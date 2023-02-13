The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their dramatic comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, already have been installed as the favorites to win next season's Super Bowl.
Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII at +550, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +600 and Buffalo Bills at +650. The Eagles are next at +800 in the sportsbook's early Super Bowl odds.
The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They had been among the Super Bowl favorites throughout the season but went into the game as underdogs for the first time in their past 15 playoff games, the longest such streak in the Super Bowl era.
The Eagles were as long as 50-1 to win this Super Bowl in the offseason but cruised through the regular season and playoffs to reach the finale, where they couldn't hold off a second-half rally by the Chiefs.
Offseason storylines involving big-name quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, will impact the Super Bowl odds. The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens are each +3,500.
The Denver Broncos, who hired coach Sean Payton last week, are +4,500. The Broncos' odds to win next season's Super Bowl did not change after the Payton hiring.
The Houston Texans have the longest odds to start the offseason at 125-1. The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are 100-1.