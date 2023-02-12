Doug Kezirian and his dog, Arthur, explain why they side with the Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. (0:44)

Who are Doug Kezirian and Arthur picking to win Super Bowl LVII? (0:44)

The Super Bowl is finally here as the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs square off against the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are a slight favorite in the game, which features over 2,000 props from Caesars Sportsbook. Whether it's the side, total or a squares game or prop BINGO, we have you covered. Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite plays and more.

Sports Betting page

Jump ahead: Super Bowl Prop Articles | Super Bowl Picks | Super Bowl Features | Super Bowl Analysis

Printable prop bingo sheet

Squares pool

Chris Berman's Super Bowl pick

SB LVII Betting Guide: Tips, props and more

Doug Kezirian's Super Bowl Betting Cheat Sheet

Super Bowl Prop Articles

Doug Kezirian is back with the info on what the sharps are doing for Super Bowl LVII, and the prop bets where he's seeing the best prices.

Liz Loza is back with five props that pop, this time all about the effect that Travis and Jason Kelce will have on the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Play Super Bowl 2023 Bingo as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Print our set of 10 bingo cards to play along with friends and family.

Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for Super Bowl LVII and includes a few extra bonus props at the end.

Our ESPN Fantasy Analysts break down which player props they believe are the most profitable for Super Bowl LVII.

Doug Kezirian gives his thoughts on fun props for Super Bowl Sunday, including the Kelce brothers, LeBron James and golf.

Here's an updated breakdown of the most popular prop bets, broken down by tickets bought and by handle.

Super Bowl Picks

Our betting analysts provide their top plays, props and more for the Big Game.

Who does the legendary Swami see in his crystal ball as the team that will raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday? All signs point to you clicking here to find out.

NFL writers, analysts and reporters take their best guesses on the Super Bowl LVII matchup. Plus, who is their favorite for MVP -- Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts?

Super Bowl Features

David Purdum explores the history behind the same-game parlay and why it's become one of the most popular ways to bet a sporting event.

Super Bowl Analysis

Betting notes and trends on covers, overs, player props and more heading into Super Bowl LVII.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be bet on Super Bowl LVII. David Purdum tracks the biggest bets to the wackiest wagers here.