: Bears (+6)
Hey -- want to back Nathan Peterman? Sure, you do.
SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking the Bears
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3, 39.5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High
Van Pelt's pick: Broncos (-3)
I am Bronc's country. One last time -- let's ride.
SVP: 5-4 all-time when picking the Broncos
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-15, 42)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Van Pelt's pick: Eagles (-15)
Fly Eagles Fly laying a massive number. Most we have ever given in the NFL; I'd have to think. (Editor's Note: SVP had never laid more than 10 points in an NFL pick)
SVP: 7-4 all-time when laying at least 14 points
Dallas Cowboys (-7, 40) at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, FedExField, Landover
Van Pelt's pick: Commanders (+7)
Sam Howell gets the start. Handsome beard on Sam -- that's the move here.
SVP: 3-1-2 all-time when picking against the Cowboys
CFP National Championship pres. by AT&T
No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-12.5, 63)
Monday, 7:35 p.m. ET on ESPN, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Van Pelt's pick: Georgia (-12.5)
And let's close shop with Monday night and one last time sing it with me -- Who's that coming down the track? A mean machine in red and black. The Dawgs are laying an enormous number to a very capable team.
If you understand how we see the world, you get that we liked Ohio State because the number was less than a TD and we like Georgia because this number is so high.
SVP: 9-1 all-time when picking Georgia
There you go. Happy New Year America. I hope you like slop - because that's what we have in the old birdcage.