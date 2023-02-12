The Super Bowl is finally here as the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs square off against the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are a slight favorite in the game, which features over 2,000 props from Caesars Sportsbook. Whether it's the side, total or a squares game or prop BINGO, we have you covered. Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite plays and more.
Jump ahead: Super Bowl Prop Articles | Super Bowl Picks | Super Bowl Features | Super Bowl Analysis
Printable prop bingo sheet
Squares pool
Chris Berman's Super Bowl pick
SB LVII Betting Guide: Tips, props and more
Doug Kezirian's Super Bowl Betting Cheat Sheet
Super Bowl Prop Articles
Super Bowl LVII cheat sheet: Here's where to find betting opportunity
Doug Kezirian is back with the info on what the sharps are doing for Super Bowl LVII, and the prop bets where he's seeing the best prices.
Five props that pop all about the Kelce brothers
Liz Loza is back with five props that pop, this time all about the effect that Travis and Jason Kelce will have on the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Super Bowl LVII Bingo: Print-and-play party game
Play Super Bowl 2023 Bingo as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Print our set of 10 bingo cards to play along with friends and family.
Liz Loza's Five Props that Pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for Super Bowl LVII and includes a few extra bonus props at the end.
ESPN Fantasy Football Roundtable: Favorite props for SB LVII
Our ESPN Fantasy Analysts break down which player props they believe are the most profitable for Super Bowl LVII.
Fun props to play on Super Bowl Sunday
Doug Kezirian gives his thoughts on fun props for Super Bowl Sunday, including the Kelce brothers, LeBron James and golf.
Super Bowl Betting: Most popular bets and largest handles
Here's an updated breakdown of the most popular prop bets, broken down by tickets bought and by handle.
Super Bowl Picks
Super Bowl LVII Betting Guide: Tips, odds, picks and props
Our betting analysts provide their top plays, props and more for the Big Game.
Chris Berman picks the winner of Super Bowl LVII
Who does the legendary Swami see in his crystal ball as the team that will raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday? All signs point to you clicking here to find out.
Super Bowl predictions: Experts pick Chiefs-Eagles score, MVP
NFL writers, analysts and reporters take their best guesses on the Super Bowl LVII matchup. Plus, who is their favorite for MVP -- Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts?
Super Bowl Features
The rise of the same-game parlay, America's new favorite way to bet
David Purdum explores the history behind the same-game parlay and why it's become one of the most popular ways to bet a sporting event.
Super Bowl Analysis
Super Bowl LVII betting notes and trends: Mahomes in rare situation against Eagles
Betting notes and trends on covers, overs, player props and more heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl LVII: Biggest bets, wacky wagers and more for Eagles-Chiefs
Hundreds of millions of dollars will be bet on Super Bowl LVII. David Purdum tracks the biggest bets to the wackiest wagers here.