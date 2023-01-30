The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

The game originally opened as a pick' em but then the line moved to the Eagles as 2-point favorites within an hour of posting with the opening total at 49.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite props, tips and plays as well as the most notable bets ahead of the big game.

This page will be continually updated with news, features and everything else you need leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Oddsmakers initially made Super Bowl LVII a toss-up, but the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the betting favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. David Purdum details the line movement on Sunday night.

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulghum and Erin Dolan give their initial thoughts on the opening line and movement as well as how bettors should approach early action on the Super Bowl.