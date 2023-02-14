UEFA Champions League: Betting tips for first leg of round of 16

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 begins this week with eight two-leg matchups between some of the best teams in Europe.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG and Liverpool top the list of contenders for the Champions League, with the first two matches beginning on Tuesday. AC Milan takes on Tottenham and PSG will face Bayern Munich.

With all that in mind, let's get to this week's games. As always, remember that these bets are for regulation only.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Tuesday

AC Milan couldn't beat Chelsea in their two group stage matches and now they face a Tottenham side that not only won their Champions League group, but entered this past weekend nine points better than Chelsea in the Premier League standings. Is there any reason to think the Italian side fares better against this opponent?

Paul Carr: Milan generated very little against Chelsea, totaling 11 shots and 0.8 expected goals in the two games, and they've been in dreadful Serie A lately, winning once in the past six games. Tottenham are facing a midfield crisis with Rodrigo Betancur and Yves Bissouma injured and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended. Neither team's attack has looked good over the past month. Milan have 3.0 expected goals over the past four games, and Tottenham haven't done much aside from Harry Kane. Both teams will likely be content with a draw or even a 1-0 loss in this first leg, so I'm taking under 2.5 goals at -125.

Dan Thomas: Both teams come into this game in somewhat underwhelming form. Milan have had a shocker so far in 2023 and Spurs were horrendous against Leicester. I think is going to be a low scoring affair so take the under in Total goals.

PSG struggled a bit early on before finding their form while Bayern finished the group stage without a loss and a +16 goal differential. But can you really go against the squad that has Neymar and Kylian Mbappe?

Carr: I can, with Mbappe likely starting on the bench and Messi returning from injury. Bayern have been doing the usual Bayern things in Bundesliga, going unbeaten in 13 straight games and scoring multiple goals in 11 of them. The addition of Joao Cancelo also gives Bayern another versatile attacking piece, and PSG's defense hasn't been tight, with one clean sheet in eight league games since the break.