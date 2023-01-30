The matchup for the biggest sports betting day of the year is finally set. The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) will meet the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The game opened as a pick 'em -- but then moved to the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites within 30 minutes of posting -- with the opening total set at 49.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian,Tyler Fulghum and Erin Dolan give their initial thoughts on the opening line and movement as well as how bettors should approach early action on the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs (PICK, 49.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Stadium, Phoenix

Kezirian: I think Philly eventually closes as the favorite. The Eagles have the league's most underrated defense, as it ranks second in efficiency and is healthy. Jalen Hurts was banged up but should be much sharper with the extra week of rest. Patrick Mahomes will also be healthier, but his injured right ankle still might be fragile. In the end, the Eagles are better in the trenches and have fewer defensive breakdowns, which almost cost the Chiefs against Cincinnati. It would not surprise me if Mahomes wins it. He's that special. But this kind of feels like the matchup a few years ago when Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay, and the professional money backed the Bucs.

Closest Super Bowl Closing Lines Super Bowl Matchup Line Super Bowl XLIX Seahawks vs. Patriots Patriots (-1) Super Bowl XVI 49ers vs. Bengals Bengals (-1) Super Bowl VII Washington vs. Dolphins Dolphins (-1.5) Super Bowl LIV 49ers vs. Chiefs Chiefs (-1.5)

Fulghum: I want the Eagles and the over. Mahomes will have a couple weeks to get his ankle right. Hopefully a few of the Chiefs' injured playmakers will heal up. On the other side, Hurts and the Eagles should be able to move the ball efficiently no matter how they choose to attack. Plus, Nick Sirianni continues to employ aggressive decision-making tactics that maximize win probability and increase scoring opportunities.

Dolan: Not entirely surprised that the Eagles and Chiefs opened as a pick 'em and moved toward the Eagles.

Editor's Picks Eagles emerge as small SB favorites over Chiefs David Purdum

This will end up being a money-line bet for me. Either way, I believe the total will continue to climb given both offenses can put up a ton of points. It went up half a point to 50 immediately. Get ready to place those anytime touchdown scorers! This will be a good one.