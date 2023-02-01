The countdown to Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs has begun, and the betting at sportsbooks on a game that's expected to have billions of dollars riding on it is heating up.

We'll follow it all right here, the biggest bets, the wackiest wagers and the prolific prop bets.

Good luck!

Consensus Super Bowl LVII line:

Eagles (-1.5)

Total: 50

Line movement

The opening point spread and total varied somewhat wildly when it was posted by sportsbooks shortly after the Chiefs used a last-second field goal to nip the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Caesars Sportsbook and the SuperBook were among the operators that opened the line at pick 'em. Other books, including DraftKings and FanDuel, opened the Eagles as small favorites, while still other shops, like PointsBet and Circa, installed the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites.

Within hours, the Eagles emerged as the consensus favorites, and the line grew to as high as Philadelphia -2.5. It ticked back down to Eagles -1.5 the following days.

The over/under total, which opened at a consensus 49.5, had ticked up to 50 as the calendar turned to midnight.

By the Numbers

$3.02 billion: The amount wagered on the Super Bowl with Nevada sportsbooks since the state's gaming control began tracking betting on the NFL championship in 1991. A record $179.8 million was bet on last year's Super Bowl with Nevada sportsbooks.

$233.2 million: The net win on the Super Bowl for Nevada sportsbooks since 1991.

2: The number of Super Bowls that Nevada sportsbooks have suffered a net loss. The books lost a record $2.6 million when the underdog New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XII. The bookies also got dinged for approximately $397,000 in 1995 when the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers won and covered in a 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers in 1995.

20: The number of outright upsets by betting underdogs in the Super Bowl.

27-27-2: The betting favorite's record against the spread in the Super Bowl.

26-28-1: The number of Super Bowl overs and unders with one push. (There was not archived betting total for Super Bowl I).

15: The number of consecutive playoff games that the Chiefs have been the betting favorite, the longest such streak in the Super Bowl era.

8: The number of seven-figure bets on last year's Super Bowl that were reported by sportsbooks.