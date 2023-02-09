The 2023 Super Bowl is here! This year's big game is between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Play along during the game with our printable Bingo cards, with 60 of our favorite props selected from among 2,000 of them offered by Caesars Sportsbook. From Patrick Mahomes' passing yards to individual player touchdowns to interceptions and 2-point conversions, if it happens on the field, it could lead to Bingo!

How to Play Super Bowl Bingo

Only a few of you? Play multiple cards at a time. More guests than cards? Team up for some group cheering. Play for prizes or play for fun, it's totally up to you. Most of all, it's the Super Bowl! Have fun!

Looking for more Super Bowl party games? Check out Super Bowl Squares