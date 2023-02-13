The Eagles get called for a holding penalty, leading to Harrison Butker kicking the deciding field goal in Super Bowl LVII. (0:38)

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their dramatic comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, already have been installed as the favorites to win next season's Super Bowl.

Odds to win Super Bowl LVIII Chiefs +550 49ers +600 Bills +650 Eagles +800 Bengals +900 Cowboys +1,600 Chargers +2,200 Jaguars +2,800 Lions +3,000 Dolphins +3,500 Packers +3,500 Jets +3,500 Rams +3,500 Giants +3,500 Ravens +3.500 Raiders +4,000 Browns +4,500 Broncos +4,500 Saints +5,000 Patriots +5,000 Buccaneers +5,000 Vikings +5,000 Steelers +5,000 Seahawks +5,500 Titans +7,000 Panthers +7,000 Commanders +7,000 Colts +8,000 Falcons +8,000 Cardinals +10,000 Bears +10,000 Texans +12,500 -- Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at +550, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +600 and Buffalo Bills at +650. The Eagles are next at +800 in the sportsbook's early Super Bowl odds.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They had been among the Super Bowl favorites throughout the season but went into the game as underdogs for the first time in their past 15 playoff games, the longest such streak in the Super Bowl era.

The Eagles were as long as 50-1 to win this Super Bowl in the offseason but cruised through the regular season and playoffs to reach the finale, where they couldn't hold off a second-half rally by the Chiefs.

Offseason storylines involving big-name quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, will impact the Super Bowl odds. The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens are each +3,500.

The Denver Broncos, who hired coach Sean Payton last week, are +4,500. The Broncos' odds to win next season's Super Bowl did not change after the Payton hiring.

The Houston Texans have the longest odds to start the offseason at 125-1. The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are 100-1.