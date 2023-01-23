The first of two conference championships is set with four teams remaining in the hunt to win the Lombardi Trophy; In the AFC, it's the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the NFC championship will feature the Philadelphia Eagles hosting San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the opening lines and nuggets for the Conference Finals and for Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl Odds

Philadelphia Eagles +260

Kansas City Chiefs +260

Cincinnati Bengals +275

San Francisco 49ers +275

NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 45.5, Opened PHI -2.0)

Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.

Betting Nuggets:

Five straight Philadelphia playoff games have gone under the total.

Kyle Shanahan is 7-1 ATS in his postseason career.

San Francisco has won 12 straight games, going 10-2 ATS in that stretch.

Favorites are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 conference championship games (5-5 outright).

Trends:

The 49ers have won 12 straight games, the 5th-longest streak entering a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era.

Three of the previous 4 teams to enter the conference title game on a winning streak of 12+ games went on to win (the only loser was Pittsburgh in 2004).

AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 47.5 opened KC -2.5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Betting Nuggets:

If Kansas City remains the favorite, the team and Patrick Mahomes will extend their Super Bowl era records of consecutive playoff games favored in.

It will be 15 straight for KC and 13 straight for Mahomes. If Kansas City advances to the title game and is favored again, that would give Mahomes a postseason streak twice as long as any other QB to start their career in the Super Bowl Era.

Joe Burrow has covered nine straight games as an underdog, including going 5-0 ATS as a playoff underdog.

Trends: