Three of the four divisional-round matchups are set with the Bengals and Bills squaring off three weeks after their Monday night game was canceled, the Eagles hosting the divisional rival Giants, and upstart Jacksonville heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The fourth matchup will be finalized Monday night as the winner of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game goes to San Francisco. Tune in to Cowboys-Bucs on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+.

Here are the opening lines and nuggets for each matchup.

NFC

Betting nuggets:

The Giants are a league-best 14-4 ATS this season, including the postseason. One noncover was vs. the Eagles.

The Giants are 11-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 2-7 ATS all-time against divisional opponents in the postseason.

The Eagles are 9-12 outright as a favorite in their postseason history.

General notes:

Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts combined for 1,468 rushing yards during the regular season. It's the most combined rush yards ever for a playoff QB matchup, surpassing Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen in the 2020 divisional round (1,426).

This will be the first playoff matchup between QBs who rushed for 700 yards during the regular season.

AFC

Betting nuggets:

Cincinnati has covered eight straight games as an underdog including the playoffs, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Joe Burrow is 3-0 ATS as a playoff underdog, all last season.

The Bills are the only team to be favored in every game this season.

General notes:

The Bengals led Bills 7-3 in the first quarter in Week 17 when the game was stopped due to Damar Hamlin's injury.

Betting nuggets:

Jacksonville is 8-5 outright as an underdog this season, including winning as a 2-point underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round. That is tied for the most underdog wins in a single season in the Super Bowl era, including playoffs.

Kansas City is 2-10 ATS in conference games this season, the worst mark in the league.

General notes: